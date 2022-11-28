Monroe-West Monroe, LA– Christmas is here! Don’t miss the Land of Lights display available now through December 31st. The Land of Lights is a free, walk-through display lighting up the sky each night at 5:30 pm. Get in the Christmas spirit by walking-through this winter wonderland, located at the corner of Cotton Street and Pine Street in Downtown West Monroe. This display is organized by Discover Monroe-West Monroe with instillation help from the city of West Monroe.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO