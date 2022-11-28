ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Creek, AL

WAAY-TV

Florence Police respond to crash with injuries

A crash with injuries has been reported near the intersection of Helton Drive and Veterans Drive. Florence Police and Florence Fire departments responded to the scene. Expect delays in the area. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 injured in wreck off Ready Section Road in Madison County

Two people were hurt in a wreck Thursday morning. It happened about 7:11 a.m. off Ready Section and Carter Grove Road. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said one of the patients is in serious condition. The Toney Volunteer Fire Department said they were able to extract the...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County leaders push forward with major new road projects that will take years to complete

Drivers in Madison County will continue to see major roadwork in 2023 and beyond as local governments try to keep up with the population boom. In 2014 the Restore Our Roads project, funded by a 1 cent sales tax increase, began and the project list is now nearly completed so phase two of ROR is taking final shape. It will set out the critical road priority list for the next decade in the area.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Shooting Incident Monday in Muscle Shoals

ON MONDAY AT APPROXIMATELY 8:30 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A CALL OF “SHOTS FIRED” AT A BUILDING ON THE CORNER OF WILSON DAM RD AND PERSHING AVENUE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL ARRIVED ON SCENE AND FOUND TWO ADULT MALES, ONE WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND AND ONE WITH WHAT APPEARED TO HAVE BLUNT TRAUMA TO THE HEAD. FROM INFORMATION GATHERED BY DETECTIVES, IT IS BELIEVED THAT TWO BROTHERS BEGAN A VERBAL ARGUMENT THAT LED TO A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WHERE ONE BROTHER WAS SHOT WITH A HANDGUN AND THE OTHER SUSTAINED BLUNT FORCE TRAUMA TO THE HEAD. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
AL.com

Huntsville police on the scene of morning shooting

Huntsville police are currently at the scene of a shooting investigation. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were called to the 100 block of Indiana Street after a shots fired report. The call came in at about 11:39 a.m. White said one gunshot victim was transported to the hospital with non-life...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two arrested after Monday afternoon police chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested Monday afternoon after leading the Huntsville Police Department on a chase. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, Matthew Cohn, 21, and Cherie Gamble, 20, were arrested after leading police on a chase. Gamble was charged with attempting to flee...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Dozens of Animals Surrendered in Dogfighting Investigation

In a hearing Wednesday, a man charged with dogfighting and animal cruelty gave ownership of the 68 dogs seized from his home to a local shelter. Dozens of Animals Surrendered in Dogfighting Investigation. In a hearing Wednesday, a man charged with dogfighting and animal cruelty gave ownership of the 68...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Hanceville man charged for alleged Cullman robbery

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest was made in connection to a robbery in the Holly Pond area in Cullman. Cullman County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged Shannon Nickens, 36, of Hanceville with robbery. Nickens was identified as a potential suspect and was arrested on Nov. 26 for unrelated warrants. An investigation continued and sufficient […]
CULLMAN, AL
