ewrestlingnews.com
CM Punk Shares Photo That Seemingly Confirms Report About His Dog Larry Being Hurt In AEW Brawl
CM Punk and Ace Steel got into an altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) after AEW All Out following his comments at the post-show press conference. In October, a report by Wrestling Inc stated that Punk’s dog, Larry, had his teeth knocked loose after...
ewrestlingnews.com
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble
Ronda Rousey successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE is looking ahead to the Royal Rumble, and news has come out regarding WWE’s plans for Rousey at this event. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Rhea Ripley, Xavier Woods, Bad Bunny, + Charles Robinson Apologizes
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will be appearing on this Friday’s episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series on YouTube:. WWE took to Twitter today to congratulate Bad Bunny on becoming the Top Global Artist on Spotify for the third year in a row:. You can check out a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lacey Evans Talks Returning To The Ring After Giving Birth To Second Child
Lacey Evans spoke about why her return to WWE was different after she gave birth to her second child in an interview with Brandi Rhodes for the 2 Lies and 1 Truth podcast. The WWE Superstar gave birth in mid-October and started training in the ring again six weeks later. She said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Sheamus Believed His Career Would End After WrestleMania 35
WWE Superstar Sheamus was recently interviewed by CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, the Celtic Warrior discussed how passionate he is about the wrestling industry these days and how he once believed that his career would be over after suffering a severe concussion at WrestleMania 35.
ewrestlingnews.com
Stephanie McMahon Opens Up On Triple H’s Creative Vision For The White Rabbit Project
Stephanie McMahon was one of the keynote speakers at the Wells Fargo 2022 TMT Summit. During her speech, the co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE commented on the success of the White Rabbit Project and Triple H’s creative vision for it. She said,. “In terms of in-ring content, under Paul...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Owens Says Working Indies While Still In WWE ‘Feels Like More Of A Possibility Than Ever’
Kevin Owens recently made an appearance on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast to discuss various topics. Owens shared his idea during the interview of making appearances for independent companies while under contract with WWE. He said,. “I’m very deeply rooted in the independent scene. That’s where I...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Reveals Two Modern Day WWE Superstars He Wishes He Could Have Wrestled
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently opened up about who he wishes he could have wrestled in his prime. On his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows, Foley stated that he wishes he could have been able to wrestle Ricochet and Bray Wyatt in his prime. He also named AEW’s Jon Moxley and Darby Allin. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Joe Hendry Reveals Why He Made The Decision To Return To Impact Wrestling
At the Bound for Glory 2022 pay-per-view event, Joe Hendry made his return to Impact Wrestling. While speaking to Nerdly UK, the Impact Wrestling star opened up on why he made the decision to sign with Impact Wrestling, as well as Scott D’Amore labeling him as a future world champion in past interviews. Hendry said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Lacey Evans Gets Repackaged Yet Again On WWE SmackDown
Another month results in another gimmick change for Lacey Evans. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a new vignette aired for Lacey Evans that looked back at her time serving as a Marine. In the vignette, which you can see below, a voiceover talked about the WWE Superstar...
ewrestlingnews.com
More Details Have Emerged On William Regal’s Possible AEW Departure
Following MJF’s attack on William Regal during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, rumors have run rampant that Regal is on his way back to WWE. It is believed that the angle between AEW’s current World Champion (MJF) and Regal was done in order to write Regal out of storylines. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some details on Regal leaving AEW, and how long higher-ups with the company knew about it.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley & Sheamus Work Out Together (Video), News On Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, More
You can check out the official synopsis for tonight’s episode of Young Rock on NBC below:. “Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home.”
ewrestlingnews.com
The Latest On Kevin Dunn’s WWE Status, Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match
A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. This update comes on the heels of a report that Dunn was not backstage at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event. There has been no word of him potentially leaving.
ewrestlingnews.com
Potential Spoiler On Interesting Bray Wyatt Prop Being Used On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Following his WWE return back at the end of Extreme Rules in October, Bray Wyatt quickly started feuding with LA Knight, leading to Knight being attacked backstage. Wyatt has denied being the person behind the attacks, with many believing them to be the work of Uncle Howdy. When Wyatt made his WWE return, he was wearing a new mask that he had not worn before and has not worn since his return to the company.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Recalls WWE’s 2007 Roster Learning Of Chris Benoit’s Death
AEW’s Matt Hardy has spoken about the shock the WWE locker room felt when they were informed about the death of Chris Benoit. In June 2007, Benoit, his wife Nancy, and their son Daniel were found dead in their home, after Chris had missed the Vengeance: Night of Champions pay-per-view event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Roman Reigns Handpicked Wrestlers For His Latest Feud
The WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022 featured a spot between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens that went a little awry, resulting in some backstage heat between the two men. Despite the friction following the match, it’s reported that Reigns will continue to work with Owens.
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Is Reportedly Returning To WWE
There has been much speculation about William Regal leaving AEW in favor of a return to WWE. It was previously reported that something was going on with Regal and AEW before he was written off television during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite when MJF attacked him. It had been believed initially that Regal was under a three-year deal with AEW.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch Accepting Bookings Despite Being Incarcerated
Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch clearly believes her days behind bars will be over soon as she has been taking bookings for the remainder of this year. In May, the WWE Hall of Famer was arrested and charged due to her role in a car crash in March that caused the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter.
ewrestlingnews.com
Garrett Bischoff Says His Dad Tried To Talk Him Out Of Wrestling
David Flair. David Sammartino. Sim Snuka. Having a famous wrestling father doesn’t always translate to second-generation success. Garrett Bischoff can attest, as he discussed how his own dad tried to discourage him from the wrestling business. The younger Bischoff was involved with TNA in the 2010s when his father...
