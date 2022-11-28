Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg extends deadline for firefighter academy
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department’s recruitment period has been extended through Jan. 13, 2023. Have no felony convictions or serious misdemeanor convictions. Possess a valid driver’s license. Be a registered voter in your current county/city of residence. The starting salary for a Hattiesburg firefighter is...
WDAM-TV
Pine cone dropped: Laurel’s Downtown Countdown discontinued
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street announced Tuesday it’s discontinuing its signature New Year’s event, the Downtown Countdown. In a Facebook post, the organization said the event, while fantastic, didn’t rise to their standards of supporting merchants and the overall health of downtown Laurel due to the timing inherent in a New Year’s Eve event.
usm.edu
USM Alumnus Ed McGowin to Receive Governor’s Arts Award for Lifetime Achievement
Each year, the Mississippi Arts Commission, in partnership with the Office of the Governor, honors individuals and organizations for their outstanding work in the artistic disciplines, arts-based community development, and/or arts patronage in Mississippi through the Governor’s Arts Awards. On its 35th edition, a dynamic painter and sculptor and...
ourmshome.com
Five local players sign baseball scholarships with Southern Miss
University of Southern Mississippi head baseball coach Scott Berry announced recently the addition of 15 players for the 2024 season, including five student/athletes from the “Southern Six.”. The new signees include: right-hander pitcher/infielder Cal Culpepper (Clarkdale, Miss.), infielder T.J. Dunsford (East Central HS), catcher Jacob Keys (Brandon, Miss.), right-handed...
WDAM-TV
USM trying new ideas to combat nursing shortage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Stress, burnout, long hours, lagging salaries, working conditions, a global pandemic: You name a workplace malady, nurses have likely experienced it over the past several years. Consequently, the United States finds itself staring squarely in the eyes of a nursing crisis. Nursing is the nation’s largest...
WDAM-TV
Super Smash Bros. competition growing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is looking to become more competitive on the esports scene. Colludium Brewing Company hosted its Super Smash Bros. Tournament Sunday, where players gathered from across the state to compete for bragging rights. Tournament organizer Cody Knuth said tournaments started pre-pandemic after noticing local players needed...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Clinic’s sports medicine physicians on standby for upcoming state title games
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -As high school football teams gear up for the upcoming state title games, Hattiesburg Clinic’s sports medicine physicians are also going through their game plans. Physicians from the clinic said they have been helping athletes throughout the season with conditioning and training to help prevent...
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. sheriff hunts for dognappers, missing dog
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A hunting dog is missing after alleged dognappers stole it off a hunt last week. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said the dog was conducting a hunt on Nov. 19 when it was stolen off Highway 29 south of New Augusta. Two unidentified suspects,...
WDAM-TV
Bassfield residents discuss damage from Tuesday’s storm
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - After a wave of severe weather Tuesday, Bassfield residents made their way outside to check on the surroundings. While many are without power, some are missing even more, such as Rod Courtney, who noticed that more than half of his roof was missing on his barn.
mississippicir.org
Troubled south Mississippi man becomes another casualty in rising number of jail suicides
Almost a year has passed since Harlene Blair of McHenry last saw her 21-year-old son Eli Marrero, alive. Now she wonders if she’ll ever find out why he died in law enforcement custody. Blair told MCIR she was told her son was found hanging from a light fixture in...
WDAM-TV
Storm damage reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries or deaths have been reported in Jasper County during Tuesday night’s severe weather, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department did report some structural damages along with trees and downed power lines on the roads. As of...
WDAM-TV
Law enforcement agencies arrest 4 suspects in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four suspects were arrested on a variety of state and federal charges on Monday in Hattiesburg. Members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration - High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Hattiesburg Police Department and Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested four individuals.
WDAM-TV
$50K bond set for Petal man after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond has been set for a man involved in an incident where a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Forrest County Tuesday night. 59-year-old William Thurman, of Petal, had his initial appearance in Forrest County Circuit Court Wednesday morning, where his bond has been set at $50,000 for aggravated driving under the influence (DUI).
prentissheadlight.com
Two possible tornadoes reported in the county
There are being reports of two possible tornado touch downs earlier this afternoon. Jefferson Davis County firefighters are reporting debris and structural damage from one of the possible tornadoes off Barnes Avenue in Bassfield. MHP has also reported a possible tornado touched down on Highway 35 at the Jefferson Davis/Marion County Line.
One juvenile dies, another person critically injured in wreck on Mississippi interstate
Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that one juvenile has been killed and another person has been critically injured in a wreck on Interstate 59. The one-vehicle wreck occurred on I-59 North between mile markers 126 and 127 near the town of Pachuta, Mississippi. Officials say a juvenile in...
Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers
A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department still investigating 2 ATV thefts in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the thefts of two ATVs reported stolen from separate homes in Jones County. A 2020 Polaris Sportsman 850 Highlifter, black in color with a yellow front bumper, was reported stolen on Oct. 25 from a home on Buckley Road.
prentissheadlight.com
County employee dies in early morning wreck
An accident early Wednesday morning claimed the life of a Jefferson Davis County employee. David S. McRaney was killed in an automobile accident on Clem Road just after 6 a.m. McRaney has worked for Jefferson Davis County for over 17 years as a District 4 Foreman, Rubbish Pit Foreman and most recently for District 3.
WDAM-TV
No injuries reported in 2-vehicle collision, vehicle fire on I-59
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries were reported in a 2-vehicle collision on Interstate 59, which resulted in a vehicle fire. At approximately 7:45 a.m Tuesday morning, firefighters from the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to the report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision on Interstate 59 Southbound, just north of the Bouie River Bridge.
WDAM-TV
JCSD reserve deputy speaks out after being shot responding to call last week
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -After being shot last week in an incident in Jones County, an injured reserve deputy is now back on his feet. Reserve Deputy Joey Davis is at home with his family after responding to the call that ended with gunshot wounds in both of his legs.
Comments / 0