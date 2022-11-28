ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Hangout Fest lineup wishes: We can dream, right?

With Hangout Fest organizers hinting that the lineup will drop in the not-to-distant future, it’s prime time to fantasize about who might be on it. “Beach Vacation” ticket-and-lodging packages were to go on sale Friday Dec. 2, and for the moment that’s the only way to get a ticket. The moment probably won’t last long: Event organizers have hinted that more news is coming soon, and early December is when last year’s lineup was announced.
