KEDM

West Monroe tree lighting ceremony to be held December 1st

The ceremony will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at the West Monroe City Hall parking lot located at 2305 N. 7th Street. The public is invited to view the official lighting of the City Hall Christmas Tree as well as several live Christmas Trees decorated by local schools and organizations.
WEST MONROE, LA
KEDM

Land of Lights on display in downtown West Monroe

Monroe-West Monroe, LA– Christmas is here! Don’t miss the Land of Lights display available now through December 31st. The Land of Lights is a free, walk-through display lighting up the sky each night at 5:30 pm. Get in the Christmas spirit by walking-through this winter wonderland, located at the corner of Cotton Street and Pine Street in Downtown West Monroe. This display is organized by Discover Monroe-West Monroe with instillation help from the city of West Monroe.
WEST MONROE, LA
KEDM

Give the Joy of Learning with KEDM

Children read their holiday favorites for the KEDM Give the Joy of Learning fundraiser. Every year, KEDM offers you the chance to make a difference to the youth of our community by helping students in need. This holiday season, your tax-deductible year-end gift to KEDM will enrich your life with...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Two families survive devastating tornado

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Two families survived a violent tornado that struck rural Caldwell Parish early Tuesday evening but face a long road to recovery. Tuesday evening, Ricky Grant, his wife and his brother-in-law were watching television news at home when they heard loud noises outside. Ricky said at that time, his wife yelled at him to get into the bathtub.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
KEDM

La. Cancer Foundation donates $10K to ULM's Sylvester for cancer research

MONROE, LA— The Louisiana Cancer Foundation continued their support of ULM’s Paul Sylvester, Ph.D with a $10,000 donation to support Sylvester’s breast cancer research. The donation made on November 8 marks the 17th year that the LCF has donated to Sylvester’s work, bringing the total amount donated to $170,000 over that time.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

State offices in 8 NELA parishes to close at Noon due to bad weather

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2022, at Noon, Commission of Administration, Jay Dardenne announced that state offices in Catahoula Parish, Concordia Parish, East Carroll Parish, Franklin Parish, Madison Parish, Richland Parish, Tensas Parish, and West Carroll Parish will close due to bad weather. All agency heads are responsible for determining that essential […]
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

NWS: Damage reported from “confirmed tornado” in Caldwell Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service Tuesday night reported structural damage from a “confirmed tornado” in Caldwell Parish. According to the NWS, they received reports of damage in Caldwell Parish along Highway 126 six miles southeast of Clarks. The report followed another report of a radar confirmed tornado striking just after 6 p.m. Tuesday 7 miles southeast of Columbia. The storm was moving at 45 miles an hour.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

State officials investigating deadly Bastrop house fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a deadly Bastrop house fire that happened on Nov. 26, 2022. SFM deputies arrived at the 100 block of Shade Oaks Ln. just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say they located a male victim in a bedroom, which is where officials say the fire began.
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police asking for assistance in searching for suspect

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe police are asking for assistance locating and identifying a suspect. If you know the identity and the location of this suspect, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).
MONROE, LA
Nationwide Report

42-Year-Old Louis J. Greenberg Arrested Following Motor Vehicle Accident In Ouachita Parish (Ouachita Parish, La)

Authorities from the Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on. Sunday. Upon their arrival, witnesses informed the troopers that the driver involved in the crash ran across a pasture into a homeowner’s driveway. Troopers on the scene discovered the homeowner holding the driver, Louis J. Greenberg at gunpoint.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
MONROE, LA

