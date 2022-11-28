ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ewrestlingnews.com

Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE is looking ahead to the Royal Rumble, and news has come out regarding WWE’s plans for Rousey at this event. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Rhea Ripley, Xavier Woods, Bad Bunny, + Charles Robinson Apologizes

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will be appearing on this Friday’s episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series on YouTube:. WWE took to Twitter today to congratulate Bad Bunny on becoming the Top Global Artist on Spotify for the third year in a row:. You can check out a...
ewrestlingnews.com

Lacey Evans Talks Returning To The Ring After Giving Birth To Second Child

Lacey Evans spoke about why her return to WWE was different after she gave birth to her second child in an interview with Brandi Rhodes for the 2 Lies and 1 Truth podcast. The WWE Superstar gave birth in mid-October and started training in the ring again six weeks later. She said,
ewrestlingnews.com

Sheamus Believed His Career Would End After WrestleMania 35

WWE Superstar Sheamus was recently interviewed by CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, the Celtic Warrior discussed how passionate he is about the wrestling industry these days and how he once believed that his career would be over after suffering a severe concussion at WrestleMania 35.
ewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley Reveals Two Modern Day WWE Superstars He Wishes He Could Have Wrestled

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently opened up about who he wishes he could have wrestled in his prime. On his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows, Foley stated that he wishes he could have been able to wrestle Ricochet and Bray Wyatt in his prime. He also named AEW’s Jon Moxley and Darby Allin. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com

Joe Hendry Reveals Why He Made The Decision To Return To Impact Wrestling

At the Bound for Glory 2022 pay-per-view event, Joe Hendry made his return to Impact Wrestling. While speaking to Nerdly UK, the Impact Wrestling star opened up on why he made the decision to sign with Impact Wrestling, as well as Scott D’Amore labeling him as a future world champion in past interviews. Hendry said,
ewrestlingnews.com

Lacey Evans Gets Repackaged Yet Again On WWE SmackDown

Another month results in another gimmick change for Lacey Evans. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a new vignette aired for Lacey Evans that looked back at her time serving as a Marine. In the vignette, which you can see below, a voiceover talked about the WWE Superstar...
ewrestlingnews.com

More Details Have Emerged On William Regal’s Possible AEW Departure

Following MJF’s attack on William Regal during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, rumors have run rampant that Regal is on his way back to WWE. It is believed that the angle between AEW’s current World Champion (MJF) and Regal was done in order to write Regal out of storylines. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some details on Regal leaving AEW, and how long higher-ups with the company knew about it.
ewrestlingnews.com

The Latest On Kevin Dunn’s WWE Status, Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match

A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. This update comes on the heels of a report that Dunn was not backstage at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event. There has been no word of him potentially leaving.
ewrestlingnews.com

Potential Spoiler On Interesting Bray Wyatt Prop Being Used On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Following his WWE return back at the end of Extreme Rules in October, Bray Wyatt quickly started feuding with LA Knight, leading to Knight being attacked backstage. Wyatt has denied being the person behind the attacks, with many believing them to be the work of Uncle Howdy. When Wyatt made his WWE return, he was wearing a new mask that he had not worn before and has not worn since his return to the company.
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Hardy Recalls WWE’s 2007 Roster Learning Of Chris Benoit’s Death

AEW’s Matt Hardy has spoken about the shock the WWE locker room felt when they were informed about the death of Chris Benoit. In June 2007, Benoit, his wife Nancy, and their son Daniel were found dead in their home, after Chris had missed the Vengeance: Night of Champions pay-per-view event.
TEXAS STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: Roman Reigns Handpicked Wrestlers For His Latest Feud

The WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022 featured a spot between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens that went a little awry, resulting in some backstage heat between the two men. Despite the friction following the match, it’s reported that Reigns will continue to work with Owens.
ewrestlingnews.com

William Regal Is Reportedly Returning To WWE

There has been much speculation about William Regal leaving AEW in favor of a return to WWE. It was previously reported that something was going on with Regal and AEW before he was written off television during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite when MJF attacked him. It had been believed initially that Regal was under a three-year deal with AEW.
ewrestlingnews.com

Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch Accepting Bookings Despite Being Incarcerated

Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch clearly believes her days behind bars will be over soon as she has been taking bookings for the remainder of this year. In May, the WWE Hall of Famer was arrested and charged due to her role in a car crash in March that caused the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter.
FLORIDA STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

Garrett Bischoff Says His Dad Tried To Talk Him Out Of Wrestling

David Flair. David Sammartino. Sim Snuka. Having a famous wrestling father doesn’t always translate to second-generation success. Garrett Bischoff can attest, as he discussed how his own dad tried to discourage him from the wrestling business. The younger Bischoff was involved with TNA in the 2010s when his father...

