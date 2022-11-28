ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 14

Dusty
2d ago

I'll make it through this one exactly the same way I made it through that one. here on the farm eating steak and pork chops from the feedlots, eggs from the henhouse, milk and butter from the cows, and keeping warm by the woodstove 😏👌. same way my grandparents made it through the Great Depression on the same farm

QD Pie
3d ago

If you haven't prepped yet, please don't ask me for food. I donated via taxes from my paycheck.

Ursala Ann
3d ago

The administration reminds me of the show A Series of Unfortunate Events, the hits just keep coming with no end in sight🙄

