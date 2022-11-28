ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

clevelandfilm.com

‘White Noise’ review: Disaster movie filmed in Cleveland is an entertaining enigma

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Early in “White Noise,” the filmed-in-Northeast Ohio movie opening at the Cedar Lee Theatre on Friday and streaming on Netflix starting December 30, parents Jack (Adam Driver) and Babette (Greta Gerwig) argue with their kids Denise (Raffey Cassidy), Heinrich (Sam Nivola) and Steffi (May Nivola) over whether the toxic, black smoke headed for their town is a “feathery plume” or a “billowing cloud.”
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Q&A: Wayne Dawson Reflects on 40 Years at Fox 8 in New Book

The beloved newscaster and pastor wants to be a mentor to others — just like the legends whose footsteps he followed. By Cassidy Gladieux. In the past 40 years, Cleveland has experienced extensive change and growth. With the opening of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1995, the Cavs bringing home an NBA Championship in 2016, even watching the Browns move to Baltimore and then return in the late 1990s.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandfilm.com

CASTING CALL: Tri-C Student Thesis Film Auditions

Cuyahoga Community College is holding Auditions for Student Thesis Films on Saturday, December 10th from 10 am-1 pm at Tri-C Metro Campus!. VIDEO SUBMISSIONS: please contact the director for the film you’d like to submit a video audition for. Cuyahoga Community College is casting several roles for advanced-level student...
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

New Day Cleveland puts the spotlight on Hinckley Donut

When a friend says to “meet me at the Donut Store,” for most Hinckley residents it means a trip to Hinckley Donut on the corner of Rt. 303 and Ridge Road. A 25-year staple in the community, not only the place to get your morning coffee, it’s also the place that the folks from Cleveland’s Fox 8 television station decided to feature on the morning program, New Day Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH

