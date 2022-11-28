ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwin, ID

Police release more information about shooting in Irwin that left 1 hospitalized

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UveLH_0jQLmxoC00

IRWIN, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 11/28/22: Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate a shooting incident from Sunday afternoon in an RV park in the 3400 E. block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin.

Dispatch received a call around 1:30 p.m. advising a man in one of the trailers had been shot. Deputies have determined an adult male and adult female were involved in a disturbance inside their trailer.

During the altercation there was a struggle over a firearm and a shot was fired, which struck the male in the arm.

The arriving deputies and ambulance personnel were able to detain the female and treat the male for a gunshot wound prior to being transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC).

The male is expected to recover from his injuries.

Deputies believe the two were intoxicated and are continuing to investigate the circumstances that lead to the disturbance. No further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL: An investigation is underway after a person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Irwin.

Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Irwin on Sunday afternoon. One person was transported to the hospital and is being treated for injuries.

The incident took place near 3400 E. Block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin.

Deputies continue to work with the parties involved and the scene is secure.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.

The post Police release more information about shooting in Irwin that left 1 hospitalized appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Officials release update on shooting at Irwin RV park

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies continue to investigate a shooting incident from Sunday afternoon in an RV park in the 3400 E. block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin. Dispatch received a call around 1:30 p.m. advising that a man in...
IRWIN, ID
svinews.com

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office investigating Swan Valley shooting

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies continue to investigate a shooting incident from yesterday afternoon in an RV park in the 3400 E. block of Swan Valley Hwy in Irwin, Idaho. Dispatch received a call around 1:30pm Sunday, Nov. 27, advising that a man in one of the trailers had been...
IRWIN, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman who died in Rexburg crash two weeks ago identified by police

REXBURG — A local police department has identified a 42-year-old woman that died in a crash two weeks ago. The Rexburg Police Department sent out a news release Tuesday stating that Misty Kay Ybarra of Rexburg died after she was transported to a local hospital. According to the release,...
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Victim in East Idaho shooting expected to survive

IRWIN — The victim in a weekend shooting at an RV park in Irwin is expected to survive, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the victim was struggling with a woman over the gun and that the incident ended with the man being shot in the arm. Deputies responded with an ambulance at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported the shooting. The victim...
IRWIN, ID
eastidahonews.com

1 hospitalized following shooting near Swan Valley

IRWIN – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting incident in the 3400 East Block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin. Around 1:30 p.m., deputies and ambulance personnel responded to a report of a shooting at that location and subsequently contacted two individuals involved. One was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is currently being treated for injuries.
IRWIN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Former Pocatello man sentenced to 25 years to life for killing fellow inmate

A Madison County man was sentenced Monday to serve at least 25 years to up to life in prison for the murder of a fellow jail inmate. Robert David Pompa, 27, who previously lived in Pocatello, and his court appointed attorney, Trent Grant, met before Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce on Monday where he pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Eddie Stacey, 62, on Oct. 8, 2021. At the time, both men were incarcerated at the Madison County Jail.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls man arrested on trafficking cocaine charges

POCATELLO — A man police say had cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana has been charged with multiple felonies. Bruno Del Rosario Soto-Valenzuela, 38, faces felony charges for trafficking cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, court records show. He is also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. A trooper with...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pocatello man arrested after firing pistol multiple times during road rage incident on I-15

At about 2:22 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to milepost 75 of southbound Interstate 15 near Chubbuck on reports of a road rage incident after 911 dispatchers received calls from the occupants of the two involved vehicles. Arriving troopers contacted the drivers of a silver 2004 Honda Accord and a gray 2017 Ford Explorer. During their investigation, troopers were told that both vehicles were southbound when they approached a semi-truck from...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman rushed to hospital after being run over in Walmart parking lot

IDAHO FALLS — A woman was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after being run over by a truck in the Walmart parking lot. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at Walmart on Utah Avenue. The driver of a GMC Sierra hit the woman and the left side of her body was pinned underneath one of the tires, according to witnesses.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho mourns the loss of 4 murdered U of I students

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Wednesday, crowds at the College of Eastern Idaho held a moment of silent solidarity in unity with vigils held across the state. The state of Idaho mourns the lives of four University of Idaho students; Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves. "I don't have the words to The post Idaho mourns the loss of 4 murdered U of I students appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Winter Storm Warnings and snow today

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy