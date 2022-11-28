Read full article on original website
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wyoming (Wyming, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Wyoming on Wednesday. The crash happened at Freeman Avenue and Chicago Drive in Kent County at around 10:10 p.m. Officials confirmed that two cars were involved in the collision.
Vehicle chase ends after car crashes on train tracks in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A vehicle chase turned into a rescue operation Sunday night after a car fleeing police landed on a set of railway tracks. At about 9 p.m. Nov. 27, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue in the city of Springfield, which police quickly recognized as a car used to flee law enforcement earlier in the week. The driver of the vehicle had been wanted on an active parole absconder warrant, police said.
WWMTCw
Van crash near Edison neighborhood, one person injured
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers in the area of Portage Street and Miller Road may expect some delays while the crash of a van is being cleared. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a crash around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. The driver of the Boys and Girls Club transport van...
WWMTCw
Suspect dead after shooting at Grand Rapids police officers, cruiser
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A potential homicide suspect shot at Grand Rapids police Thursday, when three officers returned fire, according to Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom. The suspect died down the road from the shooting scene on Cass Avenue, Winstrom said. It was not clear if he died...
Man pleads to manslaughter in 2017 death of 71-year-old
More than five years after a Vicksburg-area man's body was found, another man has pleaded in connection to his death.
WWMTCw
Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing man in Oshtemo Township
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was stabbed Thursday around 4:16 a.m. near W Kl Avenue in Oshtemo Township, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. While driving to the scene, deputies said they were told the suspect was running from the scene on foot. The Kalamazoo Department of...
WWMTCw
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers
A murder suspect died after what the Grand Rapids police chief called a "running gun battle" with officers Thursday.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Allegan County (Allegan County, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Allegan County on Saturday morning. The accident happened in Saugatuck Township, close to Old Allegan Road, on southbound I-196 at around 9:50 a.m.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Oshtemo Township stabbing
Authorities say a man was arrested after stabbing another man near Kalamazoo
GRPD: Man stabbed over trespassing argument
Police say a man was stabbed in Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
WWMTCw
Special Report: Shoot. Don't Shoot.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Their job is to Serve and Protect, and becoming a police officer takes months of training, classes, and exams. But a split-second decision to use deadly force puts all of that training to the test. South Bend Police upgraded their training system during the...
whtc.com
UPDATE: Body of Missing Wayland Area Man Found on North Side
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 29, 2022) – The search for a missing 42-year-old Wayland area man has ended tragically. On Tuesday, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department reported that members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team located the body of Avel T. Martinez along the shore of Lake Michigan near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side. The Monday discovery is in the same vicinity where his abandoned vehicle was located last Tuesday.
WLNS
DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K
DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K. DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling …. DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K. Man returns money to Mason businessowner. Man returns money to Mason businessowner. Battle for State GOP Chair Continues. Theatre Sets Sights...
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek traffic advisory issued for Friday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek city residents are being advised to avoid a work zone that will detour traffic on Friday. City crews are expected to repair a broken sewer main that will result in the temporary closure of 22nd Street North between Avenue A and Avenue C.
1 Woman Dead After Single Vehicle Accident In (Allegan County, MI)
Police believe that a woman from Plainwell died after her vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree in Allegan County. The motor vehicle accident is reported to have taken place on Saturday. Allegan County sheriff’s declined to comment on the woman’s identity, pending notification to the next of kin. Status reports state that the Police initially responded to a 2:23 p.m. call about a crash on M-40 Highway.
WWMTCw
Detectives arrest three men, seize 125 pounds of black market marijuana
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Three men face various charges after being arrested in separate drug investigations between Sunday and Thursday, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team, also known as SWET. On Sunday, Berrien County sheriff's deputies arrested a 47-year-old Kentucky man after receiving a complaint that he threatened another...
WWMTCw
Update: SWAT scene in South Bend concluded
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Update:. Nearly a 3 hour long standoff with South Bend SWAT has concluded according to the South Bend Police Department. The initial call was around 7:30pm on Thursday for reports of an assault and possible shots fired in the Lafayette Falls subdivision on South Bend’s far south side.
WWMTCw
Investigation finds Kentwood house fire possibly accidental
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A preliminary investigation into a house fire that killed two people in Kentwood Monday is believed to have been an accident, according to the Kentwood Fire Department. Investigators are looking into electrical issues at the home on 48th Street SE after a space heater was found...
