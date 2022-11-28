Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
Related
Government Technology
North Carolina Central University Embraces ‘Hybrid Living’
As U.S. colleges and universities work to combat recent enrollment declines by meeting students’ growing demands for flexible learning options, many are opting for hybrid learning models that combine components of both in-person and online learning. At North Carolina Central University (NCCU), administrators are embracing what they call a “hybrid living” model, which offers flexible course options, as well as in-person and virtual events to keep students engaged with the campus community generally.
goduke.com
Duke Athletics Mourns Death of Dr. Greg Dale
DURHAM – Gregory A. Dale, PhD, the Director of Sport Psychology and Leadership Program for Duke Athletics, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the age 60 after a year-long battle with gastric cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 30 in Duke University...
'Bittersweet.' First NC National Guard African American woman pilot takes farewell Black Hawk flight
Family and friends were at the airport to watch Captain Lindsey Jefferies-Jones make her final flight.
'Shouldn't be worried about this': Durham couple skeptical of Respect for Marriage Act, here's why
The bill would give federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.
jocoreport.com
WCC Mourns Passing Of Former President
GOLDSBORO – Dr. Edward H. Wilson, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. He served as Wayne Community College’s fourth president for 15 years (1992-2007) as well as its Educational Development Officer for five years (1973 – 1978) and Associate Vice President for Instructional Services for two years (1978-1980).
cbs17
Black Nativity Durham returning to the stage after 2-year absence
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After being virtual for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Nativity Durham, presented by Triangle Performance Ensemble, is returning to the stage. The annual holiday musical, produced by Wendell Tabb and co-produced by Xavier Cason, is. celebrating its 16th year, according...
WRAL
Redistricting bringing big changes to Durham Public Schools
The Growing Together initiative will bring changes to Durham Public Schools, starting with the area's elementary schools. The Growing Together initiative will bring changes to Durham Public Schools, starting with the area's elementary schools.
'Changed my life overnight': Viral social post helps college student find Wake County birth family
"When I hugged her, it was just like a dream."
WRAL
Durham Public Schools vast redistricting effort draws uncertainty from some parents
DURHAM, N.C. — The Growing Together initiative will bring changes to Durham Public Schools, starting with the area's elementary schools. Redistricting is the major part of the initiative, but there are other pieces. Every school will have certain standardized programs to create equity in access. There are about 12,000...
Raleigh soup kitchen in dire need of donations to feed hundreds of hungry men and women
RALEIGH, N.C. — After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- there's Giving Tuesday, a time to slow down and focus on volunteering and donating to those in need. One Raleigh soup kitchen says they are in dire need, as they try to help the...
Durham high school among 8 across NC receiving hoax active shooter calls in 1 day
Fayetteville, Burlington, Roanoke Rapids, Elizabethtown and now Durham have each been the targets of multiple high school active shooter hoax calls on Thursday morning, according to law enforcement and school officials.
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
Chronicle
NC Court of Appeals overturns Durham judge’s denial of Duke student’s request for no-contact order
Content warning: This story mentions reporting about an alleged sexual assault. The North Carolina Court of Appeals has directed the Durham District Court to reconsider its denial of a female Duke student’s request for a no-contact order against a male student. The female student, in an April 19 hearing,...
Bowl projections for North Carolina, NC State and Duke ahead of conference championship weekend
The college football regular season is done and the College Football Playoff is nearly set. After the conference championship games wrap up on Saturday, teams with at least six wins this season will wait to see which of the 41 bowl games they’ll play in. WRAL senior multiplatform producer...
ncconstructionnews.com
Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
wunc.org
White Flag warming shelters in Wake County are at capacity and leaders hope to open more
An emergency shelter has reached its limit of available space for people with nowhere to stay during freezing temperatures. Wake County and the city of Raleigh are now providing White Flag warming shelters for people experiencing homelessness due to freezing temperatures. White Flag warming shelters are places that open at night when the temperature drops to 35 degrees or lower and provide people a safe space to stay.
Triangle home prices climb even as sales fall to lowest level since 2019
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. In recent weeks, we’ve covered how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. This week, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is also a licensed North Carolina real estate agent, shares personal experiences of navigating real estate markets as a buyer during the winter holiday season.
jocoreport.com
Lynch Takes Oath As Smithfield Police Officer
Smithfield Mayor Andy Moore administered the Oath of Office to police officer Joshua B. Lynch at the October meeting of the Smithfield Town Council. Officer Lynch was hired by the Town and sent to Basic Law Enforcement Training at Johnston Community College. Lynch has a degree in Criminal Justice. He also serves in the National Guard.
North Carolina officials scrap incentive packages for two companies that didn't meet job goals
(The Center Square) — Two North Carolina companies are losing their incentives after they failed to fulfill job requirements in the agreements. The North Carolina Economic Investment Committee voted last week to cancel a $2.1 million Job Investment Development Grant to the business services company Conduent for failing to create 200 jobs in Morrisville. The grant, announced in 2017, was in addition to $41,500 in incentives from Wake County and about $40,500 from Morrisville, The Carolina Journal reports. ...
cbs17
Franklin County church food pantry helping people in need for the holiday season
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Volunteers at the Oak Level Christian Church in Franklin County are doing what they can to help those in need during the holiday season. Wednesday morning, volunteers gave away bags packed with items like produce, bread, desserts and milk. “We have bags of food already prepared...
Comments / 0