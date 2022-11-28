Read full article on original website
clevelandfilm.com
‘White Noise’ review: Disaster movie filmed in Cleveland is an entertaining enigma
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Early in “White Noise,” the filmed-in-Northeast Ohio movie opening at the Cedar Lee Theatre on Friday and streaming on Netflix starting December 30, parents Jack (Adam Driver) and Babette (Greta Gerwig) argue with their kids Denise (Raffey Cassidy), Heinrich (Sam Nivola) and Steffi (May Nivola) over whether the toxic, black smoke headed for their town is a “feathery plume” or a “billowing cloud.”
Hello December! Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Dec. 2-4
According to the awesome meteorologists at News 5, the weather this weekend will be snow-free, take advantage and get out and explore! Here are some things going on this weekend to help.
Chef Andrew Mansour to Open Artis Restaurant in Former SideQuest Space in Lakewood
"We’re putting a new spin on America’s favorite concept," says Mansour.
WTOL-TV
Medina’s Castle Noel featured in national spotlight as 'TODAY' show visits the Christmas attraction
MEDINA, Ohio — Northeast Ohio was back in the national spotlight Friday morning courtesy of the TODAY show as NBC paid a visit to Castle Noel in Medina. The coverage came as NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reported on the overwhelming demand for Santas across the country. “Santa has as...
clevelandmagazine.com
Q&A: Wayne Dawson Reflects on 40 Years at Fox 8 in New Book
The beloved newscaster and pastor wants to be a mentor to others — just like the legends whose footsteps he followed. By Cassidy Gladieux. In the past 40 years, Cleveland has experienced extensive change and growth. With the opening of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1995, the Cavs bringing home an NBA Championship in 2016, even watching the Browns move to Baltimore and then return in the late 1990s.
clevelandfilm.com
CASTING CALL: Tri-C Student Thesis Film Auditions
Cuyahoga Community College is holding Auditions for Student Thesis Films on Saturday, December 10th from 10 am-1 pm at Tri-C Metro Campus!. VIDEO SUBMISSIONS: please contact the director for the film you’d like to submit a video audition for. Cuyahoga Community College is casting several roles for advanced-level student...
scriptype.com
New Day Cleveland puts the spotlight on Hinckley Donut
When a friend says to “meet me at the Donut Store,” for most Hinckley residents it means a trip to Hinckley Donut on the corner of Rt. 303 and Ridge Road. A 25-year staple in the community, not only the place to get your morning coffee, it’s also the place that the folks from Cleveland’s Fox 8 television station decided to feature on the morning program, New Day Cleveland.
Viral video shows Akron officers removing Jayland Walker poster
Amanda Bryant recorded the video showing Akron police carrying what she says is a Justice for Jayland Walker poster after officers cut it off a utility pole. The video has now gone viral.
Geraci’s Slice Shop, backed by Terry Francona, going into downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Geraci’s Slice Shop is set to move into the former Vincenza’s Pizza & Pasta in downtown Cleveland with Cleveland Guardians manager Tito Francona as one of the investors. Target opening date for the fast-casual eatery, at 603 Prospect Ave., is spring.
A Christmas Story House owner calls actor Yano Anaya ‘loser,’ ‘scammer’ (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Christmas Story House & Museum owner Brian Jones confronted actor Yano Anaya outside the Cleveland tourist attraction recently, accusing him of being a “scam artist” and a “loser.” The confrontation was captured on video and shared by TMZ.com. Anaya played Grover Dill...
Tito Francona tossing hat into pizza business at Geraci’s Slice Shop
A pizza staple in Cleveland for over 60 years is getting a new flagship location and a Cleveland icon on its team.
What are some rich neighborhoods in Akron to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Cleveland Scene
21 Things That Have Happened Since Construction Started on the I-480 Valley View Bridge
The quarter-billion-dollar I-480 Valley View bridge construction project started awhile ago, all the way back in the spring of 2018. It's already been four long years, and Cleveland has two more to go before the six-year project is finished sometime in the summer of 2024. At that point, there will...
Body of old homeowner found in Cleveland Heights basement by new homeowner
Cleveland Heights police officers responded to a home Tuesday after its new owner called and said they found a body in the basement.
Family attorney responds to video of Akron officers removing “Justice for Jayland” poster
The family of Jayland Walker, shot more than 40 times by Akron police, said they were "astonished" after a video surfaced this week of two Akron officers removing a "Justice for Jayland" sign from a neighborhood.
A New Cleveland Trivia Game Is Now Available, Just in Time for the Holidays
How well do you know your city?
Why Glenville HS is closed Thursday
Glenville High School in Cleveland is closed Thursday.
Cleveland Classics: Scotti’s Italian Eatery Has Been a Delicious Constant Through the Ups and Downs of East 185th St.
With road construction finally nearing an end and new restaurants opening, the street is poised for a rebirth
