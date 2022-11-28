Police release more information about shooting in Irwin that left 1 hospitalized

IRWIN, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 11/28/22: Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate a shooting incident from Sunday afternoon in an RV park in the 3400 E. block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin.

Dispatch received a call around 1:30 p.m. advising a man in one of the trailers had been shot. Deputies have determined an adult male and adult female were involved in a disturbance inside their trailer.

During the altercation there was a struggle over a firearm and a shot was fired, which struck the male in the arm.

The arriving deputies and ambulance personnel were able to detain the female and treat the male for a gunshot wound prior to being transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC).

The male is expected to recover from his injuries.

Deputies believe the two were intoxicated and are continuing to investigate the circumstances that lead to the disturbance. No further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL:



Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Irwin on Sunday afternoon. One person was transported to the hospital and is being treated for injuries.



The incident took place near 3400 E. Block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin.



Deputies continue to work with the parties involved and the scene is secure.



The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.



