The whole thing is so stupid , hateful and filled with over the top pettiness , What a way to trounce their mothers legacy
It’s really no big deal. These people do not have the closeness that most families have. The Brit’s are known to be cool and aloof. I know...my mother was English and not warm or loving. Cannot recall ever receiving a hug and I have good recall back to age 5. Criticism plenty....No hugs...ever.
Who really cares?? They just are so wrong about this!! Harry is whether they like it or not just as much a royal as he is!! I personally think Harry has the right to tell his story, The “King “ wasn’t a good husband or father and I’m sure it emotionally did a number on him. Look what he did to Diana. Then you look and see The Queen Consort and think it should have been Diana but their Affair caused so much pain and trauma it’s unforgivable.
