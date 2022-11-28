ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, WI

gopiratespwhs.com

#WadaWishWeek – 12/2 vs WBE

We are excited to host our varsity girls basketball game on December 2, 2022. This week has been identified by the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association (WADA) as #WadaWishWeek. To help raise funds for this cause we invite all spectators and supporters in the West Bend East and Port Washington communities to donate throughout Friday’s game.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
painttouches.com

Yes that happened, now what?

After the last few shocking Marquette victories the past decade, I’ve written or Tweeted about my disbelief in what my eyes witnessed. And while is certainly true that Tuesday night’s dismantling of Baylor felt dream-like and literally too good to be true, I wanted to dive a bit into what the game may or may not say about this MU squad going forward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Remember when Chucky Fellenz would wear shorts to work in freezing weather

December 1, 2022 – West Bend, WI – A hat tip to history and a nice recollection on this cold December 1 morning. As temps hover in the low 20s… that would never bother dedicated crossing guard Chucky Fellenz who helped kids cross safely at the busiest corner in Washington County and he always came to work dressed in shorts.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers 2023 giveaway schedule announced

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday, Nov. 29 a dozen promotional giveaways for the 2023 season. Always a highly-anticipated announcement, fans will see a variety of new items and wearable pieces. The schedule is highlighted by three Bobbleheads, a Yelich "Yeli" Tumbler, City Connect merchandise and a Giannis Antetokounmpo...
MILWAUKEE, WI
97ZOK

The Blue Angels Will Make History In Milwaukee Next Summer

Riding the waves of a historic, record-breaking 2022 Air & Water Show event along McKinley Park and Bradford Beach, the Air & Water Show will return from July 22-23, 2023 marking the 19th year of Milwaukee's largest and most endeared, patriotic salute to honor our Veterans and Armed Services communities.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Waukesha could be birthplace of U.S soccer, historians say

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha has a strong tie to U.S soccer history, as historians say the first recorded soccer match happened at Saratoga Park. "Oct. 11, 1866, which was 156 years ago, the first documented game on U.S soil was right here at Saratoga Park," said Derek Marie, head coach for the Carroll University men's soccer team.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Power problems linger across Washington County, WI

November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat

WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

MPD: Pedestrian killed in crash near 27th and Oklahoma

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a crash that killed a 48-year-old Milwaukee man Wednesday morning, Nov. 30. Officials say a vehicle collided with a pedestrian near S. 27th Street and W. Oklahoma Avenue just after 5 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he died...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal pedestrian accident in Milwaukee; driver arrested

MILWAUKEE - A 48-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after being struck by a vehicle near 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. It happened Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 5 a.m. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

The Bridgewater Modern Grill; new riverfront restaurant

The Bridgewater Modern Grill is a new restaurant that offers up a great menu and view from the city’s longest riverfront patio. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Third Ward checking out the new space complete with an open-concept kitchen.
MILWAUKEE, WI

