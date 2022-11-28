ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Government Technology

North Carolina Central University Embraces ‘Hybrid Living’

As U.S. colleges and universities work to combat recent enrollment declines by meeting students’ growing demands for flexible learning options, many are opting for hybrid learning models that combine components of both in-person and online learning. At North Carolina Central University (NCCU), administrators are embracing what they call a “hybrid living” model, which offers flexible course options, as well as in-person and virtual events to keep students engaged with the campus community generally.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Athletics Mourns Death of Dr. Greg Dale

DURHAM – Gregory A. Dale, PhD, the Director of Sport Psychology and Leadership Program for Duke Athletics, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the age 60 after a year-long battle with gastric cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 30 in Duke University...
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

WCC Mourns Passing Of Former President

GOLDSBORO – Dr. Edward H. Wilson, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. He served as Wayne Community College’s fourth president for 15 years (1992-2007) as well as its Educational Development Officer for five years (1973 – 1978) and Associate Vice President for Instructional Services for two years (1978-1980).
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Black Nativity Durham returning to the stage after 2-year absence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After being virtual for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Nativity Durham, presented by Triangle Performance Ensemble, is returning to the stage. The annual holiday musical, produced by Wendell Tabb and co-produced by Xavier Cason, is. celebrating its 16th year, according...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Redistricting bringing big changes to Durham Public Schools

The Growing Together initiative will bring changes to Durham Public Schools, starting with the area's elementary schools. The Growing Together initiative will bring changes to Durham Public Schools, starting with the area's elementary schools.
WRAL

Durham Public Schools vast redistricting effort draws uncertainty from some parents

DURHAM, N.C. — The Growing Together initiative will bring changes to Durham Public Schools, starting with the area's elementary schools. Redistricting is the major part of the initiative, but there are other pieces. Every school will have certain standardized programs to create equity in access. There are about 12,000...
WFAE

Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs

Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County

Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

White Flag warming shelters in Wake County are at capacity and leaders hope to open more

An emergency shelter has reached its limit of available space for people with nowhere to stay during freezing temperatures. Wake County and the city of Raleigh are now providing White Flag warming shelters for people experiencing homelessness due to freezing temperatures. White Flag warming shelters are places that open at night when the temperature drops to 35 degrees or lower and provide people a safe space to stay.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Triangle home prices climb even as sales fall to lowest level since 2019

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. In recent weeks, we’ve covered how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. This week, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is also a licensed North Carolina real estate agent, shares personal experiences of navigating real estate markets as a buyer during the winter holiday season.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Lynch Takes Oath As Smithfield Police Officer

Smithfield Mayor Andy Moore administered the Oath of Office to police officer Joshua B. Lynch at the October meeting of the Smithfield Town Council. Officer Lynch was hired by the Town and sent to Basic Law Enforcement Training at Johnston Community College. Lynch has a degree in Criminal Justice. He also serves in the National Guard.
SMITHFIELD, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina officials scrap incentive packages for two companies that didn't meet job goals

(The Center Square) — Two North Carolina companies are losing their incentives after they failed to fulfill job requirements in the agreements. The North Carolina Economic Investment Committee voted last week to cancel a $2.1 million Job Investment Development Grant to the business services company Conduent for failing to create 200 jobs in Morrisville. The grant, announced in 2017, was in addition to $41,500 in incentives from Wake County and about $40,500 from Morrisville, The Carolina Journal reports. ...
MORRISVILLE, NC

