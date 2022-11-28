Read full article on original website
Mac Jones wants ‘heightened awareness’ (and touchdowns) in red zone
For all the improvement shown by New England to get its record to 6-5 after a 1-3 start, one area in particular hasn’t gotten better for the Patriots. New England has converted 38.7 percent of its red-zone possessions into touchdowns in 2022. Only the Denver Broncos at 37.5 percent have been worse at turning trips inside its opponent’s 20-yard line into six points.
On star-studded Thompson, 8th-grader Trent Seaborn shines in AHSAA title win
Trent Seaborn stood underneath the stands of Jordan-Hare Stadium, a winter chill rocked through his 5-foot-10, 159-pound frame. His cheeks a cherubic red, Seaborn tried to put his year in context. He had moved nearly cross-country, going from home-schooling to one of the biggest districts in Alabama. He quickly found...
Former Alabama prep star scores on his first NFL offensive snap
Rookie Marcus Jones already had returned a punt for a game-winning touchdown and lined up at cornerback for 75 defensive snaps for the New England Patriots this season. entering Thursday night’s game. Against the Buffalo Bills, Jones played with the New England offense for the first time – and...
Charles Barkley on Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, and the negative blowback that came with him
Charles Barkley doesn’t know Hugh Freeze, but he’s going to support the new Auburn football coach. Barkley, the former Auburn great and analyst on “NBA on TNT,” has made it clear who he wanted as the next coach. He’s also made his feelings known on the way Auburn treated former coach Bryan Harsin, but the former NBA star is all in on Freeze.
Amari Cooper is one and done on touchdown spikes
During Cleveland’s 23-17 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, wide receiver Amari Cooper spiked the football after a fourth-down pass with 32 seconds left kept the Browns from losing the game in regulation. But the former Alabama All-American didn’t catch the football for the touchdown. Instead,...
Auburn’s Hugh Freeze to join ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ on Saturday
New Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is scheduled to be on the set of ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Dec. 3. The three-hour college pregame show will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be in Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 Championship game between...
Former Auburn QB coach headed to Charlotte, per report
Former Auburn assistant Mike Hartline has reportedly landed his first full-time on-field coaching job. Hartline is expected to be named the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Charlotte, according to a report by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Hartline spent this past season on staff at Auburn, where he was hired as an offensive analyst in January before taking over as the program’s quarterbacks coach during the final month of the season.
What if Derrick Henry had played defense?
Even though Derrick Henry slammed and sprinted his way to a national prep record of 12,124 rushing yards, some college recruiters couldn’t envision the Yulee High School star as a running back at the next level. Henry didn’t fit the conventional view of what a running back should look...
Amazon Prime’s Bills-Patriots live stream (12/1): How to watch online, TV info, time
The NFL returns to Amazon Prime on Thursday, Dec. 1, when the Buffalo Bills battle the New England Patriots. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). The most recent time the Bills faced the Patriots, they left little doubt about their status as the pacesetter in the AFC East.
Aggies Make the Cut for in-State Star Pierce
Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class
Examining the Thompson High to Alabama football pipeline at a pivot point
The opening night of the AHSAA Super 7 had a familiar ending. There was the Thompson High football team on the field, jumping around head coach Mark Freeman as he lifted a championship above his head. The best team in the state’s largest classification reached the mountaintop for the fourth consecutive season. Thompson’s seniors have developed a few traditions throughout their run. Reach the title game, put on a lei necklace — a trend started by alum Taulia Tagovailoa — and, usually in the case of the elite recruits, enroll at Alabama in January.
NFL Week 13: Patrick Mahomes up to Ken Stabler’s standard
Ken Stabler played his final NFL game on Oct. 21, 1984. But on Sunday, the former Foley High School and Alabama star was back in the league’s news. On Oct. 13, 1978, Stabler threw three touchdown passes to pace the Oakland Raiders to a 34-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was the 75th regular-season start of Stabler’s NFL career, and it was the Raiders’ 58th victory in that span.
Alabama Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023
The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 has a heavy pro presence with three NBA and three NFL stars. Announced on Wednesday, the new slate of inductees includes Karlos Dansby, Roman Harper and Roddy White from football and Larry Kenon, Theo Ratliff and Gerald Wallace from basketball. The eight-member class also includes former LSU golfer and coach Karen Mayson Bahnsen and former Alabama player and college football coach Jackie Sherrill.
