For all the improvement shown by New England to get its record to 6-5 after a 1-3 start, one area in particular hasn’t gotten better for the Patriots. New England has converted 38.7 percent of its red-zone possessions into touchdowns in 2022. Only the Denver Broncos at 37.5 percent have been worse at turning trips inside its opponent’s 20-yard line into six points.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO