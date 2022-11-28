Read full article on original website
PWMania
Wrestling Promotion Pulls Teddy Hardy Before He Could Pay Off a Debt, FDLE Wants to Interview Him
USA Pro Wrestling has announced that it will no longer employ veteran wrestler Teddy Hart. Hart was scheduled to work USA Pro Wrestling’s 30th Anniversary Show in Orlando, FL next month to make up for a previous debut, but the promoter announced that the controversial wrestler will not be appearing due to allegations made against him.
PWMania
Shawn Spears Calls CM Punk/AEW Situation “Sad,” Comments On Criticism Over Growing Roster
Shawn Spears recently appeared at a K&S WrestleFest event and spoke about some relevant topics to All Elite Wrestling. During the appearance, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about the CM Punk/AEW situation, calling it “sad,” as well as giving his thoughts on criticism over the company’s growing talent roster.
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg's Impressive Football Past Explained
When you think about Bill Goldberg and professional wrestling, the legacy he has created is undeniable, with several world championship reigns, memorable stories told in the ring, and, of course, the long undefeated streak that began in his debut. Before he made his name in pro wrestling, Goldberg was a...
CBS Sports
Stephen Thompson plans on striking after being deterred from wrestling: 'I want to be as exciting as possible'
Stephen Thompson is always rounding out his MMA game, but do not expect the karate specialist to shoot for many takedowns this weekend. Thompson takes on Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in the hopes of presenting a delightful striking encounter for the fighters, fans and -- interestingly -- UFC management.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Health Update On Andrade El Idolo
With Andrade El Idolo sidelined from AEW programming since the September 4 All Out pay-per-view, there's been a lot of speculation about his future in AEW, with the wrestler himself fueling the rumor mill by posting a farewell message on social media earlier this month. In an update, Andrade revealed...
PWMania
AEW Star Claims CM Punk is “No Longer in the Company”
According to Stokely Hathaway’s recent comments, CM Punk has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Hathaway, the manager of AEW faction The Firm, said on Renee Paquette’s podcast ‘The Sessions’:. “Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen. Back at All out,...
ringsidenews.com
Booker T Warns AEW Could Close Down Because They’re ‘Playing Games’
After being suspended from AEW following the All Out media scrum, The Elite made their return on AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where they were cheered on by eager fans. However, in the following AEW Dynamite episode, they trolled the Chicago fans with CM Punk references, which left a bitter taste in many people’s mouths. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took notice of this behavior and felt that it could mean bad news for AEW down the line.
tjrwrestling.net
Anthony Bowens Talks About Potential Of The Acclaimed Facing FTR
The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens has picked some top opponents he’d like to face in AEW, with FTR being an easy choice. At the special Grand Slam edition of Dynamite back in September 2022, The Acclaimed finally dethroned Swerve In Our Glory and became AEW Tag Team Champions. Whilst they hold the company’s top gold, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster seem destined to face FTR, who are also draped in gold on AEW television.
tjrwrestling.net
Ricky Steamboat Wins In His Final Match
Ricky Steamboat rolled back the years in his final match and picked up one last victory before hanging up his boots for good. In a historic year for wrestling with the return to the ring of Stone Cold Steve Austin and the final ever match of Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat was not to be outshone as he took part in his last ever bout on a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, North Carolina on the 27th of November.
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Addresses Reports Of Backstage Drama
Over the months there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in AEW such as CM Punk’s altercation with The Elite following the All Out pay-per-view, and Andrade El Idolo’s altercation with Sammy Guevara at a set of TV tapings back in October. Anthony Bowens has...
wrestlinginc.com
Mickie James, Nick Aldis, And Conrad Thompson Announce Australian Endeavor
Since his stint with the NWA came to a sudden, and very acrimonious conclusion, many have been wondering what Nick Aldis' next move would be. Could the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion wind up in AEW? WWE? World of Sport's latest revival? Elsewhere? Regardless of what people expected, few, if any, would've predicted Aldis' next project would be in the land down under.
411mania.com
Booker T Found The Elite’s CM Punk References on AEW Dynamite ‘Distasteful’
Booker T was not a fan of The Elite making references to their altercation with CM Punk at AEW Dynamite. As noted, the Elite’s match on last week’s Dynamite in Chicago included several references to their All Out altercation with Punk including Kenny Omega biting PAC and more. Booker weighed in on the situation on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Colt Cabana Talks His Podcast Taking A Hiatus, Says It Had Nothing To Do With ALL OUT Media Scrum Incident
On the latest edition of The Art of Wrestling podcast show host Colt Cabana spoke about his decision to take a temporary hiatus away from his podcast, a decision he claims had nothing to do with the ALL OUT media scrum incident between his former friend CM Punk, the Young Bucks, Ace Steel, and Kenny Omega. Cabana also shares some insight as to why he launched the podcast many years ago. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
ROH Pure Championship Matchup Announced For Final Battle PPV
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured a segment between the JAS and the Blackpool Combat Club, which saw Wheeler Yuta challenge Daniel Garcia to a rematch for the Ring of Honor Pure championship at Final Battle. Garcia accepted, and the AEW commentary team confirmed that the match was official. This will...
PWMania
WWE Personality Thought The Elite Mocking CM Punk Was “Just Distasteful”
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the incident of The Elite making fun of CM Punk on the episode of AEW Dynamite that aired on November 23, 2022. He said, “You know man, I’m perplexed on that situation right there. Just because I don’t think it was anything tasteful about it, you know? I don’t think rehashing what happened a couple of months ago [as] opposed to letting it go away is making anything better as far as that company goes. And if Tony Khan knew about it and signed off on it — and they know CM Punk isn’t coming back, they probably going to be thinking about moving their headquarters after this last show here [in Chicago]. Like I said, I don’t I don’t see what the smarts were in going out there and doing something like that. Leaning into it just because it’s where CM Punk is from and you’re going to get some heat, you know what I mean? And you can’t take the heat, it’s almost like, ‘You hit me, I’ma hit you back.’ You know, two rights don’t make a wrong, I just didn’t — for me, it was just distasteful.”
wrestlinginc.com
Andrade El Idolo Reveals When In AEW Match With The Elite His Injury Happened
Andrade El Idolo has been out of action since All Out 2022, competing in the Casino Ladder match on the night; however, it appears El Idolo may have gone into the match with a major injury. It had been recently reported that El Idolo had undergone surgery since his backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara, and now, El Idolo has seemingly pointed out when his injury occurred.
AEW Dynamite live results: The Elite vs. Death Triangle match three
The Trios title best-of-seven continues, plus Samoa Joe defends the TNT title.
AEW's Andrade El Idolo undergoes surgery for torn pectoral muscle
Andrade has been out of action since September's All Out.
ComicBook
AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF Returns, The Elite vs. Death Triangle 3 (Update)
Even two weeks removed from AEW Full Gear, All Elite Wrestling is still dealing with the fallout of its latest pay-per-view. The immediate consequences of William Regal's heel turn were addressed on last week's AEW Dynamite, with Jon Moxley ordering his former manager to "run" and never come back, but the explanation for his lordship's actions has remained a secret. That changes tonight, when new AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman makes his first appearance since capturing pretty platinum. Outside of MJF's highly-anticipated appearance, AEW has announced three matches for tonight's show.
