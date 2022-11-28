Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Gordon Files Second Lawsuit Challenging Biden Administration’s Canceled Lease Sales
Governor Mark Gordon announced that Wyoming has filed a second lawsuit against the Department of Interior related to the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) decision to “pause” oil and gas lease sales. In the first lawsuit, the State challenged the Administration’s early actions that brought federal oil...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Mail-in ballot count error found; safe drug use sites urged
An Illinois Republican will keep her county board seat after the Illinois State Board of Elections found a computer error double-counted mail-in ballots in the November general election. A DeKalb County election official said the counting error means Laurie Emmer will retain her seat instead of her Democratic opponent, and the tabulation error was reported for mail-in ballots only and didn’t affect other election results.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington capital gains tax can move forward while Supreme Court weighs constitutionality
OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court says the state can begin steps to collect a controversial capital gains tax, while a Douglas County court case that found the tax unconstitutional is under appeal. Douglas County Judge Brian Huber ruled in March that the tax, put in place by the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia hemp panel suggests tougher rules on unregulated THC products
An image of a Delta-8 THC product included in a presentation to a state hemp task force by the Blue Ridge Poison Center. A state task force studying the rise of unregulated cannabis products in Virginia is recommending stricter rules for businesses selling hemp-based hemp-based delta-8 THC products that technically aren’t marijuana but produce a similar high when eaten or smoked.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri auditor's cybersecurity report doesn't address data on public-facing websites
(The Center Square) – Local governments can safeguard electronic data from hacking, theft and other disruptions by focusing on four areas, according to a report published by Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. However, one area not addressed in Galloway's report was auditing or reviewing how data is available through...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming Area School Board picks Best as leader in 5-4 vote
The Wyoming Area School Board voted 5-4 to elect Lara Best as board president during a reorganization meeting on Thursday. Michael Supey, who had served as board president for the past year, received four votes. Best was elected to a four-year term on the school board in 2019. The following...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington Policy Center brings on new transportation, Eastern Washington heads
(The Center Square) – The free market think tank Washington Policy Center has made two new hires: Charles Prestrud as the director of the organization’s Cole Center for Transportation and Sean O’Brien (pictured above) as its Eastern Washington director. Prestrud, a Seattle native and University of Washington...
KPVI Newschannel 6
FCC offers broadband access map for consideration
Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson said Thursday that the Federal Communications Commission has released a new broadband access map. Carson called it a tool that will be integral in ensuring the commonwealth receives sufficient federal funding to ensure high-speed internet access for all Pennsylvanians. “This map is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Luzerne County election board meeting postponed again
The Luzerne County Board of Elections had to once again postpone its meeting scheduled for Tuesday after a required legal notice failed to run Monday. The meeting will now be held at 5 p.m. Friday at the county courthouse on North River Street in Wilkes-Barre, board Chairwoman Denise Williams said.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Study shows a year-round school calendar has no academic benefit
(The Center Square) – Dozens of Illinois schools have gone to a year-round calendar, but a study suggests there are drawbacks. Year-round school is not a new idea. The idea was first adopted around 1970 in suburban districts like Valley View, Illinois, and Hayward, California, where enrollments were surging as families left nearby cities.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Will California meet the moment on homelessness? | Dan Walters
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is fond — perhaps overly so — of the phrase “meet the moment.”. It translates roughly into willingness to handle pressing issues and, of course, he uses it mostly to describe his own resolve. So, one might ask, are Newsom, the Legislature, and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
South Dakota residents question 17.9% electricity rate increase
(The Center Square) - South Dakota residents questioned the need for an increase in their electricity rates by a company investing more than $1 billion in wind generation. Xcel Energy is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Some warn of higher taxes with plan to pay down Illinois' unemployment debt
(The Center Square) – Economic analysts and lawmakers are speaking out against a plan to pay down the state's unemployment debt, claiming it could raise taxes. Earlier this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state would appropriate $1.8 billion to cover the state's remaining $1.3 billion unemployment debt and then some.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Upper Shore Agriculture Microgrant Program awarded County Innovation winner by MACo
ANNAPOLIS — This year’s rural County Innovation Award presented by the Maryland Association of Counties was awarded to the Upper Shore Agriculture Microgrant Program for Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. MACo’s County Innovation Award was established to recognize superb and leading-edge county programs that improve overall...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fees to be levied against New York licensed cryptocurrency businesses
(The Center Square) – Licensed cryptocurrency businesses in New York will have fees levied, the New York State Department of Financial Services said Thursday. The proposed rule would treat virtual currency companies the same way as other financial institutions in the state, with the fees allowing the department to hire the staff needed to monitor compliance, DFS Superintendent Adrienne A. Harris said in a statement.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Inland Empire honors terrorist victims on 7th anniversary
SAN BERNARDINO -- Today marks the seventh anniversary of a terrorist attack in the Inland Empire community of San Bernardino. Authorities say 14 people died and 22 were hurt as the result of a husband and wife terrorist duo that opened fire during a work training event at the Inland Regional Center in 2015.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Most popular baby names for boys in Utah
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Utah using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0