ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
collinsvilledailynews.com

Changes to SAFE-T Act adding detainable offenses passes, poised for governor

(The Center Square) – Despite amendments passing Thursday to Illinois’ no-cash bail law that takes effect Jan. 1, opponents say the legal challenge continues. The 300-plus page amendment to the SAFE-T Act filed this week includes language to allow denial of pretrial release for a slew of serious crimes, ranging from murder to kidnapping and more. The bill to amend the SAFE-T Act passed both the state Senate and House Thursday and now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois lawmakers discuss legislation that could allow prisoners to vote

(The Center Square) – A measure some at the Illinois statehouse hope to advance would give voting rights to incarcerated individuals serving time in county jails or state or federal prisons. Senate Bill 828 is sponsored by state Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago, and, if passed, would overturn current law...
ILLINOIS STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks on major voter data request

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is waiting to fulfill a request for data on millions of registered voter in Wisconsin until it knows whether the Republican chair of the State Assembly's elections committee who requested it will still hold her position. The data was requested in June by Rep. Janel Brandtjen,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In a Wisconsin town, voters fear for America under attack

In a picturesque corner of western Wisconsin, a growing right-wing conservative movement has rocketed to prominence. They see America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government. They say few officials can be trusted, and believe neighbors might someday have to band together to protect one another. They have felt the contempt of people who see them as fanatics. But they insist they are just normal people who aren’t so different from the rest of America. And their views haven’t been swayed - not at all - by midterm elections that failed to see the sweeping Republican victories that many had predicted.
WISCONSIN STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Pawnbrokers criticize measure capping interest rates on their loans

(The Center Square) – The Predatory Loan Prevention Act instituted a 36% interest rate cap on loans in Illinois, but some lawmakers say pawnbrokers are skirting the law. A Sangamon County judge issued a preliminary injunction against the cap after pawnbrokers filed a lawsuit against the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
ILLINOIS STATE
Power 96

4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI

Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
MINNESOTA STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois to pay off remaining unemployment insurance loan balance

(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois intends to pay off the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance and replenish the fund for the future. The agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. “This bipartisan agreement eliminates...
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois quick hits: License renewal deadline Thursday; holiday train coming

The Illinois House voted unanimously Wednesday to withdraw state investments in Russia to protest the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The legislation requires divestment of money in Russian banks and companies and prohibits future investments. The bill also would welcome Ukrainian refugees to Illinois and develop a way for detecting Russian money laundering in real estate. The bill now goes to the governor for his signature.
ILLINOIS STATE
nbc15.com

Deadline for unclaimed property holders to avoid penalties approaches

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is reminding businesses that the deadline is approaching to initiate voluntary disclosure agreements and avoid penalties. The DOR said many businesses are unaware of the legal requirements to turn over property. Businesses are required to send in uncashed payroll checks, unclaimed...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

Wisconsin man indicted for alleged $35 million bank fraud scheme

(FOX 9) - A grand jury federally indicted a Wisconsin man for allegedly orchestrating a $35 million bank fraud scheme involving real estate investors. Prosecutors charged Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, of Eau Claire, with three counts of bank fraud for allegedly defrauding multiple federally-insured banks starting sometime in 2020 until August 2022.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy