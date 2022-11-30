ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri man executed for murder of police officer

AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
Kevin Johnson with his daughter Corionsa 'Khorry' Ramey /Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty/AFP

A man convicted of murder was put to death in the midwestern US state of Missouri on Tuesday in an execution that his 19-year-old daughter was barred from witnessing.

Kevin Johnson, a 37-year-old African American man, was sentenced to death for the 2005 murder of a white policeman in a suburb of St Louis.

Johnson was executed by lethal injection in a prison in the town of Bonne Terre, the Missouri Department of Corrections said. It said he was pronounced dead at 7:40 pm local time (0040 GMT).

Johnson was the 17th inmate put to death in the United States this year.

Johnson's daughter, Corionsa "Khorry" Ramey, sued to be allowed to witness her father's execution but a federal court turned down her request because she is below the minimum state age of 21.

"I'm heartbroken that I won't be able to be with my dad in his last moments," Ramey said in a statement following the court decision.

"My dad is the most important person in my life," she said. "He has been there for me my whole life, even though he's been incarcerated."

Johnson was convicted of shooting and killing a white police sergeant on July 5, 2005, two hours after the death of Johnson's 12-year-old brother from a seizure.

Police officers were at the family home at the time to serve an arrest warrant for Johnson and he blamed the police for his brother's death.

Johnson's lawyers filed last-minute appeals in a bid to save his life, arguing that his 2007 conviction was tainted by racial discrimination.

A special prosecutor appointed to look into the case asked for a stay of execution, citing evidence of racial discrimination on the part of the state prosecutor.

But the Missouri Supreme Court rejected the request late Monday.

Eric Washington
5d ago

Sad. I feel for her. But truth be known her father chose his own fate by his actions. I'm sure she loves her father but the young slain police officer had a family too who may had a child that will never see his/her father because he was killed. The meaning of my comment; We determine our own fate and our actions affects others and those we love.

Javonna Tenelle English
5d ago

Where is God in any one of these post!!! I don’t agree with the death penalty! Life, yes but God has the last say!!! God forgives the heart. I pray that he examines all of your heart’s tonight! And when you are going through grief, or in need of healing remember how you treat others and pray that your death isn’t slow and painful…..This man should spend his life in jail, but who ever gave him the death penalty, will pay also! Jesus saves, the devil kills and destroys. May the Lord have mercy on all of you🥰💕

Roy D. Mercer
4d ago

I am for the death penalty 200 percent but how the hell are you going to put someone to death at 19 even though the appeals and stuff dragged it out until now and then say that a 19 year old is to young to watch. If you can witness a execution until you are 21,l then you should be barred from being handed a death penalty under that age and should be barred from joining any form of military, oh thats right you aren't to young if it benefits the government in some way.

