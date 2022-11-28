Read full article on original website
‘Green Book’ Actor Identified as Body Dumped in Hunts PointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Friday, December 2, 2022
SENTENCED TO THREE YEARS FOR $18 MILLION HEALTH CARE FRAUD SCHEME: Two New York diagnostic testing facility owners were sentenced today to three years in prison for their roles in a more than $18 million health care fraud scheme. Court documents show that Tea Kaganovich (50), and Ramazi Mitaishvili, (62), a married couple who co-own several diagnostic testing facilities in Brooklyn. The couple paid over $18 million in kickbacks for the referral of beneficiaries who submitted themselves to diagnostic testing and other purported medical services, and falsely reported these payments as business expenses, claiming deductions to which they were not entitled.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Untreated mental illness handled by cops leaves gaps that Adams and critics are trying to fill
This article was originally published on Nov 29 4:59pm EST by THE CITY. In a scripted speech on a fraught issue, Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday said the city’s police, mental health and other responders will step up measures to ensure people experiencing potentially dangerous episodes of serious mental illness get psychiatric evaluations and care.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Attorney Brian Chase gives basics on using digital forensics at trial
The Brooklyn Bar Association recently hosted attorney Brian Chase for a continuing legal education lecture on digital forensics in Brooklyn Heights on Monday, November 21. The one-hour lecture, titled, “Identification and Preservation of Electronically Stored Information” was free for members so it drew a strong audience, who are forced to keep up with more changing rules than ever in the era of electronically stored information.
Demand for food and cash assistance in New York at highest levels in years
Albany, N.Y. — Demand for food and cash assistance for low-income residents in New York has spiked recently to levels not seen in years, state data shows. Experts said the rising need is likely fueled by inflation, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and workforce, and the winding down of many pandemic-assistance programs that helped keep some people fed and housed over the past two years.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn and Criminal Bar Associations host U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for Reception
The Brooklyn Bar Association held a Meet and Greet with Breon Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, in Brooklyn Heights on Wednesday night. The event was co-sponsored by the Kings County Criminal Bar Association. Members from both events got an opportunity to mingle with the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Bigger Feather In Cap For Downtown Brooklyn And Beyond: NYU Tandon Invests A Billion To Expand
On Wednesday, New York University and Brooklyn officials celebrated NYU’s purchase of 3 MetroTech Center, a 10-story, 350,000-sq-ft building adjacent to NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering. in Downtown Brooklyn. NYU President Andrew Hamilton said at a press conference that the building’s purchase is part of the ongoing $1...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Arthur Aidala appointed Chair of Gotham Gov’t Relations
Former Brooklyn Bar Association President Arthur Aidala was appointed as the Chair of Gotham Government Relations, the company announced this week. “It’s all about advocacy; whether it is advocacy in the court of law, advocacy in the court of the legislature or executive branch, and advocacy in the court of public opinion, we will use every tool in our toolbelt to win for our clients,” said David M Schwartz, Esq, President of Gotham Government Relations.
New Brooklyn apartment building focuses on affordability and energy saving
A newly unveiled housing complex in Brownsville is touting itself as a direct response to the affordable housing crisis while focusing on energy efficiency.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
NYU BUYS 3 METROTECH CENTER TO EXPAND TANDON SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING’S PROGRAMS: New York University has purchased 3 MetroTech Center, a 350,000 square foot building adjacent to NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering. The purchase, which NYU President Andrew Hamilton announced yesterday, will support an ongoing $1 billion investment in Tandon to significantly advance engineering at NYU by recruiting 40 new full-time tenure track faculty, fueling groundbreaking research, and growing and modernizing its Downtown Brooklyn campus.
Brooklyn building offers affordable housing for people with developmental disabilities
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Affordable housing is hard to come by nowadays, but thanks to a new apartment building in Brooklyn, dozens of tenants are getting new homes, including people who are aging out of foster care and people living with developmental disabilities. Brooklyn resident Anthony McQueen, 58, always wanted to have his own apartment. […]
News 12
DOH looks into major computer crash at 3 Brooklyn hospitals
The state Department of Health is investigating a massive computer crash at One Brooklyn Health System, involving Brookdale, Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals. Health officials tell News 12 the system has been down for over a week affecting patients and staff alike. The DOH says it is working with the...
Program giving NYC students free college, career advice gets $15 million boost
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Students in New York City are getting free help to get into college and be guided to their dream careers. Bottom Line, a national nonprofit based in Brooklyn, just got a multi-million dollar boost after a donation from Mackenzie Scott. The nonprofit has a team in Downtown Brooklyn partnering with students, helping them […]
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn NYCHA Residents Have a New Pathway to Becoming Homeowners
The New York City Housing Authority has partnered with local agencies to renovate 18 homes throughout The Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens, reports Norwood News. The Small Homes Rehab-NYCHA Program is the latest initiative under Mayor Eric Adams to help disenfranchised communities build and maintain generational wealth through homeownership. “Across the...
MTA proposes redesign of Brooklyn's bus network
A bus operator in Downtown Brooklyn. The plan includes the removal of hundreds of stops in an effort to speed up service. [ more › ]
nyfoundling.org
Press Release: Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $82 Million Affordable and Supportive Housing Development in Brownsville
The New York State Office of Homes and Community Renewal released a press release on the opening of the Vital Brookdale apartment complex. This new building – located in Brownsville, Brooklyn – was created as part of the Vital Brookdale initiative in partnership with The Foundling. As Melanie...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Keep complaining to 311 about helicopter noise, says Stop the Chop
Since New York City changed its 311 online complaint form, some residents and organizations mistakenly believe that 311 won’t accept helicopter noise complaints, according to the nonprofit Stop the Chop NY/NJ, which is the central advocacy group fighting non-essential helicopter traffic. This is not the case, Melissa Elstein, board...
17 NY state, city employees charged with over $1.5M in COVID era relief fraud
Most of the defendants were arrested Wednesday morning and faces charges that include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud for defrauding federal programs meant to help Americans cope with the pandemic.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn’s Janno Lieber, MTA Chairman, warns of fare hikes to keep city subways running
Facing massive budget deficits, the MTA warned Wednesday of higher-than-projected fare increases that could push the cost of a subway or bus ride higher than $3 by 2025 — following another hike already planned for next year. At the agency’s monthly board meeting, officials painted a dire picture of...
Get up to $1,200 from the state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Pexels) If you live in New York, you'll want to know that approximately 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
