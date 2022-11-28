Wallkill Valley Regional High School recently won $1,000 for “Best Theme Group Collaboration” at Crystal Springs’ annual Jack-O-Lantern carving contest on Oct. 28. Schools from the area were invited to take part in the special event. Teachers and their students created a thematic pumpkin display, which were shown at the grounds of the Grand Cascades Lodge in Hamburg during the week leading up to Halloween.

WALLKILL, NY