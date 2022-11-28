Nick Cannon does not miss, literally. The beloved television show host/comedian/rapper has become the subject of countless memes, think pieces and more due to his favorite hobby: making copious amounts of babies. Don't believe me? There is a convenient chart on his Wikipedia page outlining his spawn, as well as the six women he has procreated with. As of writing this, he has ten children, another one due this month and one that tragically passed away from brain cancer last year.

1 DAY AGO