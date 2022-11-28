Read full article on original website
Louisiana electricity rates cheaper than neighbors including Texas
Louisiana’s electricity costs were more than 2 cents per kilowatt hour cheaper than the national average in 2021, according to recent analysis from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The EIA published new state electricity profiles this month that show the average retail price for electricity in Louisiana was 8.82...
Louisiana unemployment rate again sets record low
Louisiana’s unemployment rate is again at a record low, sitting at 3.1%, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s latest not seasonally adjusted employment report. The October rate was 0.4 percentage points lower than September’s 3.5%, which was the previous record. Baton Rouge’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is...
Hidden Oaks at Siegen apartment complex sells to New York company for $39.5M
Apartment complex Hidden Oaks at Siegen has been sold to a New York state real estate investment firm for $39.5 million, according to documents with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. CLK Properties, headquartered in Woodbury, New York, purchased the 312-unit multifamily apartment complex located behind the Academy Sports...
‘LaPolitics’: Three tax questions for the Ways and Means vice chair
LaPolitics: With reelection for state lawmakers scheduled for next fall and a tax session standing in between now and then, is there an appetite among members of the Legislature to address the expiration of the temporary 0.45% state sales tax rate early? If so, what are some of the different forms that legislation might take?
PAR commentary: State should avoid using trust fund to cover budget shortfalls
Louisiana has quietly poured more than $1 billion in higher-than-usual business tax collections into a 6-year-old trust fund aimed at lessening the state’s overreliance on the volatile income source, according to a new commentary from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. In its commentary, PAR urges the governor...
