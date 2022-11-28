Read full article on original website
CM Punk Shares Photo That Seemingly Confirms Report About His Dog Larry Being Hurt In AEW Brawl
CM Punk and Ace Steel got into an altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) after AEW All Out following his comments at the post-show press conference. In October, a report by Wrestling Inc stated that Punk’s dog, Larry, had his teeth knocked loose after...
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble
Ronda Rousey successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE is looking ahead to the Royal Rumble, and news has come out regarding WWE’s plans for Rousey at this event. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge...
AEW Rampage Results (12/2/2022)
Shane Taylor calls out Keith Lee for leaving his friends behind, like he and Swerve Strickland. At Final Battle, he wants to settle this, so he better get ready. Strickland pops up, but Lee asks if he can even count on him. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass get in the...
Ethan Page & Matt Hardy Reportedly Wrote Their AEW Storyline
The Firm and Matt Hardy have been circling around one another in a storyline on AEW television. The storyline has reportedly been the brainchild of Hardy and Ethan Page. Hardy has been locked into a storyline alongside Private Party in which The Firm have acquired their contracts. The angle has unfolded largely on the AEW YouTube show, AEW Dark. The storyline has been mostly well-received by fans, and Fightful Select reports that it was “almost entirely creatively developed” by Hardy and Page.
The Reason Why Chris Jericho Wasn’t At Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings
While the feud between Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli continued on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the Ocho wasn’t in attendance at the show. There was a segment on the show that featured the Jericho Appreciation Society (minus Chris Jericho) and Castagnoli. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jericho had a tour date with Fozzy in Australia, so he wasn’t able to appear live. The tour will be ending on December 4th.
Stephanie McMahon Opens Up On Triple H’s Creative Vision For The White Rabbit Project
Stephanie McMahon was one of the keynote speakers at the Wells Fargo 2022 TMT Summit. During her speech, the co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE commented on the success of the White Rabbit Project and Triple H’s creative vision for it. She said,. “In terms of in-ring content, under Paul...
The Latest On Kevin Dunn’s WWE Status, Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match
A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. This update comes on the heels of a report that Dunn was not backstage at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event. There has been no word of him potentially leaving.
Former NFL Star Attends Recent Set Of WWE Tryouts
Earlier this week, WWE held a tryout session at IMG Academy in Florida. One of the names in attendance at the tryout was former NFL player Scooby Wright. TMZ.com is reporting that the former Arizona Cardinals linebacker was one of 30+ people who participated in the tryouts. There were said to have been 17 former college football players who were also in attendance.
Lacey Evans Gets Repackaged Yet Again On WWE SmackDown
Another month results in another gimmick change for Lacey Evans. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a new vignette aired for Lacey Evans that looked back at her time serving as a Marine. In the vignette, which you can see below, a voiceover talked about the WWE Superstar...
More On WWE’s Return To India Next Month
As we reported last month here on eWn, WWE has plans to return to India in January. According to a report from Pwinsider, the company will be holding a live event in the country on January 18th. This is expected to be a SmackDown-branded house show. WWE previously ran an...
William Regal Is Reportedly Returning To WWE
There has been much speculation about William Regal leaving AEW in favor of a return to WWE. It was previously reported that something was going on with Regal and AEW before he was written off television during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite when MJF attacked him. It had been believed initially that Regal was under a three-year deal with AEW.
More Details Have Emerged On William Regal’s Possible AEW Departure
Following MJF’s attack on William Regal during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, rumors have run rampant that Regal is on his way back to WWE. It is believed that the angle between AEW’s current World Champion (MJF) and Regal was done in order to write Regal out of storylines. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some details on Regal leaving AEW, and how long higher-ups with the company knew about it.
More Names Added To 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles, Jacob Fatu vs. Nick Aldis Set
Jacob Fatu will be defending his HOG Championship at House of Glory Revelations against Nick Aldis. The company sent out the following presser to hype its December 17th event in New York City:. JACOB FATU vs. Nick Aldis Title Match Announced for HOG Revelations on December 17th in NYC. House...
Andrade El Idolo Reveals When His Torn Pectoral Injury Occurred
As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, suspended AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo recently took to social media to reveal that he underwent surgery for a torn pectoral injury. On Wednesday, El Idolo took to Twitter to post a video of a suplex spot from the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament match featuring himself, Rush, and Bandido facing off against The Elite. He captioned the video with,
Tegan Nox Returns To WWE On SmackDown
Tegan Nox has returned to WWE. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FS1, Nox made her return to the promotion to save Liv Morgan after the latter was being attacked by Damage CTRL. Nox was released from WWE in November of 2021 due to “budget cuts.”
Rhea Ripley & Sheamus Work Out Together (Video), News On Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, More
You can check out the official synopsis for tonight’s episode of Young Rock on NBC below:. “Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home.”
Next Week’s MLW Fusion Lineup, Titus Alexander Set For PWG Battle Of Los Angeles 2023
We have the updated lineup for next week’s episode of MLW Fusion. You can check it out below:. MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. In other news, Titus Alexander has been announced for the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles tournament. The promotion announced on Thursday that Alexander will be joining Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, and Aramis as confirmed competitors in the tournament. More names will be announced in the coming days. PWG Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 7 and 8.
WWE SmackDown Results (12/2/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of WWE SmackDown airing on December 2, 2022. If you missed the previous episode of Monday Night Raw on November 28th, results can be found here. SmackDown opens tonight with its usual pyro and we are live from Buffalo, NY! Sami Zayn’s music...
ROH Pure Title Match Announced For Final Battle 2022
Another title match has been added to ROH Final Battle. On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Daniel Garcia will defend the ROH Pure Championship against Wheeler Yuta at the event. All the action goes down on December 10, 2022. You can check out the...
Ruby Soho Makes Return On AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks Picks Up Win
Ruby Soho returned on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, attacking Tay Melo. Soho returned after Anna Jay was defeated by Willow Nightingale, taking out Melo with a facebuster. Soho has been out-of-action since suffering a broken nose at All Out 2022. You can check out some highlights of...
