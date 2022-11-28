Read full article on original website
Stocks drops after strong hiring report fuels inflation worries
Markets are down on Friday on renewed worries about inflation after a jobs report showed wages for U.S. workers are accelerating faster than expected. U.S. stock indexes fell sharply immediately after the government released the stronger-than-expected data on both wages and hiring. The report raised concerns that inflation may prove to be even stickier than feared, which could prevent the Federal Reserve from easing back on its big interest-rate hikes that are hurting the economy.
South Korea scrambles jets after Chinese, Russian warplanes enter air defense zone
South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets Wednesday as six Russian and two Chinese warplanes entered its air defense zone without notice. Japan's military also said it had scrambled jets in response to flights over the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, by Russian and Chinese aircraft.
China signals possible shift from "zero-COVID" policy after unprecedented protests
Beijing — Three years after the first COVID-19 patient was documented in central China, officials in Beijing appear, finally, to be coming to terms with some realities that most other countries eagerly seized upon months ago to start moving their battered economies and societies past the darkest days of the pandemic. By Thursday, there had been a notable shift in both the rhetoric from Chinese officials, and in policy in two major cities, indicating what could be the start of a shift away from the contentious "zero-COVID" policy.
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried defends collapse of crypto exchange
In his first live interview since his company filed for bankruptcy, disgraced FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried denied committing fraud at the crypto exchange. Jim Baer, president of CMBG Advisors, joined CBS News to discuss Bankman-Fried's legal troubles.
EU reaches deal for $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union reached a deal Friday for a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine. After a last-minute flurry of negotiations, the EU presidency, held by the Czech Republic, tweeted that “ambassadors have just reached an agreement on price cap for Russian seaborne #oil.” The decision must still be officially approved with a written procedure but is expected to go through. Europe needed to set the discounted price...
3 of the best times to invest in gold
With inflation remaining stubborn and a potential recession coming in 2023, many Americans are looking more closely at their savings and investment accounts. With trillions of dollars lost this year in retirement savings, some investors may be considering alternative ways to save and make money. During times like these many people traditionally turn to gold. Whether purchased in physical forms like bullion or via a Gold IRA, this unique investment form is beneficial in a variety of ways.
Negotiations begin for a global treaty on plastic pollution
On Friday afternoon more than 2,000 experts will wrap up a week of negotiations on plastic pollution at one of the largest global gatherings ever to address what even industry leaders in plastics say is a crisis. It was the first meeting of a United Nations committee set up to draft what is intended to be a landmark treaty to bring an end to plastic pollution globally. “The world needs this treaty because we are producing plastics by the billions,” said Jyoti Mathur-Filipp, executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee for plastics in an interview with The Associated Press. “Billions of tons of plastics are being produced every year and there is absolutely no way to ensure that this plastic doesn’t end up in the environment.” Entire beaches on what used to be pristine islands are now mounded with trash. Examination of a random handful of sand in many places reveals pieces of plastic.
Tesla delivers electric semis to PepsiCo at Nevada factory
Tesla delivered its first electric semis to PepsiCo Thursday, more than three years after Elon Musk said his company would start making the trucks. The Austin, Texas-based company formally delivered the trucks at a factory near Reno, Nevada. The event was live-streamed on Twitter, which Musk now owns. Musk drove...
Sole U.S. finalist for Earthshot Prize turns carbon pollution into everything from party dresses to jet fuel
LanzaTech's carbon recycling technology earned it a spot as one of 15 finalists for The Earthshot Prize — one of the world's top environmental prizes. The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to attend the second annual awards ceremony in Boston on Friday for the prize, which was established by Prince William.
Elon Musk suspends Kanye West from Twitter, unveils plan to incentivize advertisers to return
Twitter CEO Elon Musk says Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been suspended from the platform for inciting violence after more antisemitic tweets. Musk also unveiled his plan to businesses in hopes of bringing them back to advertising on Twitter. Yahoo senior columnist Rick Newman joins "CBS News Mornings" with the latest.
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber is making its public debut after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30 years. Almost every aspect of the program is classified. Ahead of its unveiling Friday at an Air Force facility in Palmdale, California, only artists’ renderings of the warplane have been released. Those few images reveal that the Raider resembles the black nuclear stealth bomber it will eventually replace, the B-2 Spirit. The bomber is part of the Pentagon’s efforts to modernize all three legs of its nuclear triad, which includes silo-launched nuclear ballistic missiles and submarine-launched warheads, as it shifts from the counterterrorism campaigns of recent decades to meet China’s rapid military modernization. China is on track to have 1,500 nuclear weapons by 2035, and its gains in hypersonics, cyber warfare, space capabilities and other areas present “the most consequential and systemic challenge to U.S. national security and the free and open international system,” the Pentagon said this week in its annual China report.
Hiring stayed strong in November, with employers adding 263,000 jobs
U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in November, continuing a surprisingly strong pace of expansion this year despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to put the brakes on the labor market. The unemployment rate stayed level at 3.7%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. Economists surveyed by data provider FactSet...
Job seekers still want remote jobs — but these roles are drying up
Many Americans still say they prefer to work from home, but not as many employers are as enamored with remote work as they used to be. Fewer businesses are dangling remote work as an option in their employment ads, according to a new report from professional networking site LinkedIn. And more companies are summoning employees back to their offices as the labor market cools.
China fines former NBA star Jeremy Lin over "inappropriate" COVID quarantine comments
Former NBA star Jeremy Lin, who plays for a Chinese team, was fined 10,000 yuan ($1,400) for criticizing quarantine facilities, China's professional league and a news report said Friday, as the government tries to stop protests against anti-virus controls that are among the world's most stringent. Also Friday, more cities...
