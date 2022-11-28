Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Volkswagen Jetta possibly used in fatal Colbert County hit-and-run; troopers still seeking driver
Investigators are still working to find the driver involved in a fatal Colbert County hit-and-run that killed a Town Creek man. Evidence now shows that driver may have been behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Jetta, they say. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Monday that investigators believe the vehicle...
2 arrested after burglary reported in Morgan County
Two people were arrested after a weekend burglary in Priceville.
WAAY-TV
Florence Police respond to crash with injuries
A crash with injuries has been reported near the intersection of Helton Drive and Veterans Drive. Florence Police and Florence Fire departments responded to the scene. Expect delays in the area. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAAY-TV
2 injured in wreck off Ready Section Road in Madison County
Two people were hurt in a wreck Thursday morning. It happened about 7:11 a.m. off Ready Section and Carter Grove Road. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said one of the patients is in serious condition. The Toney Volunteer Fire Department said they were able to extract the...
Police: 1 person detained after van stolen from business in Huntsville
A person was taken into custody on University Drive in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.
WAAY-TV
Madison County leaders push forward with major new road projects that will take years to complete
Drivers in Madison County will continue to see major roadwork in 2023 and beyond as local governments try to keep up with the population boom. In 2014 the Restore Our Roads project, funded by a 1 cent sales tax increase, began and the project list is now nearly completed so phase two of ROR is taking final shape. It will set out the critical road priority list for the next decade in the area.
radio7media.com
Shooting Incident Monday in Muscle Shoals
ON MONDAY AT APPROXIMATELY 8:30 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A CALL OF “SHOTS FIRED” AT A BUILDING ON THE CORNER OF WILSON DAM RD AND PERSHING AVENUE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL ARRIVED ON SCENE AND FOUND TWO ADULT MALES, ONE WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND AND ONE WITH WHAT APPEARED TO HAVE BLUNT TRAUMA TO THE HEAD. FROM INFORMATION GATHERED BY DETECTIVES, IT IS BELIEVED THAT TWO BROTHERS BEGAN A VERBAL ARGUMENT THAT LED TO A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WHERE ONE BROTHER WAS SHOT WITH A HANDGUN AND THE OTHER SUSTAINED BLUNT FORCE TRAUMA TO THE HEAD. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
Huntsville police on the scene of morning shooting
Huntsville police are currently at the scene of a shooting investigation. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were called to the 100 block of Indiana Street after a shots fired report. The call came in at about 11:39 a.m. White said one gunshot victim was transported to the hospital with non-life...
WAFF
Muscle Shoals Police: 2 men injured in argument involving a gun
The address will be hosted at the Von Braun Center on Tuesday afternoon. Madison County's rental assistance website was shut down. The 30th annual Can-A-Thon kicked off Monday and will be running through Dec. 9.
Confession of Mason Sisk, Alabama teen accused of killing 5, not admissible, lawyer argues
One of the most critical days in the capital murder trial of Mason Wayne Sisk, charged with the fatal shooting of his five family members when he was 14 years old, may take place before the Limestone County jury is even selected. Sisk’s defense team is seeking to exclude all...
Missing Hartselle man found safe in Fort Payne
A missing elderly man from Hartselle was found Wednesday morning in Fort Payne.
WAFF
Two arrested after Monday afternoon police chase
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested Monday afternoon after leading the Huntsville Police Department on a chase. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, Matthew Cohn, 21, and Cherie Gamble, 20, were arrested after leading police on a chase. Gamble was charged with attempting to flee...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Southbound Memorial Parkway re-opens after wreck near Bob Wallace Avenue
5:52 p.m. UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department reports southbound lanes of Memorial Parkway once again are open. A wreck on Memorial Parkway between Bob Wallace Avenue and Governors Drive has led to a temporary closure of the parkway's southbound lanes, according to police. The closure spans from Clinton Avenue to...
WAAY-TV
Muscle Shoals Police: Argument between brothers ends in assault, shots fired
Two men are in Huntsville Hospital after one was assaulted and the other was shot Monday night. According to Muscle Shoals Police, investigators responded to a shots-fired call about 8:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Wilson Dam Road and Pershing Avenue. Detectives say they found two victims, one with...
WHNT-TV
Dozens of Animals Surrendered in Dogfighting Investigation
In a hearing Wednesday, a man charged with dogfighting and animal cruelty gave ownership of the 68 dogs seized from his home to a local shelter. Dozens of Animals Surrendered in Dogfighting Investigation. In a hearing Wednesday, a man charged with dogfighting and animal cruelty gave ownership of the 68...
Governor Ivey offers $5,000 reward for information in missing Lauderdale County man’s case
Governor Kay Ivey is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case of a missing Lauderdale County man.
Hanceville man charged for alleged Cullman robbery
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest was made in connection to a robbery in the Holly Pond area in Cullman. Cullman County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged Shannon Nickens, 36, of Hanceville with robbery. Nickens was identified as a potential suspect and was arrested on Nov. 26 for unrelated warrants. An investigation continued and sufficient […]
Decatur woman charged with fraudulently using debit card
A woman is facing five counts of fraudulently using a credit or debit card at her workplace, according to Decatur Police.
2 injured in Memorial Parkway crash
A crash shut down parts of Memorial Parkway on Monday evening.
Victim in deadly Decatur double shooting ‘had a heart of gold,’ loved ones say
The family of Codey Ray Schepp, one of the two men found fatally shot this weekend at a Southwest Decatur apartment, said Tuesday they remain stunned by his death and can’t understand why anyone would have wanted to kill him. Meanwhile, police had not announced any arrests as of...
