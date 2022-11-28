ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiple messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Reportedly Makes Official Decision On Ole Miss

Over the past few weeks, Auburn made a run at Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to fill their head coaching vacancy. He was reportedly the team's first choice and the leading candidate to land the job. However, earlier last week, something seemed to change. The reports started hinting at...
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Former Alabama prep star scores on his first NFL offensive snap

Rookie Marcus Jones already had returned a punt for a game-winning touchdown and lined up at cornerback for 75 defensive snaps for the New England Patriots this season. entering Thursday night’s game. Against the Buffalo Bills, Jones played with the New England offense for the first time – and...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Mac Jones wants ‘heightened awareness’ (and touchdowns) in red zone

For all the improvement shown by New England to get its record to 6-5 after a 1-3 start, one area in particular hasn’t gotten better for the Patriots. New England has converted 38.7 percent of its red-zone possessions into touchdowns in 2022. Only the Denver Broncos at 37.5 percent have been worse at turning trips inside its opponent’s 20-yard line into six points.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

College Football Playoff announces official plans to expand to 12 teams in 2024

The College Football Playoff will officially expand to 12 teams beginning with the 2024 season, it was announced Thursday. A vote by the Rose Bowl Wednesday to be included in the 12-team playoff cleared the way for the expansion. First-round games will take place at campus sites, with existing bowl games incorporated in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
247Sports

Greg Sankey comments on Hugh Freeze's return to SEC

Hugh Freeze undoubtedly caused some headaches for Greg Sankey when he was at Ole Miss. But the SEC commissioner is ready to move forward now that Freeze has re-entered the conference. Sankey said Thursday during this year's SEC championship press conference that he chatted with Freeze over the phone earlier...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

NFL Thursday night: Mac Jones boils over in loss to Bills

The Buffalo Bills dominated New England for a 24-10 road victory that had Patriots quarterback Mac Jones screaming on the sidelines on Thursday night. The Prime Video telecast of the game showed Jones, about to take a seat on the bench after a change of possession, shouting. The former Alabama All-American appeared to yell, “Throw the (expletive) ball,” followed by another sentence with another expletive in the assessment that the quick “game sucks.”
BUFFALO, NY
AL.com

Examining the Thompson High to Alabama football pipeline at a pivot point

The opening night of the AHSAA Super 7 had a familiar ending. There was the Thompson High football team on the field, jumping around head coach Mark Freeman as he lifted a championship above his head. The best team in the state’s largest classification reached the mountaintop for the fourth consecutive season. Thompson’s seniors have developed a few traditions throughout their run. Reach the title game, put on a lei necklace — a trend started by alum Taulia Tagovailoa — and, usually in the case of the elite recruits, enroll at Alabama in January.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Kirby Smart shares desired mindset for players in SEC Championship

The Georgia Bulldogs are no strangers to championship pedigree. Having played in four of the last five SEC Championship games and winning last season’s College Football Playoff, the stage won’t be too big for Kirby Smart’s team when they hit the field in Mercedes-Benz Stadium tomorrow afternoon to face LSU. With that said, Smart does want his team focused and to come in with the right frame of mind.
ATHENS, GA
AL.com

What if Derrick Henry had played defense?

Even though Derrick Henry slammed and sprinted his way to a national prep record of 12,124 rushing yards, some college recruiters couldn’t envision the Yulee High School star as a running back at the next level. Henry didn’t fit the conventional view of what a running back should look...
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Thompson rolls past Auburn to win 4th straight Class 7A state title

Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn tried to think of Wednesday’s Class 7A state title game against Auburn as “just another game.”. He didn’t play like it. The 14-year-old – yes, 14 – threw five touchdown passes in just three quarters as the Warriors rolled past the Tigers 49-24 at Jordan-Hare Stadium to win their fourth consecutive state title.
AUBURN, AL
