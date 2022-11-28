ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s News, Breaking: Friday, December 2, 2022

SENTENCED TO THREE YEARS FOR $18 MILLION HEALTH CARE FRAUD SCHEME: Two New York diagnostic testing facility owners were sentenced today to three years in prison for their roles in a more than $18 million health care fraud scheme. Court documents show that Tea Kaganovich (50), and Ramazi Mitaishvili, (62), a married couple who co-own several diagnostic testing facilities in Brooklyn. The couple paid over $18 million in kickbacks for the referral of beneficiaries who submitted themselves to diagnostic testing and other purported medical services, and falsely reported these payments as business expenses, claiming deductions to which they were not entitled.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Attorney Brian Chase gives basics on using digital forensics at trial

The Brooklyn Bar Association recently hosted attorney Brian Chase for a continuing legal education lecture on digital forensics in Brooklyn Heights on Monday, November 21. The one-hour lecture, titled, “Identification and Preservation of Electronically Stored Information” was free for members so it drew a strong audience, who are forced to keep up with more changing rules than ever in the era of electronically stored information.
Syracuse.com

Demand for food and cash assistance in New York at highest levels in years

Albany, N.Y. — Demand for food and cash assistance for low-income residents in New York has spiked recently to levels not seen in years, state data shows. Experts said the rising need is likely fueled by inflation, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and workforce, and the winding down of many pandemic-assistance programs that helped keep some people fed and housed over the past two years.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Arthur Aidala appointed Chair of Gotham Gov’t Relations

Former Brooklyn Bar Association President Arthur Aidala was appointed as the Chair of Gotham Government Relations, the company announced this week. “It’s all about advocacy; whether it is advocacy in the court of law, advocacy in the court of the legislature or executive branch, and advocacy in the court of public opinion, we will use every tool in our toolbelt to win for our clients,” said David M Schwartz, Esq, President of Gotham Government Relations.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

What’s News, Breaking: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

NYU BUYS 3 METROTECH CENTER TO EXPAND TANDON SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING’S PROGRAMS: New York University has purchased 3 MetroTech Center, a 350,000 square foot building adjacent to NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering. The purchase, which NYU President Andrew Hamilton announced yesterday, will support an ongoing $1 billion investment in Tandon to significantly advance engineering at NYU by recruiting 40 new full-time tenure track faculty, fueling groundbreaking research, and growing and modernizing its Downtown Brooklyn campus.
News 12

DOH looks into major computer crash at 3 Brooklyn hospitals

The state Department of Health is investigating a massive computer crash at One Brooklyn Health System, involving Brookdale, Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals. Health officials tell News 12 the system has been down for over a week affecting patients and staff alike. The DOH says it is working with the...
bkreader.com

Brooklyn NYCHA Residents Have a New Pathway to Becoming Homeowners

The New York City Housing Authority has partnered with local agencies to renovate 18 homes throughout The Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens, reports Norwood News. The Small Homes Rehab-NYCHA Program is the latest initiative under Mayor Eric Adams to help disenfranchised communities build and maintain generational wealth through homeownership. “Across the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Keep complaining to 311 about helicopter noise, says Stop the Chop

Since New York City changed its 311 online complaint form, some residents and organizations mistakenly believe that 311 won’t accept helicopter noise complaints, according to the nonprofit Stop the Chop NY/NJ, which is the central advocacy group fighting non-essential helicopter traffic. This is not the case, Melissa Elstein, board...
R.A. Heim

Get up to $1,200 from the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Pexels) If you live in New York, you'll want to know that approximately 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
