ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Trail talk: County to the south relishes its open space

By SUSAN DAVIES Special to The Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=305ltJ_0jQLUjh000
Bathrooms in Lincoln Mountain open space in Douglas County. Photo by Susan Davies

I am asked why Douglas County has so many excellent open spaces.

Douglas County has 14 open spaces. Their program was started in 1994 and protects 63,000 acres. If you can find time to drive south and check some of them out, you will be impressed.

There are several answers to that question. The county just voted to extend their open space tax for 15 years. At .17% it’s almost double our city TOPS tax, so they have more revenue for protecting more acres, excellent signage, adequate bathrooms and staff with enforcement powers. Such funding makes good public spaces great. Much like our county, Douglas County has volunteers who help out as trail ambassadors and for work projects.

A group of extremely passionate residents worked tirelessly to get their open space tax extended. I recently had a chance to chat with a couple of them. They were still astounded by their success. They’d hoped the extension would pass by 67%. It passed by 88%!

Remember, this is Douglas County with conservative tendencies that mirror El Paso County. We are reminded that valuing parks, trails and open spaces is shared by liberals and conservatives, especially in Colorado. Before the election, Douglas County surveyed its residents and found out just how profoundly they valued their public spaces. The election outcome was not a big surprise.

There were a few moments when proponents held their collective breaths. Douglas County commissioners had to be convinced to place the extension on the ballot despite the positive survey. Advocates made sure scores of supporters attended the meeting ready to speak when the decision was made — an example of grassroots advocacy at its best. These individuals invested hundreds of hours in meetings, on street corners, at festivals, sporting events, delivering yard signs and a myriad of other tasks assuring their success. They didn’t do it for any other reason but that they love their trails and open spaces and want them to continue to be outstanding for generations to come.

Susan Davies is executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some donors are questioning whether or not to give money to the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) after discovering 90% of the proceeds go toward victims. The CHF was founded in 2018 and has since been activated numerous times when Colorado experienced devastating tragedies and life losses, like the Marshall Fire, The post Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver opens recreation center as emergency overnight shelter

Denver's Department of Housing Stability announced Tuesday the Carla Madison Recreation Center, 2401 E. Colfax Ave., will be opened as a temporary overnight shelter for Denver residents experiencing homelessness. The recreation center will be closed between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday. During daylight hours, all Denver recreation centers...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

New Swansea park marks an end to major construction on I-70

Sixty-one years ago, in 1961, construction of Interstate 70 through the heart of the Swansea-Elyria neighborhoods began, further dividing a community that has existed since the late 1800s, destroying 31 houses in the process. Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation officially opened the 4-acre cover park over I-70, reuniting the...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

'The civil rights issue of our time': Denver's law enforcement watchdog candidates meet the public

Denver is set to choose between a defense attorney, and a former prosecutor and police officer, for the city’s next top law enforcement watchdog. In a public forum with community stakeholder groups Tuesday night, the candidates said they want to see Denver's Independent Monitor’s Office communicate better with the public about its work and have better access to digital evidence and data about police encounters. A search committee named Mary...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

Gift of Home Tour Longmont is a longtime holiday treat raising money for St. Vrain Habitat for Humanity. In its 56th year, it's self-guided to special decorated sites, each with a unique theme, that also have gift and decorating items for sale. Thursday opening night VIP party and tour, home tours 1-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, $40-$65. thegiftofhome.org.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two Denver council members oppose to Park Hill Golf Course Development

Though united in opposition, two Denver City Council members Monday night were set against publishing the Park Hill Golf Course small area plan for differing reasons. District 9 Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca and District 6 Councilman Paul Kashmann voted against the bill, which appeared before council for the first time. The proposed redevelopment of the Park Hill Golf Course has been a contentious issue since Westside Investment Partners Inc. submitted an initial plan in July. Since then, plans have evolved to include 55 acres of mixed...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out on Tuesday after its latest storm system. Parts of the Denver metro area, foothills, mountains and plains all received fresh snow overnight into Tuesday. The highest snow amounts were at Snowmass Village, Cherokee Park and Crested Butte with reports of more than...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Huge water bills in Arapahoe County

One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow …. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow will linger through...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver City Council expected to approve several contracts

The Denver City Council will approve new contracts and make amendments to existing ones during Monday's council meeting. The council will also hold several public hearings where they will act as the board of directors for four general improvement districts. Denver International Airport. Contracts concerning Denver International Airport (DIA) require...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Tensions high as Aurora's Civil Service Commission defends role

After roughly three hours of often-tense discussion, Aurora’s Civil Service Commission wrapped up a meeting with the city’s independent consent decree monitor and city councilmembers Tuesday. Officials hotly debated proposals that could change who holds the most power in hiring entry-level police officers and firefighters. Commission members met to review a new study from the independent monitor that evaluated the commission’s hiring practices and recommended changes. Commissioners also reacted to...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy