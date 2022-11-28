Read full article on original website
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Left Behind a Huge Fortune: Find Out Her Staggering Net Worth
Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
Fresh Face: ‘Till’ Star Jalyn Hall Says He Saw “A Lot Of Myself” In The Tragic Character Of Emmett Till
WHO Jalyn Hall Age: 15 Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia WHAT Telling the tragic true story of 14-year-old Emmett Till is no easy feat but rising star Jalyn Hall brings him to viscerally painful life in Chinonye Chukwu’s Till. Hall reminds us that Emmett was an ordinary, playful teenager before his shocking murder compelled his devoted mother Mamie (Danielle Deadwyler) to confront the racism of Jim Crow America. “I feel a lot of the time, people forget that he was a 14-year-old boy,” Hall says, “and it was crucial for me to represent that accuracy. I was 14 when we filmed it. Emmett and I were very similar....
An "Emancipation" Producer Is Being Slammed After He Bizarrely Brought A Photo Of An Enslaved Man To The Premiere
"Black trauma is not your trophy."
