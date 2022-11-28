ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

seattlemedium.com

Local Weed Shops Hit With Armed Robberies

Investigations are now on for arm robberies of local cannabis shops. There have been multiple armed robberies at cannabis shops in 1 week alone. Police say the crimes have many similarities which leads them to believe they may be connected. Criminal activities hace set pressure upon lawmakers to better protect Washington’s cannabis shops. Some experts say that the SAFE Banking Act would help take cash out of the equation for legal cannabis businesses.
OLYMPIA, WA
KEPR

Teekah Lewis: New age progression photo released of toddler kidnapped in 1999

TACOMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly 24 years since 2-year-old Teekah Lewis was kidnapped from a Tacoma bowling alley. Teekah went bowling with her mother and family at New Frontier Lanes along Center Street in Tacoma on Jan. 23, 1999. She was last seen playing in the arcade area of the bowling alley and was reported missing around 10:30 p.m.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Road rage shootings on the rise around western Washington, data shows

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The suspect in the latest western Washington road rage shooting, that injured an 11-year-old boy, made his first appearance in court Wednesday. Jadan Maurice Davis-Gunn, 19, faces three counts of assault in the first degree and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Multiple homes robbed in Gig Harbor

Multiple homes in Gig Harbor were robbed early Tuesday morning. The burglars gained access through unlocked doors and windows, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department. Police believe two burglars entered three homes and attempted to gain access to others during the early morning hours on Tuesday. The burglars stole...
GIG HARBOR, WA
Chronicle

Suspect Arrested in 1998 Cold-Case Killing of Young Western Washington Woman

A man was arrested Monday in the cold-case homicide of a 19-year-old Marysville woman found dead in her bedroom over 20 years ago, police said. Advancements in forensic technology allowed investigators to match the suspect's DNA to the ax used to kill Jennifer Brinkman, who was found when her father and his then-girlfriend returned from a vacation in 1998.
MARYSVILLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey police seek 3 men after botched ATM theft

The Lacey Police Department is on the lookout for three men who tried but failed to steal an ATM. Early morning on November 28, three males were caught on surveillance footage attempting to steal a U.S. Bank ATM on the 5500 block of Martin Way E, Lacey police said in a media release.
LACEY, WA
oregontoday.net

Coast Guard medevacs woman from Washington state to Canada, Dec. 1

USCG release – SEATTLE – The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 42-year-old woman Wednesday in critical condition from Forks to Canada. At 8 p.m. Tuesday, watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center in Seattle received a report from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center of a patient at Forks Community Hospital in critical condition who required a transfer to higher care. Multiple agencies were contacted but were unable to assist due to weather concerns. A Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter responded. Due to weather concerns in Seattle, the aircrew was directed to transfer the patient to a medical facility across the border in Canada. The Coast Guard watchstanders coordinated with the Rescue Coordination Center Victoria, Canada Patient Transfer Network, Victoria General Hospital and the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center to arrange the transfer. At 11:45 p.m., the patient was transferred via ambulance from Forks to Air Station Port Angeles. At 12:25 a.m., the aircrew embarked the patient and accompanying paramedics and successfully transferred her to Victoria general Hospital at 12:43 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
legalizationprofiles.org

House of Cannabis Moving and Upgrading Their Tacoma Location

TACOMA, Wash. — House of Cannabis, a Tacoma WA based cannabis chain, has announced that they will relocate their Tacoma location on or about December 15th following a remodel of a building purchased in 2021. The location will open the same great hours, same great service, and expanded selection of inventory in their new Tacoma neighborhood at the south end of the Lincoln district.
TACOMA, WA

