Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks push pause ahead of U.S. payrolls
LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - World stocks stalled, Treasuries held on to price gains and the dollar was nursing heavy losses on Friday ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, the next big test for investors looking for more signs of a rates policy shift from the Federal Reserve. Data overnight...
Stocks to Remain Flat in 2023? ETF Strategies to Win
As we all know, Wall Street is under extreme pressure this year. The S&P 500 is off about 17% this year (as of Nov 29, 2022). Heightened rising rate worries amid super-hawkish Fed cues, red-hot inflation, China’s continuing zero-Covid restrictions, supply-chain woes and the Russia-Ukraine war have dampened Wall Street this year. The index even saw the worst start to a year since 1939.
Should You Buy Bitcoin if It Drops Below $15,000?
The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bears are out in force. With the digital currency trading around $16,900, fears of more FTX contagion, recession, inflation, and China geopolitical risk could push it down past $15,000. Understandably, even the most die-hard buy-the-dip Bitcoin investors are getting concerned right now. Right now, $16,900 represents...
Top Investing Trends of 2022
The crypto craze and the NFT boom were the headline-grabbing plotlines of 2021’s investment story — but, oh, how things can change in a year. All things blockchain are now on ice as the crypto winter of 2022 sent digital coins into freefall and knocked several top industry dogs off their pedestals.
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
TREASURIES-Yields fall further on moderate inflation outlook, strong economy
NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Moderating inflation in October pushed U.S. Treasury yields down further on Thursday after a strong rally the day before when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank could slow its pace of interest rate hikes in two weeks. The market embraced...
Recession Worries? Invest Here
Will 2023 bring a recessionary hurricane or just a mild drizzle? … one sector that will outperform either way … specific ways to invest. Yesterday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said “I do continue to believe there’s a path to a soft landing.”. At the same time,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: US sees ‘reduced tempo’ in conflict; Russia will not accept oil price cap
US intelligence see no reduced will in Ukrainian forces; Kremlin considering response after western price cap on Russian oil
Here's Why Valero (VLO) is an Attractive Investment Bet
Valero Energy Corporation VLO has seen upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to witness earnings growth of 909.6% this year. What’s Favoring the Stock?. Valero is a best-in-class oil refiner involved in...
If You Invested $1000 in Catalyst Pharmaceutical a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech...
Crude Drops After Higher than Expected Job Additions in November, Traders Speculate Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures fell sharply as higher-than-expected job additions in November poured cold water on investor expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its aggressive monetary policy tightening.
What did the US lack most at the World Cup? Football intelligence
As his players slumped to the ground after full-time at Khalifa International Stadium, their World Cup dreams in pieces, US head coach Gregg Berhalter took to the pitch brandishing his Moleskine notebook. As he moved through the throng – wrapping his arm around a weeping Tim Weah, offering words of consolation to Christian Pulisic, applauding the American fans – the notebook stayed with him, held aloft seemingly as a symbol of the task that lies ahead if the US are to progress any further than this at their home World Cup in 2026. A manager ready to get back to work at the very moment of defeat sends a strong message, but in truth the technical and tactical deficiencies on display throughout the US’s defeat to a ruthless Dutch outfit suggest that more work was needed before Berhalter’s squad touched down in Doha. What this team has most missed throughout the World Cup is basic football intelligence, the kind of smarts that the Dutch displayed in spades. Like Gio Reyna, Berhalter’s moleskine made its cameo in Qatar too late.
If You Invested $1,000 in Aurora Cannabis In 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) is one of the most popular marijuana companies in Canada. However, its results in recent years have been lackluster, and the stock has had a hard time attracting investors. But it's not just Aurora that has been struggling, as there is no shortage of Canadian pot stocks that have been awful investments of late.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights HF Sinclair, DCP Midstream, Arista Networks, Fortinet, Texas Pacific Land
Chicago, IL – December 2, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: HF Sinclair Corp. DINO, DCP Midstream LP DCP, Arista Networks Inc. ANET, Fortinet Inc. FTNT and Texas Pacific Land Corp. TPL.
What is needle spiking, what travelers should know: 'You always think it won’t happen to you'
One year since initial reports of needle spiking in UK nightlife, the threat persists across Europe. And Americans don't know better.
South Pacific Resources Gains 18%
Why Is Glaxo (GSK) Up 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for GSK (GSK). Shares have added about 6.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Glaxo due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Opinion: Is China working toward collaboration, competition or conflict?
The war in Ukraine and the political battles at home have raged unabated for what now seems forever. Meanwhile the sporadic flareups between the U.S. and an ascendant People’s Republic of China have been relegated to a secondary priority. China has enthroned its President Xi Jinping for a third term, has expelled market...
The FTX Ponzi: Uncovering The Largest Fraud In Crypto History
The below is an excerpt from the Bitcoin Magazine Pro report on the rise and fall of FTX. To read and download the entire 30-page report, follow this link. Where did it all start for Sam Bankman-Fried? As the story goes, Bankman-Fried, a former international ETF trader at Jane Street Capital, stumbled upon the nascent bitcoin/cryptocurrency markets in 2017 and was shocked at the amount of “risk-free” arbitrage opportunity that existed.
