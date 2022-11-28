Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Local Swim Teams Compete in RRHSC Championship in RustonUnder The Radar NWLARuston, LA
Related
KEDM
West Monroe tree lighting ceremony to be held December 1st
The ceremony will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at the West Monroe City Hall parking lot located at 2305 N. 7th Street. The public is invited to view the official lighting of the City Hall Christmas Tree as well as several live Christmas Trees decorated by local schools and organizations.
KEDM
Land of Lights on display in downtown West Monroe
Monroe-West Monroe, LA– Christmas is here! Don’t miss the Land of Lights display available now through December 31st. The Land of Lights is a free, walk-through display lighting up the sky each night at 5:30 pm. Get in the Christmas spirit by walking-through this winter wonderland, located at the corner of Cotton Street and Pine Street in Downtown West Monroe. This display is organized by Discover Monroe-West Monroe with instillation help from the city of West Monroe.
Street Closures announces the 2022 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe announces street closures for the 2022 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade, which will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the downtown areas of West Monroe and Monroe. The parade’s theme this year is “Christmas Past and Present” and the parade will begin […]
KNOE TV8
Town hall meeting providing answers for residents on Cheniere Lake bridge and dam construction
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - “I can’t go in and out without someone asking me about Cheniere. I’m ready to see it fixed too,” says Ouachita Parish Police Juror Jack Clampit. Residents were angry on how the Cheniere Bridge and Dam project has been handled. On...
KEDM
Give the Joy of Learning with KEDM
Children read their holiday favorites for the KEDM Give the Joy of Learning fundraiser. Every year, KEDM offers you the chance to make a difference to the youth of our community by helping students in need. This holiday season, your tax-deductible year-end gift to KEDM will enrich your life with...
City of Monroe and Monroe Chamber of Commerce to meet with small businesses located on the Southside of Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe and Monroe Chamber of Commerce plan to meet with small businesses that are located on the Southside of Monroe. This meeting aims to discuss the needs and opportunities within the Southside corridor. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the City of Monroe […]
KNOE TV8
Two families survive devastating tornado
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Two families survived a violent tornado that struck rural Caldwell Parish early Tuesday evening but face a long road to recovery. Tuesday evening, Ricky Grant, his wife and his brother-in-law were watching television news at home when they heard loud noises outside. Ricky said at that time, his wife yelled at him to get into the bathtub.
LA 124 in Catahoula Parish to temporarily close on December 12th
CATAHOULA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development confirmed that LA 124 in Catahoula Parish will have intermittent closures lasting longer than an hour on Monday, December 12, 2022. The closure will take place from 9 am to 2 PM. According to reports, there will not be a detour route available.
NBC 10 News Today: Checkers drive-in restaurant opens first location in Monroe today, November 29th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Mitch in the Morning gave details on the opening of Checkers, happening today in Monroe, La. For more details, watch the clip above.
KEDM
La. Cancer Foundation donates $10K to ULM's Sylvester for cancer research
MONROE, LA— The Louisiana Cancer Foundation continued their support of ULM’s Paul Sylvester, Ph.D with a $10,000 donation to support Sylvester’s breast cancer research. The donation made on November 8 marks the 17th year that the LCF has donated to Sylvester’s work, bringing the total amount donated to $170,000 over that time.
State offices in 8 NELA parishes to close at Noon due to bad weather
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2022, at Noon, Commission of Administration, Jay Dardenne announced that state offices in Catahoula Parish, Concordia Parish, East Carroll Parish, Franklin Parish, Madison Parish, Richland Parish, Tensas Parish, and West Carroll Parish will close due to bad weather. All agency heads are responsible for determining that essential […]
Tornado Warning for Madison, Caldwell, Franklin, and Tensas Parishes
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, a Tornado Warning was issued for Franklin Parish, Tensas Parish, Madison Parish, and Caldwell Parish Meteorologists Walker Snowden and Alex Noel provided the ArkLaMiss with live updates.
KNOE TV8
NWS: Damage reported from “confirmed tornado” in Caldwell Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service Tuesday night reported structural damage from a “confirmed tornado” in Caldwell Parish. According to the NWS, they received reports of damage in Caldwell Parish along Highway 126 six miles southeast of Clarks. The report followed another report of a radar confirmed tornado striking just after 6 p.m. Tuesday 7 miles southeast of Columbia. The storm was moving at 45 miles an hour.
KNOE TV8
State officials investigating deadly Bastrop house fire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a deadly Bastrop house fire that happened on Nov. 26, 2022. SFM deputies arrived at the 100 block of Shade Oaks Ln. just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say they located a male victim in a bedroom, which is where officials say the fire began.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle accident causes traffic on US Highway 165, near ULM
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Traffic has developed on US Highway 165 near ULM. The cause of Traffic is due to a vehicle accident. One vehicle appears to be flipped upside down. We will keep you updated once more information is received.
Bastrop men accused of stealing catalytic converters in West Monroe; arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a closed automotive business located on Cryer Street in West Monroe, La. due to suspicious activity. Prior to officers’ arrival at the scene, the caller advised them that they witnessed […]
Monroe Police asking for assistance in searching for suspect
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe police are asking for assistance locating and identifying a suspect. If you know the identity and the location of this suspect, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).
Still no clues in 2021 murder of man outside popular Monroe liquor store
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A shooting just outside a popular liquor store in Monroe left one person dead in September 2021. No arrests have been made, leaving the family longing for answers and a murderer on the loose. It happened on September 4th in the 1600 block of Winnsboro Rd., taking the life of 34-year-old Rodrecas […]
42-Year-Old Louis J. Greenberg Arrested Following Motor Vehicle Accident In Ouachita Parish (Ouachita Parish, La)
Authorities from the Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on. Sunday. Upon their arrival, witnesses informed the troopers that the driver involved in the crash ran across a pasture into a homeowner’s driveway. Troopers on the scene discovered the homeowner holding the driver, Louis J. Greenberg at gunpoint.
Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
Comments / 0