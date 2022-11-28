ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Get to know Miss Louisiana 2022 ahead of the Miss America pageant

Miss Louisiana has never gone on to win the Miss America title and recently crowned Gracie Reichman is hoping to change that. Reichman is the 2022 Miss Louisiana from Colfax and is currently studying Kinesiology and Health Sciences at Louisiana Tech University. Reichman then plans to obtain her Doctorate in Physical Therapy with an Advanced Certification in Sports Physical Therapy.
How to watch Hallmark Channel's 'My Southern Family Christmas'

Looking for showing times to watch (or rewatch) the "Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas?" Here is the upcoming schedule (all times central time):. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House at the corner of Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 70 in Sorrento from Sept. 21-23. A Baton Rouge neighborhood and Celtic Studios also were utilized.
Potentially severe weather forecast through tonight: National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in New Orleans forecast an enhanced to slight risk of severe weather for southeast Louisiana today through tonight. The main threats include tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. Two areas of severe weather and heavy rainfall will be possible, according to NWS. Forecasters expect heavy rainfall especially...
LSU to unveil Seimone Augustus statue Jan. 15

The statue of LSU women's basketball legend Seimone Augustus will be unveiled outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Jan. 15, the school announced Thursday. A native of Baton Rouge, Augustus helped led the Tigers to three straight Final Fours from 2001 to 2005 and earned two national player of the year honors as well as the Wooden Award and Honda Award, two of women's college basketball's highest awards, during her time with the team.
