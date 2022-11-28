Read full article on original website
Mac Jones wants ‘heightened awareness’ (and touchdowns) in red zone
For all the improvement shown by New England to get its record to 6-5 after a 1-3 start, one area in particular hasn’t gotten better for the Patriots. New England has converted 38.7 percent of its red-zone possessions into touchdowns in 2022. Only the Denver Broncos at 37.5 percent have been worse at turning trips inside its opponent’s 20-yard line into six points.
College Football Playoff announces official plans to expand to 12 teams in 2024
The College Football Playoff will officially expand to 12 teams beginning with the 2024 season, it was announced Thursday. A vote by the Rose Bowl Wednesday to be included in the 12-team playoff cleared the way for the expansion. First-round games will take place at campus sites, with existing bowl games incorporated in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
What if Derrick Henry had played defense?
Even though Derrick Henry slammed and sprinted his way to a national prep record of 12,124 rushing yards, some college recruiters couldn’t envision the Yulee High School star as a running back at the next level. Henry didn’t fit the conventional view of what a running back should look...
Amari Cooper is one and done on touchdown spikes
During Cleveland’s 23-17 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, wide receiver Amari Cooper spiked the football after a fourth-down pass with 32 seconds left kept the Browns from losing the game in regulation. But the former Alabama All-American didn’t catch the football for the touchdown. Instead,...
On star-studded Thompson, 8th-grader Trent Seaborn shines in AHSAA title win
Trent Seaborn stood underneath the stands of Jordan-Hare Stadium, a winter chill rocked through his 5-foot-10, 159-pound frame. His cheeks a cherubic red, Seaborn tried to put his year in context. He had moved nearly cross-country, going from home-schooling to one of the biggest districts in Alabama. He quickly found...
Kirby Smart shares desired mindset for players in SEC Championship
The Georgia Bulldogs are no strangers to championship pedigree. Having played in four of the last five SEC Championship games and winning last season’s College Football Playoff, the stage won’t be too big for Kirby Smart’s team when they hit the field in Mercedes-Benz Stadium tomorrow afternoon to face LSU. With that said, Smart does want his team focused and to come in with the right frame of mind.
Auburn’s Hugh Freeze to join ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ on Saturday
New Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is scheduled to be on the set of ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Dec. 3. The three-hour college pregame show will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be in Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 Championship game between...
Amazon Prime’s Bills-Patriots live stream (12/1): How to watch online, TV info, time
The NFL returns to Amazon Prime on Thursday, Dec. 1, when the Buffalo Bills battle the New England Patriots. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). The most recent time the Bills faced the Patriots, they left little doubt about their status as the pacesetter in the AFC East.
NFL Week 13: Patrick Mahomes up to Ken Stabler’s standard
Ken Stabler played his final NFL game on Oct. 21, 1984. But on Sunday, the former Foley High School and Alabama star was back in the league’s news. On Oct. 13, 1978, Stabler threw three touchdown passes to pace the Oakland Raiders to a 34-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was the 75th regular-season start of Stabler’s NFL career, and it was the Raiders’ 58th victory in that span.
Examining the Thompson High to Alabama football pipeline at a pivot point
The opening night of the AHSAA Super 7 had a familiar ending. There was the Thompson High football team on the field, jumping around head coach Mark Freeman as he lifted a championship above his head. The best team in the state’s largest classification reached the mountaintop for the fourth consecutive season. Thompson’s seniors have developed a few traditions throughout their run. Reach the title game, put on a lei necklace — a trend started by alum Taulia Tagovailoa — and, usually in the case of the elite recruits, enroll at Alabama in January.
Alabama Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023
The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 has a heavy pro presence with three NBA and three NFL stars. Announced on Wednesday, the new slate of inductees includes Karlos Dansby, Roman Harper and Roddy White from football and Larry Kenon, Theo Ratliff and Gerald Wallace from basketball. The eight-member class also includes former LSU golfer and coach Karen Mayson Bahnsen and former Alabama player and college football coach Jackie Sherrill.
