PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to the 2900 block of W. Pueblo on Nov. 28 in response to an armed robbery call. According to the PPD, while en route, officers learned a customer was holding down the suspect, later identified as, 32-year-old Travis Chavez, who was armed with a knife. As officers arrived, they were given information that Travis was able to get away and run out of the store. Officers searched the area and contacted a male party matching the description given of Travis.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO