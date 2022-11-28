Preservationists are moving to save the childhood home of American painter Henry Ossawa Tanner, one of the first Black American artists to gain international recognition during the early 20th century, from being destroyed. As a teenager, Tanner lived at 2908 West Diamond Street in Philadelphia. Around when he turned 30, Tanner left the city to work in Paris. The house transferred ownership from Tanner’s relatives sometime in the 20th century, and later fell into disrepair. The house was awarded National Landmark Status in 1976, and a Black preservationist group is now campaigning to raise the funds needed to keep the...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO