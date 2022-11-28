TALLAHASSEE-- One man was killed and four others, including a teenager, were hurt during a Sunday night shooting on the campus of Florida A&M University, authorities said.According to initial reports, no students were involved in the shooting, which occurred around 4:30 p.m. at an outdoor basketball court near the campus recreation center on Wahnish Way.The conditions of the patients ranged from serious to minor. Officials did not immediately identify the victims but said one of the victims was a juvenile.FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson said in a written statement to WCTV News that there was not an ongoing threat to campus. "The safety and security of our students and the campus is our highest priority," he said. "The FAMU Campus Safety Department is working with the Tallahassee Police Department as the investigation continues. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."Students were initially asked to shelter in place but the order was later lifted.It was not immediately clear if a suspect is in custody in connection with the shootings.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO