FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Auburn’s Derick Hall accepts 2023 Senior Bowl invitation
Derick Hall on Friday became the third Auburn player to accept an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Hall joins teammates Eku Leota (also an edge rusher) and Owen Pappoe (an inside linebacker) as confirmed for the Senior Bowl, which takes place Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on the NFL Network.
Bruce Pearl is excited about Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze
Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze received a ringing endorsement from one of the most famous men on campus. As a head basketball coach, Bruce Pearl is in his ninth season on the Plains. Pearl smiled when a reporter asked him Thursday about athletic director John Cohen hiring Freeze. “I...
What new Alabama commit Sterling Dixon brings to the table
Alabama added one of the most talented linebackers in the 2024 class on Thursday in Sterling Dixon of Mobile Christian. The four-star ‘backer is coming off a junior season that saw him amass 172 tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks. “They are getting a straight...
Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Perry returns to Auburn for elusive state title
Jimmy Perry walked outside a familiar place with a new feeling. The 64-year-old’s winding football life had taken him from Montgomery’s Trinity Presbyterian to Auburn, back home and back again to the Plains, eventually settling at St. James in 2012. On Thursday, 159 head coaching victories and one Hall of Fame enshrinement later, Perry was once again in Jordan-Hare Stadium, this time celebrating the one win he’d yet to achieve in Alabama high school athletics by embracing his wife.
WR Adam Hopkins decommits from Auburn
The 4-star from Thomasville, GA has reopened his recruitment, but has not shut the door on the Tigers
A dozen years after forming, Saraland schools awash in a weekend of state championships
Freshman Samuel Itza will play a pivotal role as a driver on the 35-student robotics team from Saraland High School that is participating in a state competition this weekend’s competition in Auburn. Travis Lewis, 14, also a freshman, will be in Auburn as well. He will compete Friday afternoon...
Rewinding Football High Live: Highlights from the 7A title game between Thompson, Auburn
Thompson and Auburn meet in the Class 7A title game for the second time in two years tonight at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Thompson won 29-28 in Tuscaloosa in 2020, scoring 10 points in the final 18 seconds for an improbable victory. The Warriors are looking to become the first AHSAA team to win four 7A titles. Auburn is looking for its first title.
Auburn AD John Cohen discusses ‘due diligence’ that led to hiring Hugh Freeze
Auburn athletics director John Cohen did not take questions at Tuesday’s introductory press conference for new coach Hugh Freeze. Cohen gave a prepared opening statement that lasted less than five minutes before turning the stage over to Freeze, and the program’s new AD did not make himself available for comment to the media afterward despite the attention that comes with the hiring of Freeze, whose complicated past has been well-documented.
Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium
Bryan Harsin entered Jordan-Hare Stadium for 12 gamedays as the head coach of Auburn football. On Wednesday night, he visited his old office as a spectator. Harsin sat in the rows behind the home sideline as his son, Davis Harsin, played with Auburn High in the night opener of the AHSAA Super 7, the yearly state championship games hosted this year on the Tigers’ campus. The younger Harsin is a junior quarterback and backup for head coach Keith Etheredge, which tried to stop Thompson High from a fourth-straight blue map.
Auburn grads, students say Hugh Freeze hire reflects school handling of rape cases: ‘Embarrassing’
When Madeline Burkhardt, a third-generation Auburn University graduate, heard about the school’s hire of head football coach Hugh Freeze, she pulled out her notes app and started typing a letter. She felt someone should know the story of her grandmother, Mary Rosser Burkhardt, who was one of a small...
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin family member mocks Hugh Freeze and AU
One of former Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin’s family members is very obviously unhappy with how things unfolded on the Plains, showing an extreme level of disdain for AU following the Hugh Freeze coaching hire. Freeze was hired four weeks to the day after Harsin was dismissed after...
Scarbinsky: Who are you, Hugh Freeze? Gus Malzahn 2.0 or the real Saban slayer?
Is this really going to work? Is Hugh Freeze the football equivalent of Gus Malzahn 2.0? Or is he a more recruiting savvy facsimile who is going to succeed at Auburn in a way his friend did not?. The best answer to those questions may be the answer to a...
Thompson rolls past Auburn to win 4th straight Class 7A state title
Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn tried to think of Wednesday’s Class 7A state title game against Auburn as “just another game.”. He didn’t play like it. The 14-year-old – yes, 14 – threw five touchdown passes in just three quarters as the Warriors rolled past the Tigers 49-24 at Jordan-Hare Stadium to win their fourth consecutive state title.
Jimmy Brumbaugh out as Auburn’s defensive line coach as Hugh Freeze builds staff
Jimmy Brumbaugh is out as defensive line coach at Auburn after one season, while Hugh Freeze is assessing the Tigers’ coaching staff and assembling his at the university. A source confirmed to AL.Com that Brumbaugh and the school parted ways on Wednesday, less than 24 hours from Freeze’s introductory press conference. Brumbaugh is the second Auburn assistant not to be retained with the program. According to a previous report, Roc Bellantoni, former edge and special teams coordinator, was let go earlier.
Leroy clobbers Pickens County in Class 1A title game to clinch 6th overall crown
Leroy quarterback Brayden Huebner piled up more yards on the ground than Pickens County’s entire offense as the sixth-ranked Bears cruised to a 42-20 victory over the Tornadoes in Thursday’s Class 1A title game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Leroy (13-1) captures the sixth state title in program...
AD John Cohen: Hugh Freeze ‘completely transparent’ during Auburn search
Hugh Freeze was among Auburn’s top targets during its coaching search, and when the dust settled on the process after four weeks, it was Freeze who emerged as the Tigers’ new head coach. Freeze is the first major hire for Auburn athletics director John Cohen, who took over...
Hugh Freeze’s salary, buyout figures at Auburn disclosed
Further details about Hugh Freeze’s contract at Auburn were disclosed Tuesday afternoon. Freeze, who was announced as the Tigers’ new head coach Monday, will make a base salary of $6.5 million over the course of his six-year deal, an Auburn athletics official confirmed to AL.com. Freeze’s contract includes on- and off-field incentives that, if all of them -- including a national championship -- are attained, would max his salary out at $10 million that season. The contract also includes an annual retention bonus.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Auburn drops another one — this time to the First Amendment
As much joy as there is in relishing Alabama’s 49-27 win over Auburn in this year’s Iron Bowl and as much cringeworthy horror there is in the university’s decision to turn over the football program to a sketchy, abusive twit who possibly can’t be trusted with his own Twitter account, it’s important to note that Auburn isn’t just losing on the gridiron or in the game of public relations.
Auburn Plainsman
Miss Auburn top five announced
Excited friends, family and fellow students of the contestants for the title of Miss Auburn gathered on the second floor of the Melton Student Center this evening to hear the callouts for the top five ladies moving on to the next round of the competition. The top five candidates for...
Ashton Ashford, Ramsay wear down Charles Henderson, claim 5A state title
Charles Henderson linebacker Damien Hart and the rest of the Trojan defense knew what was coming in Thursday’s Class 5A state title game. They just couldn’t stop him. Ashton Ashford battered Charles Henderson 44 times and scored 5 rushing touchdowns, leading Ramsay to a 41-20 victory on a cold night at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
