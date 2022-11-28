Read full article on original website
Related
postsouth.com
Get to know Miss Louisiana 2022 ahead of the Miss America pageant
Miss Louisiana has never gone on to win the Miss America title and recently crowned Gracie Reichman is hoping to change that. Reichman is the 2022 Miss Louisiana from Colfax and is currently studying Kinesiology and Health Sciences at Louisiana Tech University. Reichman then plans to obtain her Doctorate in Physical Therapy with an Advanced Certification in Sports Physical Therapy.
postsouth.com
Donaldsonville Primary School evacuates due to CF Industries ammonia leak; all clear by noon
All Donaldsonville Primary School students and staff were sent to the Lowery Elementary/Middle School campus due to an ammonia leak at CF Industries. According to an Ascension Parish Schools Facebook post, the evacuation was done out of an abundance of caution. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the following intersections...
postsouth.com
How to watch Hallmark Channel's 'My Southern Family Christmas'
Looking for showing times to watch (or rewatch) the "Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas?" Here is the upcoming schedule (all times central time):. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House at the corner of Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 70 in Sorrento from Sept. 21-23. A Baton Rouge neighborhood and Celtic Studios also were utilized.
postsouth.com
Potentially severe weather forecast through tonight: National Weather Service
The National Weather Service in New Orleans forecast an enhanced to slight risk of severe weather for southeast Louisiana today through tonight. The main threats include tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. Two areas of severe weather and heavy rainfall will be possible, according to NWS. Forecasters expect heavy rainfall especially...
postsouth.com
Why Brian Kelly has already won Year 1 with LSU football even if Tigers lose to Georgia
BATON ROUGE - It was an odd time to issue a warning, but Brian Kelly did it anyway. "There's still a lot of work ahead of us," the LSU football coach said. "So, I just wanted to make sure that it was duly noted that there's going to be some tough days ahead of us and we're going to have to grind through it."
postsouth.com
Here's how far LSU football fell in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
BATON ROUGE - LSU football fell nine spots to No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday following last week's stunning upset to Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. LSU (9-3) will try to bounce back against No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta...
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball score vs. Southeastern Louisiana: Live updates
LSU saw its 100-point game streak end at five in the Bahamas. That's about the only bad thing that transpired during the Goombay Splash Tournament for the Tigers (7-0), who dominated George Mason, 80-52, and UAB, 99-64, over the three-day trip to Bimini. LSU returns home to take on instate...
postsouth.com
LSU to unveil Seimone Augustus statue Jan. 15
The statue of LSU women's basketball legend Seimone Augustus will be unveiled outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Jan. 15, the school announced Thursday. A native of Baton Rouge, Augustus helped led the Tigers to three straight Final Fours from 2001 to 2005 and earned two national player of the year honors as well as the Wooden Award and Honda Award, two of women's college basketball's highest awards, during her time with the team.
postsouth.com
LSU football injury updates on Jayden Daniels, Josh Williams and Jarrick Bernard-Converse
ATLANTA - LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels will play against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, Tigers coach Brian Kelly told reporters Thursday. The Tigers (9-3) take on the Bulldogs (12-0) on Saturday (3 p.m., CBS) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Daniels injured his ankle during the fourth quarter of LSU’s loss...
postsouth.com
St. John Legends Classic highlights high school basketball slate this weekend
The move into basketball season brings with it the tournaments that will continue through December and end at the start of the new year. A tournament Thursday through Saturday brings together boys and girls hoop squads from the region for the 2022 St. John Legends Class at the Eagle gymnasium.
Comments / 0