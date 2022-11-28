Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Almond acreage retreats in welcome trend
The overabundance weighing down California almond prices is showing early signs of easing as acreage devoted to the former darling of Kern agriculture starts to scale back in favor of other crops like pistachios that offer greater irrigation flexibility during the drought. A new report commissioned by the Almond Board...
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: What now for Newsom’s oil profits tax?
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is railing against high gasoline prices, accusing the oil industry of price-gouging and wants to tax their profits. But will it happen?. For several months, Newsom has waged a war of words on California’s petroleum industry, accusing it of price-gouging and asking the Legislature to impose a tax on its soaring profits.
Bakersfield Californian
Sierra snow closes Tahoe schools, slows traffic; more coming
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The first of back-to-back winter storms brought one foot (30 centimeters) of snow and an avalanche warning to the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe and intermittently shutting down interstate traffic west of Reno. A winter storm warning remained in effect through...
Bakersfield Californian
JOE MATHEWS: Tutor us, Santa!
Don’t bother bringing Californians four lords-a-leaping or eight swans-a-swimming, St. Nick. What we need now are 5.9 million tutors — one for every public school student.
Bakersfield Californian
Jones leads UNLV against San Diego after 20-point performance
UNLV Rebels (7-0) at San Diego Toreros (5-3) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays the San Diego Toreros after Karl Jones scored 20 points in UNLV's 126-54 win against the Life Pacific Warriors. The Toreros have gone 5-1 in home games. San Diego is fourth in...
Bakersfield Californian
Oduro and George Mason host Toledo
Toledo Rockets (5-2) at George Mason Patriots (4-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -3; over/under is 150.5. BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays the Toledo Rockets after Josh Oduro scored 21 points in George Mason's 81-77 overtime win over the Hofstra Pride. The Patriots have gone 4-0 at home. George Mason...
Comments / 0