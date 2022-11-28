Read full article on original website
Related
csbj.com
Monument Police chief investigated for alleged racial slur
Sean Hemingway, the police chief for the town of Monument, and Town Manager Mike Foreman were investigated over the summer for their conduct at a restaurant that involved Hemingway confronting a patron and allegedly using “Hiroshima” as a racial epithet — an allegation Hemingway isn’t denying, according to documents obtained by the Colorado Times Recorder.
csbj.com
Editorial: Support Club Q victims and LGBTQ+ people
In light of the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, the Business Journal has compiled a short list of ways you can help the victims of this tragedy, as well as the LGBTQ+ community as a whole. Club Q Donations tinyurl.com/forClubQ. (Organized by Bread and...
csbj.com
Auditor’s Office takes issue with Utilities program
When city auditors took a look at Colorado Springs Utilities’ cost-sharing of infrastructure upgrades, they couldn’t conclude whether the developer or Utilities, or both, funded the upgrades and at what cost. They also discovered loosy-goosy rules and recommended Utilities tighten up its policies and better document who pays...
csbj.com
Opinion: Get off my lawn! But bring me my paper
Here’s a puzzler for you: Among presently employed journalists in Colorado Springs, which one worked for the Gazette-Telegraph in 1952? Keep reading and you’ll find out. To begin with, let’s jump forward 50 years, when it was becoming clear that the golden age of print was coming to an end. Advertisers were uneasy, newsprint was expensive, labor costs were soaring and even big city dailies were troubled.
csbj.com
Draper blends clothing, mental health
After it opened in May 2020, business at Inherent accelerated in a way Taylor Draper didn’t expect. Draper had built the plan for his custom men’s clothier business in late 2019, with no inkling of the COVID chaos just around the corner — but the pandemic highlighted some unforeseen strengths in the company.
csbj.com
D11 students can apply to HBCUs for free
Colorado Springs School District 11 students can now apply to HBCUs for free, thanks to a new partnership between D11 and the Common Black College Application (CBCA), announced today. Students can use the CBCA, which typically costs $20, to apply to as many as 67 of the 107 HBCUs —...
Comments / 0