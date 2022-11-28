ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

KRDO

Old San Isabel Fire in Pueblo County 100% contained

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Old San Isabel Fire is now 100% contained, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). The PCSO says that the public may still see smoke coming from the center of the burn area for several days. The fire, which started at around 11...
KRDO

Community COVID-19 vaccination site at Pueblo Mall to close on Dec. 3, 2022

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state is set to close the community COVID-19 vaccination site at the Pueblo Mall on Dec. 3, 2022. According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, the closure is part of a "return to normal operations." Officials said the goal is to have residents get vaccines from their medical providers, like doctors or a local pharmacy.
KRDO

Pueblo Police arrest aggravated robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to the 2900 block of W. Pueblo on Nov. 28 in response to an armed robbery call. According to the PPD, while en route, officers learned a customer was holding down the suspect, later identified as, 32-year-old Travis Chavez, who was armed with a knife. As officers arrived, they were given information that Travis was able to get away and run out of the store. Officers searched the area and contacted a male party matching the description given of Travis.
