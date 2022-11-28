ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

450-pound sunfish washes ashore on NC beach

RALEIGH, N.C. — A sunfish weighing almost 500 pounds washed ashore in North Carolina earlier this week. According to a spokesperson from the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, the fish was so large staff at the N.C. State Veterinary School had to use a horse scale to weigh it.
alamancenews.com

Alamance Crossing shopping center could face foreclosure or sale after owners default on $51 million loan

“Black Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving – for decades thought to carry many U.S. retailers from being in the red to being in the black by virtue of deep discounts and unrestrained consumer spending – likely won’t be enough to spare Alamance Crossing from foreclosure or sale, based on a lawsuit filed shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday in Alamance County superior court.
cbs17

Fayetteville man wins last $250,000 lottery prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was extra lucky after he bought one lottery game’s final $250,000 prize-winning ticket. Robert McFall of Fayetteville bought his 20X The Cash $5 scratch-off ticket from Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After taxes, he took home $177,526. McFall...
cbs17

Cumberland County names new manager

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners has named a new county manager as of Monday. Clarence Grier was named the next County Manager during a special meeting at 1 p.m. “We are excited to welcome Clarence Grier to Cumberland County to serve as our next...
WRAL News

Craigslist killing case comes down to jury's choice: 1st or 2nd degree murder?

RALEIGH, N.C. — The prosecution went first in closing arguments Friday in the trial of Justin Merritt for first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Andy Banks, 39, in September 2020 after the two met near Village District, formerly Cameron Village, to discuss the sale of Banks' SUV. Banks' body was found several days later in Virginia, near Merritt's home.
WRAL News

Two women shot on New Bern Ave., One taken to WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two woman were shot at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Avenue on Wednesday night. There were over a dozen shots fired around 11 p.m. Raleigh police confirmed two women were shot on Thursday night after WRAL initially learned one woman was shot. One woman was...
sandhillssentinel.com

Freddy’s to open in January

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual restaurant concept, is finishing its construction work at the new shopping center on U.S. 15-501 and Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines. “Barring any unforeseen delays, Southern Pines is on track to open mid-January,” said the restaurant’s Public Relations Specialist Kim Huynh...
