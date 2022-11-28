CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A vehicle chase turned into a rescue operation Sunday night after a car fleeing police landed on a set of railway tracks. At about 9 p.m. Nov. 27, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue in the city of Springfield, which police quickly recognized as a car used to flee law enforcement earlier in the week. The driver of the vehicle had been wanted on an active parole absconder warrant, police said.

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO