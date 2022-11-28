Read full article on original website
Related
This Woman Quit Her Corporate Job And Pretended To Go Work Every Day While Living With Her Parents (Suit And All)
"I was living at home, so I pretended to go to work every day. I'd put on a suit and take the bus into the city."
CNBC
This 31-year-old makes $15,000 a month as a voiceover artist and lives in a school bus: ‘I was able to quit my full-time job’
This story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which details how people around the world earn, spend and save their money. When Alice Everdeen started recording voiceovers for airlines, video games and corporate companies in 2020, she had to work under a laundry basket lined with a mattress topper to get a clear sound.
Comments / 0