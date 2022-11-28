Read full article on original website
collinsvilledailynews.com
Changes to SAFE-T Act adding detainable offenses passes, poised for governor
(The Center Square) – Despite amendments passing Thursday to Illinois’ no-cash bail law that takes effect Jan. 1, opponents say the legal challenge continues. The 300-plus page amendment to the SAFE-T Act filed this week includes language to allow denial of pretrial release for a slew of serious crimes, ranging from murder to kidnapping and more. The bill to amend the SAFE-T Act passed both the state Senate and House Thursday and now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge
A group of prosecutors is asking a judge to toss out Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s 173-year-old ban on abortions
wpr.org
Harassment or free speech? Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments in case of protestor at family planning clinic
Wisconsin's Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday on behalf of a man barred from being near a nurse practitioner for Planned Parenthood, after a lower court found he harassed and intimidated her. The Trempealeau County Circuit Court granted an injunction against Brian Aish in 2020, over actions he took while protesting...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois lawmakers discuss legislation that could allow prisoners to vote
(The Center Square) – A measure some at the Illinois statehouse hope to advance would give voting rights to incarcerated individuals serving time in county jails or state or federal prisons. Senate Bill 828 is sponsored by state Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago, and, if passed, would overturn current law...
collinsvilledailynews.com
SAFE-T Act amendments include denying pretrial release for serious crimes
(The Center Square) – Changes to the SAFE-T Act’s no-cash bail provision set to take effect Jan. 1 have been filed and Illinois state lawmakers are aiming to get it across the finish line on the final day of veto session Thursday. The cashless bail provision was passed...
wpr.org
Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks on major voter data request
The Wisconsin Elections Commission is waiting to fulfill a request for data on millions of registered voter in Wisconsin until it knows whether the Republican chair of the State Assembly's elections committee who requested it will still hold her position. The data was requested in June by Rep. Janel Brandtjen,...
Michels: Trump assured him no campaign visit needed
Tim Michels said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump told him five days before the election that he didn't need to visit the state because Michels was going to win.
thepulseofnh.com
Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker Speaks on the Future for Republicans
Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker spoke to Good Morning NH with Jack Heath and paints the path ahead for Republicans in 2024 if they intend to do better with younger voters, especially with former President Donald Trump running again. Listen to the full interview below…
In a Wisconsin town, voters fear for America under attack
In a picturesque corner of western Wisconsin, a growing right-wing conservative movement has rocketed to prominence. They see America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government. They say few officials can be trusted, and believe neighbors might someday have to band together to protect one another. They have felt the contempt of people who see them as fanatics. But they insist they are just normal people who aren’t so different from the rest of America. And their views haven’t been swayed - not at all - by midterm elections that failed to see the sweeping Republican victories that many had predicted.
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
collinsvilledailynews.com
Pawnbrokers criticize measure capping interest rates on their loans
(The Center Square) – The Predatory Loan Prevention Act instituted a 36% interest rate cap on loans in Illinois, but some lawmakers say pawnbrokers are skirting the law. A Sangamon County judge issued a preliminary injunction against the cap after pawnbrokers filed a lawsuit against the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI
Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois to pay off remaining unemployment insurance loan balance
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois intends to pay off the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance and replenish the fund for the future. The agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. “This bipartisan agreement eliminates...
wpr.org
Debt owed by Wisconsin's local governments reaches highest level on record
Local governments across Wisconsin are dealing with increasing debt burdens, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report found that total debt owed by the state's cities, counties, villages and towns rose by 5.4 percent to $11.04 billion in 2020 — the highest amount on record.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: License renewal deadline Thursday; holiday train coming
The Illinois House voted unanimously Wednesday to withdraw state investments in Russia to protest the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The legislation requires divestment of money in Russian banks and companies and prohibits future investments. The bill also would welcome Ukrainian refugees to Illinois and develop a way for detecting Russian money laundering in real estate. The bill now goes to the governor for his signature.
nbc15.com
Deadline for unclaimed property holders to avoid penalties approaches
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is reminding businesses that the deadline is approaching to initiate voluntary disclosure agreements and avoid penalties. The DOR said many businesses are unaware of the legal requirements to turn over property. Businesses are required to send in uncashed payroll checks, unclaimed...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Governor Tony Evers projects Wisconsin’s state budget surplus could reach $6.6 billion
Wisconsin’s projected state budget surplus is now forecast to hit nearly $6.6 billion by July, up from earlier $5 billion estimates, according to a report released on November 21 by Governor Tony Evers’ administration. That means Governor Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature will have an even larger pot...
fox9.com
Wisconsin man indicted for alleged $35 million bank fraud scheme
(FOX 9) - A grand jury federally indicted a Wisconsin man for allegedly orchestrating a $35 million bank fraud scheme involving real estate investors. Prosecutors charged Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, of Eau Claire, with three counts of bank fraud for allegedly defrauding multiple federally-insured banks starting sometime in 2020 until August 2022.
Why Are So Many Kangaroos Spotted On The Loose In Wisconsin?
It has been a very strange few years and there is no denying that! It has even been weird when it comes to strange animal stories making headlines. I recently came across a few from the last couple of years that made me scratch my head and they all had to do with kangaroos.
River Falls Journal
Abusive priest list published, four in area named as '‘credibly accused'
Last week the Diocese of Superior released a list of 23 priests who have “credibly accused” of raping or sexually abusing children. Four priests in the Pierce and St. Croix county area were included on the list. The four priests are Ryan Erickson of Hudson, Joseph Higgins of...
