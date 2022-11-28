ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

Vehicle chase ends after car crashes on train tracks in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A vehicle chase turned into a rescue operation Sunday night after a car fleeing police landed on a set of railway tracks. At about 9 p.m. Nov. 27, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue in the city of Springfield, which police quickly recognized as a car used to flee law enforcement earlier in the week. The driver of the vehicle had been wanted on an active parole absconder warrant, police said.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Van crash near Edison neighborhood, one person injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers in the area of Portage Street and Miller Road may expect some delays while the crash of a van is being cleared. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a crash around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. The driver of the Boys and Girls Club transport van...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
STURGIS, MI
WWMTCw

Special Report: Shoot. Don't Shoot.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Their job is to Serve and Protect, and becoming a police officer takes months of training, classes, and exams. But a split-second decision to use deadly force puts all of that training to the test. South Bend Police upgraded their training system during the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
whtc.com

UPDATE: Body of Missing Wayland Area Man Found on North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 29, 2022) – The search for a missing 42-year-old Wayland area man has ended tragically. On Tuesday, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department reported that members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team located the body of Avel T. Martinez along the shore of Lake Michigan near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side. The Monday discovery is in the same vicinity where his abandoned vehicle was located last Tuesday.
WAYLAND, MI
WLNS

DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K

DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K. DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling …. DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K. Man returns money to Mason businessowner. Man returns money to Mason businessowner. Battle for State GOP Chair Continues. Theatre Sets Sights...
DEWITT, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek traffic advisory issued for Friday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek city residents are being advised to avoid a work zone that will detour traffic on Friday. City crews are expected to repair a broken sewer main that will result in the temporary closure of 22nd Street North between Avenue A and Avenue C.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Nationwide Report

1 Woman Dead After Single Vehicle Accident In (Allegan County, MI)

Police believe that a woman from Plainwell died after her vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree in Allegan County. The motor vehicle accident is reported to have taken place on Saturday. Allegan County sheriff’s declined to comment on the woman’s identity, pending notification to the next of kin. Status reports state that the Police initially responded to a 2:23 p.m. call about a crash on M-40 Highway.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Detectives arrest three men, seize 125 pounds of black market marijuana

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Three men face various charges after being arrested in separate drug investigations between Sunday and Thursday, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team, also known as SWET. On Sunday, Berrien County sheriff's deputies arrested a 47-year-old Kentucky man after receiving a complaint that he threatened another...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Update: SWAT scene in South Bend concluded

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Update:. Nearly a 3 hour long standoff with South Bend SWAT has concluded according to the South Bend Police Department. The initial call was around 7:30pm on Thursday for reports of an assault and possible shots fired in the Lafayette Falls subdivision on South Bend’s far south side.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Investigation finds Kentwood house fire possibly accidental

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A preliminary investigation into a house fire that killed two people in Kentwood Monday is believed to have been an accident, according to the Kentwood Fire Department. Investigators are looking into electrical issues at the home on 48th Street SE after a space heater was found...
KENTWOOD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy