What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
Some Covid restrictions have been eased in China after widespread protests last week
China on Sunday reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 as some cities move cautiously to ease anti-pandemic restrictions following increasingly vocal public frustrations.
There’s a strong possibility that the bear market in stocks is over as investors have given up hope
A contrarian case can be made that the stock market rally since the October lows is the beginning of a new bull market. That’s because the criteria for “capitulation” that I laid out in previous columns have been met. Capitulation occurs when investors give up because of...
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
The S&P 500 is on the cusp of breaking through a level that might spell the end of the bear market
The stock market has sputtered at times over the past three weeks, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statements Wednesday prompted the S&P 500 to jump above a technical resistance level at 4030 points. The benchmark index is now challenging the declining 200-day moving average (MA) and the trend...
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
'Crypto bros are hurting': Bruised young investors are now dumping their Mercedes G-Wagons, other luxury cars amid the FTX collapse — but these 3 real assets remain scarce and coveted
The downturn in the cryptocurrency world has sent ripples across the economy, including the market for high-end automobiles. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “Exotic car market is...
Who Are The Winners And Losers Of G7 Price Cap On Russian Oil?
Ahead of the OPEC + meeting this Sunday to discuss its oil production policy, the European Union decided to ban all maritime transports of imported Russian oil on Monday. Led by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and in collaboration with the G7, Western nations are set to impose a price cap on all Russian oil that is transported by sea. These initiatives are meant to limit Russia’s funds for war, without disrupting the supply of oil to the world.
Opinion: Is China working toward collaboration, competition or conflict?
The war in Ukraine and the political battles at home have raged unabated for what now seems forever. Meanwhile the sporadic flareups between the U.S. and an ascendant People’s Republic of China have been relegated to a secondary priority. China has enthroned its President Xi Jinping for a third term, has expelled market...
Russia-Ukraine war live: US sees ‘reduced tempo’ in conflict; Russia will not accept oil price cap
US intelligence see no reduced will in Ukrainian forces; Kremlin considering response after western price cap on Russian oil
What is needle spiking, what travelers should know: 'You always think it won’t happen to you'
One year since initial reports of needle spiking in UK nightlife, the threat persists across Europe. And Americans don't know better.
Germany's Scholz weathers shocks in turbulent first year
A war in his backyard, galloping economic crisis, and unhappy partners at home and abroad -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has weathered unprecedented shocks in his first year, while struggling to make a mark on the global stage. Scholz is "struggling to make his mark at the European level...
