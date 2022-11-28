Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
Angela Bassett Admits It Was "Very Scary" To Hear About Queen Ramonda’s Arc In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why?'" Angela Bassett said in a recent interview about the Black Panther sequel.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
Avengers Secret Wars: Release date, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars, from its release date and trailer, cast, and plot details. It’s been more than three years since the biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Avengers Endgame, the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
Marvel's Avengers Reveals Winter Soldier Trailer, Livestream Details
James Buchanan Barnes is coming to Marvel's Avengers later this month, and Crystal Dynamics is starting to reveal a lot more information about the game's take on the Winter Soldier. Today, the developer dropped an all-new lore trailer offering details about Bucky's history from the comics, as well as how he'll fit into the narrative of the game. It seems the Winter Soldier's history will closely follow what we've seen from the comics by Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting, but the trailer also reveals the impact that the A-Day disaster had on Bucky.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Reveals Will Poulter's Adam Warlock
Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Will Poulter is golden in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer. Disney dropped the first footage from the third installment of James Gunn's trilogy at CCXP in Brazil, revealing the golden-skinned Adam Warlock (Poulter), a.k.a. Adam Magus. The cosmic character was teased during a post-credits scene ending 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where the Sovereign's Golden High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) created the cacooned figure she named Adam. So said the golden gal: "The next step in our evolution — more powerful, more beautiful, more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy."
DC boss James Gunn gives the first ‘Blue Beetle’ poster his seal of approval
For reasons that are as infuriating as they are unsurprising, James Gunn has had to bat away criticism from DC fans that he’s betraying his new employers by promoting Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. As has been made perfectly clear ever since he took the role of co-CEO alongside Peter...
Marvel's Scarlett Johansson lines up first major TV role
Marvel star Scarlett Johansson is set to feature in and executive produce a new Prime Video thriller series. An adaptation of John Katzenbach's 1992 novel of the same name, Just Cause marks the Marriage Story actress' first lead TV role and has had a straight-to-series order (via Deadline). The book's...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ending has a huge twist that everyone missed
Heading into its second weekend, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had surpassed $400 million at the box office. Fans flocked to theaters to catch the sequel, and they knew who the next Black Panther is and what Wakanda Forever’s ending means. However, everyone missed a significant development for M’Baku (Winston Duke) at the end of Wakanda Forever.
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn admits how little the studio cares about canon as a surprising MCU star is lined up as the next James Bond
We have a strangely James-themed special for you in the world of Marvel news today. For starters, James Gunn has been busy unpacking the ins and outs of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on social media, which includes admitting something about how Marvel Studios works that we always kind of suspected. Elsewhere, X-Men‘s James McAvoy dishes on a potential MCU return while an unexpected franchise veteran is the new favorite to play James Bond.
James Gunn Confirms DC Universe Movies, Games, and Shows Will Be ‘Connected’
James Gunn confirmed the DC Universe will have a more streamlined and cohesive approach with him and producer Peter Safran in charge. When asked on Twitter if there would be additional character stand-alone TV shows, similar to the HBO Max series Peacemaker, that would “add to the story for the DCEU,” Gunn responded, “Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation.)”
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ editor speaks out on those Doctor Doom rumors
MCU fans held their breath throughout Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in anticipation of a Dr. Doom Easter Egg that never came. According to Mike Shawver, the film’s editor, it was essential that the film remain “self-contained.”. Per ScreenRant, Shawver explained that the film dared to tread uncharted territory...
The Leader: 7 Things To Know About The Marvel Villain Before Captain America 4
Captain America 4 may be years away, but we already know who a big villain is going to be. Here are seven things you need to know about The Leader.
Five years ago today Marvel released the best MCU movie trailer
It feels strange now to think of a time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before we knew of two momentous words – “snap” and “blip.” For those of us who were less comics-aware, and basing most of our knowledge on the movies, Thanos’ actions in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) were truly jaw-dropping. No one could believe it as we watched first Bucky, then T’Challa, then Groot, then Wanda, then Sam, then Mantis, then Drax, then Quill, then Steven Strange, and worst of all – Spider-Man – disappear before our very eyes.
Lupita Nyong’o Shares Cool Photos From The Black Panther 2 Set And It’s Almost Like We’re In Wakanda
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lupita Nyong'o shared a fun photo dump from the movie's set.
CCXP: Marvel Studios Unveils Official Synopsis of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
Marvel Studios pulled no punches at CCXP 2022 in Bravil, unveiling the first public look at 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
For Your Viewing Pleasure: Marvel Studios Releases First ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer
As Marvel heads into 2023, they aren’t waiting to start hyping the releases for next year. Last month, Marvel Studios delivered the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The trailer signaled that we are finally entering a phase were the over arching story picks up, finally. Jonathan Majors’ Kang is finally here to cause as much chaos as possible. More importantly we are past the era of serious Marvel Studios delays every few weeks.
