Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
QO football wins 2nd straight state title
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — For the second straight year, the Quince Orchard Cougars football team is undefeated and the Maryland 4A state champions. The Cougars defeated Flowers 32-7 in the state title game Thursday. It was 10-7 in the third quarter before the Cougars closed the game out strong with a defensive touchdown, […]
Fairfax Times
Fairfax Lions capture first regional title since 1994
In 2016, Trey Taylor was the head coach of the South Lakes Seahawks, brought them to the regional championship, and came up one game short of a state final appearance. The following year, another berth in the regional final, but again, a loss. That same year, the Fairfax Lions were...
locosports.info
Boys Basketball: Tuscarora Cruises Past Independence in Season Opener
Ashburn, Va. — Derrick Jerry photographed Tuscarora High School’s boys basketball game against Independence High School in Ashburn on November 28 and posted this photo gallery with 150+ photos! Tuscarora senior forward Gavin O’Malley posted a 14-point, 11-rebound double double in the Huskies’ opening night win over the Tigers, 77-52.
Inside Nova
Nov. 30 high school basketball roundup: Tey Barbour has record scoring night for Osbourn
OSBOURN 85, MANASSAS PARK 31: Tey Barbour set a school record Wednesday night when he tallied 46 points in the Eagles’ non-district win on the road. The Osbourn junior was 20 of 30 from the field overall (17 of 18 for 2-point baskets and 3 of 12 for 3-pointers) and 3 of 4 for free-throws. The Division I recruit also added nine rebounds and four assists as the Eagles improved to 1-1.
DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 29, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
FILM ROOM: Madison football coach Justin Counts
VIENNA, Va (DC News Now) — After winning their third straight 6D region title over Centreville, Jake Rohm sat down with Madison football head coach Justin Counts on the newest edition of Film Room.
247Sports
Maryland Football lands first 2024 commitment
Maryland football picked up its first commitment in the Class of 2024 with three-star linebacker Justin Okoronkwo announcing his pledge. Okoronkwo is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and picked up offers from Michigan and Penn State over the summer after camping in the United States. He returned to see his first college football action in November as the Terps hosted No. 2 Ohio State.
Early Big Ten showdown pits No. 16 Illinois vs No. 22 Maryland
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge was not much of one for Maryland or Illinois. On Tuesday night, both Big Ten Conference
247Sports
Louisville basketball's 'disheartening' 0-7 start after loss to Maryland sparks media buzz about Kenny Payne
Louisville and Maryland entered the 2022-23 season in similar places. The proud, basketball-first athletic programs both struggled last year, but new coaches were brought in to work their magic and make Maryland and Louisville relevant again. Tuesday illustrated both sides of the coin. No. 22 Maryland buried Louisville 79-54 behind 18 points from reenergized wing Donta Scott.
247Sports
Highly regarded assistant leaves Maryland football staff for promotion
Maryland football has its first staff movement of the postseason. Tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator Mike Miller is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Charlotte, according to multiple reports. Miller, a Charlotte native, has been on Mike Locksley's staff for the past four seasons and was promoted to...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Gary Williams on Maryland's attendance issues and how he'd fix them
Maryland basketball's low attendance has been a popular topic during the Terps' impressive 7-0 start under Kevin Willard. Xfinity Center has been mostly empty during the first four home games, and on Wednesday the school discounted tickets to try to fill the building for its game against No. 16 Illinois on Friday. Maryland legend Gary Williams chimed in on the subject during the DC Coaches Podcast.
VDOT warns I-95 North travelers in Fredericksburg area to use alternate routes Dec. 5 -7
VDOT issued a warning advising I-95 North drivers in the Fredericksburg area to choose alternate routes from Dec. 5 – Dec. 7 as there will be “heavy traffic and major delays.”
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
More Changes Coming to GW Parkway in Alexandria
The George Washington Memorial Parkway could see more changes south of the City of Alexandria, according to the National Park Service. Changes could improve widening the Mount Vernon Trail, improving crossing and intersections for trail users, and could "include the potential for the implementation of a road diet, crosswalks, and intersection improvements." Further details and specifics will be available during a virtual meeting scheduled for Dec. 6.
rockvillenights.com
King Buick GMC closes in Rockville (Photos)
It's the end of an era at King Buick GMC at 16200 Frederick Road in Rockville. The dealership has closed permanently, although some vehicle inventory remains on the property. King Motor Company was born in 1928, but it was in the 1950s that King family scion Conrad V. Aschenbach opened his first dealership in Olde Towne Gaithersburg. His son, Bill Aschenbach, said the family was forced to sell the dealership because it could not find another location in the area. The dealership's property will become an EYA townhome development, and be annexed into the City of Rockville.
restonnow.com
NEW: Developers propose turning Reston’s golf courses into open space with housing
Developers are seeking permission to redevelop Reston’s two golf courses through a process where Fairfax County considers land use changes to its comprehensive plan. The county is currently considering dozens of nominations throughout the county for the Site-Specific Plan Amendment process, including the redevelopment of Reston National Golf Course and Hidden Creek Country Club.
2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
Six children accused in Leesburg sneaker burglary
Six teenagers have been arrested in Loudoun County and accused of burgling from a Leesburg sneaker store.
ggwash.org
Events: What does the future hold for the Carter Barron Amphitheater?
Rock Creek Park is fortunate to house a spectacular, approximately 4,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater that, from 1950 to 2017, brought the Washington DC community together to celebrate the confluence of urban outdoors, wilderness, and the performing arts, from popular music to Shakespeare. Due to structural issues and long-term rehabilitation needs, the amphitheater has lain dormant for the past 5 years.
Washingtonian.com
Washington Post Ends Print Sunday Magazine
The Washington Post will end the print edition of its Sunday magazine, Executive Editor Sally Buzbee told staffers in a memo Wednesday. Its last edition will be December 25. Some of the magazine’s features will move to a “revitalized Style section,” Buzbee writes in a short note, adding that Post remains “committed to longform journalism.”
arlnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: More residents are threatening legal action because of pickleball noise
More neighbors are threatening legal action because of the infamous pickleball pop. A resident living near the Walter Reed Community Center tells ARLnow that the noise coming from the nearby pickleball courts is “excessive” and constant, to the point that that a group of neighbors is “contemplating a lawsuit of our own” against the county.
