The beloved newscaster and pastor wants to be a mentor to others — just like the legends whose footsteps he followed. By Cassidy Gladieux. In the past 40 years, Cleveland has experienced extensive change and growth. With the opening of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1995, the Cavs bringing home an NBA Championship in 2016, even watching the Browns move to Baltimore and then return in the late 1990s.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO