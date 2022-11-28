Read full article on original website
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Ben Affleck Calls Netflix An “Assembly Line”, Says His And Matt Damon’s New Production Company To Blend “Quality” & “Commercial” Fare
Ben Affleck says his newly minted studio Artists Equity, in partnership with Matt Damon, is going for films that are commercial but smart, that acknowledge popular tastes, but that “people remember 20 years later.” He thinks/hopes his latest project due out next year fits the bill. Affleck directs, Damon stars in the true story behind the creation of the iconic Air Jordan brand slated for release in 2023 in partnership with Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. Artists Equity anticipates releasing three projects next year, with plans to scale up to a minimum of five per year in the future. “I...
An “Emancipation” Producer Is Being Slammed After He Bizarrely Brought A Photo Of An Enslaved Man To The Premiere
"Black trauma is not your trophy."
papermag.com
K-Pop Stars HyunA and DAWN Break Up
As a result, bereft fans expressed their shock at the pair's sudden breakup in a flood of comments responding to her statement, with a few even going so far as to come up with theories about the reason behind their split. And one of the main hypotheses involved some unfortunate speculation blaming HyunA for what happened.
"Tulsa King" Proves That Sylvester Stallone Is A Gem On The Small Screen
There's no problem that Stallone can't solve by punching.
papermag.com
Ludovic de Saint Sernin Is the New Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester
2022 is closing out with some more designer musical chairs. What can we expect? “Sensuality, tension, silhouette, fluidity, wildness and a graphic feel are defining pillars of the language Ludovic de Saint Sernin is about to build as he traces the new course of Ann Demeulemeester, injecting his approach to fashion as a tool to shape and free one’s presence and appearance,” the brand said in a statement to WWD.
papermag.com
Rebel Wilson Called 'Fatphobic' For Clothing Line Lacking Plus Sizes
Rebel Wilson is facing major backlash over her new clothing line. Recently, the comedian and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, launched their R&R Club loungewear company with the release of a two-piece collection featuring a hoodie and sweatpants, which Wilson advertised on her Instagram last week. However, the capsule was quickly met with criticism from fans, who took Wilson to task for the line's lack of inclusive sizing, especially since she used to be plus sized herself.
papermag.com
Kylie Jenner Addresses Claims About 'Covering Up' For Balenciaga
Kylie Jenner wants to make it clear that she's not Team Balenciaga. Earlier this week, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to her Instagram to upload some new photos featuring her family, including partner Travis Scott, 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and her baby son, who was born nine months ago. Due to the timing though, the series of snaps also inadvertently started an online fan conspiracy theory tying the Kardashian-Jenners to Balenciaga.
papermag.com
Blu DeTiger Is on Her DeTour De Force
Blu DeTiger, a 24-year-old New Yorker with a SoCal blonde mane, is not exactly who you might expect to be the Gen Z face of bass. Yet, here she is — slapping the bass in front of packed venues and whipping her beachy hair, and her fans, into a frenzy. After touring with pop legends like Caroline Polachek and FLETCHER as their go-to bassist, she’s on the road again, but this time she’s headlining her own shows for the Blu DeTour.
papermag.com
Nick Cannon Acknowledges His Baby-Making Skills in Christmas Video
Nick Cannon does not miss, literally. The beloved television show host/comedian/rapper has become the subject of countless memes, think pieces and more due to his favorite hobby: making copious amounts of babies. Don't believe me? There is a convenient chart on his Wikipedia page outlining his spawn, as well as the six women he has procreated with. As of writing this, he has ten children, another one due this month and one that tragically passed away from brain cancer last year.
