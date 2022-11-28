Read full article on original website
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Mac Jones wants ‘heightened awareness’ (and touchdowns) in red zone
For all the improvement shown by New England to get its record to 6-5 after a 1-3 start, one area in particular hasn’t gotten better for the Patriots. New England has converted 38.7 percent of its red-zone possessions into touchdowns in 2022. Only the Denver Broncos at 37.5 percent have been worse at turning trips inside its opponent’s 20-yard line into six points.
What if Derrick Henry had played defense?
Even though Derrick Henry slammed and sprinted his way to a national prep record of 12,124 rushing yards, some college recruiters couldn’t envision the Yulee High School star as a running back at the next level. Henry didn’t fit the conventional view of what a running back should look...
Former Auburn QB coach headed to Charlotte, per report
Former Auburn assistant Mike Hartline has reportedly landed his first full-time on-field coaching job. Hartline is expected to be named the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Charlotte, according to a report by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Hartline spent this past season on staff at Auburn, where he was hired as an offensive analyst in January before taking over as the program’s quarterbacks coach during the final month of the season.
NFL Thursday night: Mac Jones boils over in loss to Bills
The Buffalo Bills dominated New England for a 24-10 road victory that had Patriots quarterback Mac Jones screaming on the sidelines on Thursday night. The Prime Video telecast of the game showed Jones, about to take a seat on the bench after a change of possession, shouting. The former Alabama All-American appeared to yell, “Throw the (expletive) ball,” followed by another sentence with another expletive in the assessment that the quick “game sucks.”
On star-studded Thompson, 8th-grader Trent Seaborn shines in AHSAA title win
Trent Seaborn stood underneath the stands of Jordan-Hare Stadium, a winter chill rocked through his 5-foot-10, 159-pound frame. His cheeks a cherubic red, Seaborn tried to put his year in context. He had moved nearly cross-country, going from home-schooling to one of the biggest districts in Alabama. He quickly found...
With NFL Draft decision ahead, Cadillac Williams ‘would love’ to see Tank Bigsby return in 2023
Cadillac Williams has been in Tank Bigsby’s shoes. Nineteen years ago, coming off his best individual season at Auburn, Williams had to weigh whether to declare for the NFL Draft or return for his senior season. Now Bigsby, Auburn’s star running back, faces the same question after wrapping up his junior season just 30 yards shy of back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns.
Amazon Prime’s Bills-Patriots live stream (12/1): How to watch online, TV info, time
The NFL returns to Amazon Prime on Thursday, Dec. 1, when the Buffalo Bills battle the New England Patriots. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). The most recent time the Bills faced the Patriots, they left little doubt about their status as the pacesetter in the AFC East.
Alabama Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023
The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 has a heavy pro presence with three NBA and three NFL stars. Announced on Wednesday, the new slate of inductees includes Karlos Dansby, Roman Harper and Roddy White from football and Larry Kenon, Theo Ratliff and Gerald Wallace from basketball. The eight-member class also includes former LSU golfer and coach Karen Mayson Bahnsen and former Alabama player and college football coach Jackie Sherrill.
Standoff between Antonio Brown, police after arrest warrant issued
Update: According to multiple reports, there’s currently a standoff between Brown and local authorities outside of his Tampa-based bome. Cops
