Oneonta, AL

Steve Coulter
5d ago

This is becoming a reoccurring theme, black person makes racial accusations against whites its usually determined to be false but the damage is done. Its not lost on the young black's that school curriculum and the sports, entertainment, and news media constantly remind them of their never-ending, victimization.

female firefighter
5d ago

he needs to be arrested!!!! I don't care who he's married to!!!! That lovely race card again, DISGUSTING and RIDICULOUS 🙄🙄

Daniel Head
5d ago

I hope the kid got arrested and has the book thrown at him. make examples out of these fools and maybe this crap will stop

Reply
Calhoun Journal

Double Trouble in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Friday basketball: Ohatchee’s Crook has a huge double-double in matinee win over Alexandria, Spring Garden’s Austin goes for a quadruple-double, and more GIRLS GAMES Hazel Green 67, Oxford 28 Jacksonville Christian 60, ASCTE 20 Ohatchee 62, Alexandria 43 Pleasant Valley 65, Ashville 51 Sand Rock 62, Collinsville 15 Westbrook 60, Glencoe 55 Winterboro 62, […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama commit Ryan Williams shines again as Saraland tops Mountain Brook for 6A crown

Mountain Brook coach Chris Yeager has seen a lot of good players in his four decades as a football coach. He would put Saraland’s Ryan Williams near the top of that list. The sophomore Alabama commit scored four first-half touchdowns Friday night as Saraland built a 28-10 halftime lead and knocked off Yeager’s Mountain Brook team 38-17 in the Class 6A championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
SARALAND, AL
wbrc.com

Hueytown PD announces the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hueytown Police Department announced on its Facebook page Friday morning the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory. Officer McAdory started with Hueytown PD in 2011 after retiring from the Birmingham Police Department. McAdory served the citizens of Hueytown and Birmingham for many years and was...
HUEYTOWN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Mountain Brook man charged with felony distribution that led to drug death

From Tribune staff reports WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — According to a statement from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a Mountain Brook man has been arrested on felony charges of distributing a controlled substance causing death. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, Alabama was charged in the death of Thomas Gleason, 26, of Ridgefield, Connecticut following […]
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
247Sports

Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star

AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
AUBURN, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

We saw Dr. John Kvach, the executive director of the Singing River Trail, at the Greenbrier Restaurant with Anna Clem of Athens. Looking and sounding like the Singing River Trail may be doubling its staff to two employees. State Auditor-elect Andrew Sorrell has big plans to rebuild the state auditor...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

2 arrested after clashing with police officer in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after resisting arrest and getting in a skirmish with a police officer in Mountain Brook Thursday morning, police report. According to MBPD Chief Jay Loggins, a traffic stop happened at approximately 11 a.m. near the Cahaba Village shopping mall off Hwy. 280. The suspect, who was […]
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Calhoun Journal

Big Nights for Donoho, Ohatchee, and More

Calhoun County, AL – Thursday basketball: Donoho’s Williamson goes for school-record 47 in overtime win over Winterboro, Ohatchee’s Crook goes for 42 in girls rout of Ragland and more BOYS GAMES Anniston 55, Fort Payne 41 Clay Central at Randolph County Donoho 84, Winterboro 82 (OT) Handley 74, Spring Garden 64 Jacksonville Christian 59, Ranburne 48 […]
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

1 killed, 1 injured in southwest Birmingham house fire

One person was killed and another injured in an early-morning house fire in west Birmingham. Birmingham firefighters responded before 3 a.m. Saturday to the blaze at 1600 34th Street S.W. Fire Capt. Orlando Reynolds said one person was pronounced dead on the scene. A second person was taken to the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Busted: Alabama sheriff seizes 108 illegal gambling machines

An Alabama sheriff’s office has seized 108 illegal gambling machines and more $13,000 seized after a two-week investigation. After following up on some complaints from residents in one East Gadsden neighborhood, Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators and Etowah County Drug Unit opened an investigation into makeshift gambling halls. It was found that it was causing unsafe issues in these neighborhoods, like traffic hazards, loud noise and music at night, said Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
GADSDEN, AL
