Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Related
Fir sale: Sticker shock on Christmas tree prices may last into future holidays
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — If your family is heading out on the hunt for a Christmas tree soon, get ready for sticker shock. Inflation this year may push prices up for future Christmases. Shepherd's Way Farms trucks in the trees they grow in Ashe County to the lot at...
450-pound sunfish washes ashore on NC beach
RALEIGH, N.C. — A sunfish weighing almost 500 pounds washed ashore in North Carolina earlier this week. According to a spokesperson from the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, the fish was so large staff at the N.C. State Veterinary School had to use a horse scale to weigh it.
249 churches disaffiliate from the NC United Methodist Conference
While the United Methodist Church practices welcoming LGBTQ+ communities into their congregations, the church does not celebrate same-sex marriage.
Triangle, Fayetteville ERs filling up with sick people as flu, COVID, RSV cases mount
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Flu cases are increasing again after going down for a few weeks. The newest numbers show 3,364 people tested positive across North Carolina last week. That's up compared to 3,011 positives the week before. The bump in cases can be felt at local hospitals, where patients...
alamancenews.com
Alamance Crossing shopping center could face foreclosure or sale after owners default on $51 million loan
“Black Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving – for decades thought to carry many U.S. retailers from being in the red to being in the black by virtue of deep discounts and unrestrained consumer spending – likely won’t be enough to spare Alamance Crossing from foreclosure or sale, based on a lawsuit filed shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday in Alamance County superior court.
'Pay attention and fight back': Couple refuses to let eminent domain dispute slide
A Wake County couple's once quiet and shaded backyard is now filled with weeds, stumps and the sound of cars driving down the highway.
Sheriff: 'Intentional vandalism' at substations the cause of power outage affecting over 40K residents of Moore County
A massive power outage is being reported in Moore County. A Duke Energy outage map Saturday evening showed 37,998 customers without power in Moore County; The Randolph Electric Membership Corporation also reported nearly 3,000 customers without power in the southern part of the county. WRAL viewers began calling in to...
jocoreport.com
Bah Humbug: Woman Stole Christmas Decorations From Store, JCSO Says
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has charged a shopper at Walmart with allegedly stealing Christmas decorations. Deputies said they were called to the store, at 5141 NC Highway 42 West in the Cleveland community, on November 25. Cynthia Carol Weaver, age 55, of Angier was in the self checkout...
Nearly 1 year later, Rocky Mount family honors man killed in QVC plant fire
December 18 marks the one year anniversary since the massive QVC distribution fire that killed a young man and left thousands without jobs.
Durham Hillside, Jack Britt on long list of NC with hoax threats, lockdowns disrupting classes
DURHAM, N.C. — Firefighters and police swarmed to Hillside High School in Durham on Thursday morning in response to the report of an active shooter. That threat was quickly determined to be a hoax. Hillside's campus, located at 3727 Fayetteville Road, was placed on a lockdown before 10 a.m....
'Shouldn't be worried about this': Durham couple skeptical of Respect for Marriage Act, here's why
The bill would give federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.
North Carolina man ‘very grateful’ for $1.8 million lottery win with ticket bought on Thanksgiving
“I thought, ‘oh my gosh!’ and then I called my wife over to look," Matthew Huber said. "It’s phenomenal -- the best Thanksgiving.”
cbs17
Rocky Mount woman buys lottery ticket on Thanksgiving, wins nearly $600,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman who bought a lottery ticket on Thanksgiving Day is now more than half-a-million dollars richer. On Tuesday, North Carolina Education Lottery officials identified Rosa Pittman as the latest winner of a Fast Play jackpot. Pittman bought a $10 Big Bucks Bingo...
cbs17
Fayetteville man wins last $250,000 lottery prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was extra lucky after he bought one lottery game’s final $250,000 prize-winning ticket. Robert McFall of Fayetteville bought his 20X The Cash $5 scratch-off ticket from Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After taxes, he took home $177,526. McFall...
This Is North Carolina's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in North Carolina.
cbs17
Cumberland County names new manager
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners has named a new county manager as of Monday. Clarence Grier was named the next County Manager during a special meeting at 1 p.m. “We are excited to welcome Clarence Grier to Cumberland County to serve as our next...
Craigslist killing case comes down to jury's choice: 1st or 2nd degree murder?
RALEIGH, N.C. — The prosecution went first in closing arguments Friday in the trial of Justin Merritt for first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Andy Banks, 39, in September 2020 after the two met near Village District, formerly Cameron Village, to discuss the sale of Banks' SUV. Banks' body was found several days later in Virginia, near Merritt's home.
Two women shot on New Bern Ave., One taken to WakeMed
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two woman were shot at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Avenue on Wednesday night. There were over a dozen shots fired around 11 p.m. Raleigh police confirmed two women were shot on Thursday night after WRAL initially learned one woman was shot. One woman was...
sandhillssentinel.com
Freddy’s to open in January
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual restaurant concept, is finishing its construction work at the new shopping center on U.S. 15-501 and Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines. “Barring any unforeseen delays, Southern Pines is on track to open mid-January,” said the restaurant’s Public Relations Specialist Kim Huynh...
Found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery, man apologizes to Andy Banks' family and his own
RALEIGH, N.C. — A jury quickly found Justin Merritt guilty of first-degree murder Friday afternoon in the death of Andy Banks. After a week of testimony, they deliberated for a little less than two and a half hours before returning unanimous verdicts of guilty on the murder charge and four others.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0