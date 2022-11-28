ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Auburn’s Derick Hall accepts 2023 Senior Bowl invitation

Derick Hall on Friday became the third Auburn player to accept an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Hall joins teammates Eku Leota (also an edge rusher) and Owen Pappoe (an inside linebacker) as confirmed for the Senior Bowl, which takes place Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on the NFL Network.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bruce Pearl is excited about Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze

Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze received a ringing endorsement from one of the most famous men on campus. As a head basketball coach, Bruce Pearl is in his ninth season on the Plains. Pearl smiled when a reporter asked him Thursday about athletic director John Cohen hiring Freeze. “I...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

What new Alabama commit Sterling Dixon brings to the table

Alabama added one of the most talented linebackers in the 2024 class on Thursday in Sterling Dixon of Mobile Christian. The four-star ‘backer is coming off a junior season that saw him amass 172 tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks. “They are getting a straight...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Perry returns to Auburn for elusive state title

Jimmy Perry walked outside a familiar place with a new feeling. The 64-year-old’s winding football life had taken him from Montgomery’s Trinity Presbyterian to Auburn, back home and back again to the Plains, eventually settling at St. James in 2012. On Thursday, 159 head coaching victories and one Hall of Fame enshrinement later, Perry was once again in Jordan-Hare Stadium, this time celebrating the one win he’d yet to achieve in Alabama high school athletics by embracing his wife.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn AD John Cohen discusses ‘due diligence’ that led to hiring Hugh Freeze

Auburn athletics director John Cohen did not take questions at Tuesday’s introductory press conference for new coach Hugh Freeze. Cohen gave a prepared opening statement that lasted less than five minutes before turning the stage over to Freeze, and the program’s new AD did not make himself available for comment to the media afterward despite the attention that comes with the hiring of Freeze, whose complicated past has been well-documented.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium

Bryan Harsin entered Jordan-Hare Stadium for 12 gamedays as the head coach of Auburn football. On Wednesday night, he visited his old office as a spectator. Harsin sat in the rows behind the home sideline as his son, Davis Harsin, played with Auburn High in the night opener of the AHSAA Super 7, the yearly state championship games hosted this year on the Tigers’ campus. The younger Harsin is a junior quarterback and backup for head coach Keith Etheredge, which tried to stop Thompson High from a fourth-straight blue map.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Thompson rolls past Auburn to win 4th straight Class 7A state title

Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn tried to think of Wednesday’s Class 7A state title game against Auburn as “just another game.”. He didn’t play like it. The 14-year-old – yes, 14 – threw five touchdown passes in just three quarters as the Warriors rolled past the Tigers 49-24 at Jordan-Hare Stadium to win their fourth consecutive state title.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Jimmy Brumbaugh out as Auburn’s defensive line coach as Hugh Freeze builds staff

Jimmy Brumbaugh is out as defensive line coach at Auburn after one season, while Hugh Freeze is assessing the Tigers’ coaching staff and assembling his at the university. A source confirmed to AL.Com that Brumbaugh and the school parted ways on Wednesday, less than 24 hours from Freeze’s introductory press conference. Brumbaugh is the second Auburn assistant not to be retained with the program. According to a previous report, Roc Bellantoni, former edge and special teams coordinator, was let go earlier.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Hugh Freeze’s salary, buyout figures at Auburn disclosed

Further details about Hugh Freeze’s contract at Auburn were disclosed Tuesday afternoon. Freeze, who was announced as the Tigers’ new head coach Monday, will make a base salary of $6.5 million over the course of his six-year deal, an Auburn athletics official confirmed to AL.com. Freeze’s contract includes on- and off-field incentives that, if all of them -- including a national championship -- are attained, would max his salary out at $10 million that season. The contract also includes an annual retention bonus.
AUBURN, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Auburn drops another one — this time to the First Amendment

As much joy as there is in relishing Alabama’s 49-27 win over Auburn in this year’s Iron Bowl and as much cringeworthy horror there is in the university’s decision to turn over the football program to a sketchy, abusive twit who possibly can’t be trusted with his own Twitter account, it’s important to note that Auburn isn’t just losing on the gridiron or in the game of public relations.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Miss Auburn top five announced

Excited friends, family and fellow students of the contestants for the title of Miss Auburn gathered on the second floor of the Melton Student Center this evening to hear the callouts for the top five ladies moving on to the next round of the competition. The top five candidates for...
AUBURN, AL
