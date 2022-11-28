Read full article on original website
KRDO
Old San Isabel Fire in Pueblo County 100% contained
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Old San Isabel Fire is now 100% contained, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). The PCSO says that the public may still see smoke coming from the center of the burn area for several days. The fire, which started at around 11...
Community COVID-19 vaccination site at Pueblo Mall to close on Dec. 3, 2022
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state is set to close the community COVID-19 vaccination site at the Pueblo Mall on Dec. 3, 2022. According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, the closure is part of a "return to normal operations." Officials said the goal is to have residents get vaccines from their medical providers, like doctors or a local pharmacy.
Colorado Springs officials respond Monday to skepticism about possible future traffic, safety changes along North Nevada Avenue
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Neighbors in the historic Old North End neighborhood are expressing concern about proposed changes along Nevada Avenue, just north of the Colorado College campus, that they say would negatively impact larger homes and yards on both sides of the busy street. According to neighbors, a...
Pueblo Police arrest aggravated robbery suspect
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to the 2900 block of W. Pueblo on Nov. 28 in response to an armed robbery call. According to the PPD, while en route, officers learned a customer was holding down the suspect, later identified as, 32-year-old Travis Chavez, who was armed with a knife. As officers arrived, they were given information that Travis was able to get away and run out of the store. Officers searched the area and contacted a male party matching the description given of Travis.
Gov. Polis tells 13 Investigates El Paso Co. Sheriff Elder’s stance on red flag law is ‘worrisome’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Colorado's Governor Jared Polis visited the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub where, just over a week ago, a gunman opened fire, killing five people and injuring dozens of others. Polis said he felt it was necessary to visit Club Q to pay tribute to those...
Family files lawsuit against Centura-St. Mary Corwin and security guards in 2021 death of man
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of a Pueblo man who died in the lobby of Centura-St. Mary Corwin Hospital has now filed a lawsuit against the hospital and the four guards he interacted with before his death. According to court documents, 36-year-old Mathew Haskel Jones went to the hospital...
Colorado Springs woman pleads guilty in connection to Mitchell student’s death
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Alexis Nicole Wilkins, age 27, of Colorado Springs pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl, resulting in death. According to the plea agreement, on December 3, 2021, a juvenile overdosed during class...
Suspected Club Q shooter’s mother cited for multiple offenses day after shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The mother of the suspected Club Q shooter, Anderson Aldrich, was cited for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest on November 20, 2022, one day after the Club Q mass shooting. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that the mother, Laura Voepel, was warned to...
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has revealed the name of newest giraffe calf
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZ) had a vote on its website to decide the name of its newest giraffe calf. The CMZ had three names people could vote on. Gizmo – This name is a nod to the appearance of the calf immediately after birth....
