Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Ed Troyer’s lawyer: ‘No evidence to support these criminal charges’
After multiple delays, including a recent bout with the flu before Thanksgiving, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer is now being tried for two misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false statement. Troyer is on trial for an incident that happened in October 2021, when he allegedly called an...
seattlemedium.com
Local Weed Shops Hit With Armed Robberies
Investigations are now on for arm robberies of local cannabis shops. There have been multiple armed robberies at cannabis shops in 1 week alone. Police say the crimes have many similarities which leads them to believe they may be connected. Criminal activities hace set pressure upon lawmakers to better protect Washington’s cannabis shops. Some experts say that the SAFE Banking Act would help take cash out of the equation for legal cannabis businesses.
Vigil grows as friends remember Jose Velez who was shot and killed in his Puyallup barbershop Wednesday
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A vigil was held outside of JQ’s Barbershop in Puyallup where the owner of the barbershop, Jose Velez, was killed around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Puyallup police are still looking for the suspect in this shooting. Customers, friends and owners of neighboring businesses came to leave...
Man tears off wheel while fleeing Seattle police in stolen moving van
A man was arrested Wednesday morning after trying to run away from Seattle Police officers in a stolen U-Haul, tearing off the wheel in the process. Just before 7 a.m., a patrolling officer saw the suspect passed out in a running moving truck parked at 25th Avenue South and South Hill Street.
KEPR
Teekah Lewis: New age progression photo released of toddler kidnapped in 1999
TACOMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly 24 years since 2-year-old Teekah Lewis was kidnapped from a Tacoma bowling alley. Teekah went bowling with her mother and family at New Frontier Lanes along Center Street in Tacoma on Jan. 23, 1999. She was last seen playing in the arcade area of the bowling alley and was reported missing around 10:30 p.m.
Road rage shootings on the rise around western Washington, data shows
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The suspect in the latest western Washington road rage shooting, that injured an 11-year-old boy, made his first appearance in court Wednesday. Jadan Maurice Davis-Gunn, 19, faces three counts of assault in the first degree and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
KUOW
Police academy warned Tacoma Police about officer charged in Manuel Ellis' death
A new investigation from The Seattle Times uncovers a memo sent from the state's police academy to the Tacoma Police Department. That memo warned the department about the behavior of a new recruit: Timothy Rankine. In December 2018, Rankine was given a test at the state police academy. It was...
q13fox.com
Drastically different opening statements during criminal trial for Pierce County Sheriff
Defense, prosecution offer different opening statements during criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff. Opening statements were delivered on Wednesday in the closely-watched criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. From the start, the jury was presented with two radically different versions of the confrontation at the heart of the case.
Person shot inside car; ramp to West Seattle Bridge temporarily closed
Seattle police responded to a report of a person shot inside a car Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported shooting near 6th Avenue South and South Spokane Street. The 911 caller said the passenger of her vehicle has...
Multiple homes robbed in Gig Harbor
Multiple homes in Gig Harbor were robbed early Tuesday morning. The burglars gained access through unlocked doors and windows, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department. Police believe two burglars entered three homes and attempted to gain access to others during the early morning hours on Tuesday. The burglars stole...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Council permanently defunds 80 cops in already understaffed police department
The Seattle City Council voted to permanently defund 80 police positions in a department that is dangerously understaffed. But they’ll tell you they fully funded the department. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has under 900 officers, with over 140 separations this year so far. The new staffing goal from...
Convicted Felon Caught With His Pants Down Near Seattle Elementary School
Some school employees called police about a 'partially nude man engaged in lewd conduct.'
Gun, drugs seized from man found with pants down in stolen truck near West Seattle school
Seattle police arrested a felon Wednesday and seized a loaded gun, a brick of cocaine and other drugs after finding the man passed out with his pants down in a stolen pickup truck near an elementary school. According to police, officers received calls around 7:40 a.m. about a partially nude...
Chronicle
Suspect Arrested in 1998 Cold-Case Killing of Young Western Washington Woman
A man was arrested Monday in the cold-case homicide of a 19-year-old Marysville woman found dead in her bedroom over 20 years ago, police said. Advancements in forensic technology allowed investigators to match the suspect's DNA to the ax used to kill Jennifer Brinkman, who was found when her father and his then-girlfriend returned from a vacation in 1998.
thejoltnews.com
Lacey police seek 3 men after botched ATM theft
The Lacey Police Department is on the lookout for three men who tried but failed to steal an ATM. Early morning on November 28, three males were caught on surveillance footage attempting to steal a U.S. Bank ATM on the 5500 block of Martin Way E, Lacey police said in a media release.
Thieves break into Seattle restaurant and steal beloved stuffed cougar
SEATTLE — A well-known restaurant in Seattle coping with a devastating fire this past summer is dealing with another setback. Thieves broke into Vito's restaurant in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood over the weekend, stealing a precious icon from the space. Barbara the taxidermy cougar, which is an iconic...
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Kent (Kent, WA)
The incident happened on State Route 516, according to the police. Officials stated that a man was lying on the road at around 2:30 a.m. The victim received CPR from the troopers, but by the time the ambulance arrived, he was already dead, according to WSP. Despite the fact that...
oregontoday.net
Coast Guard medevacs woman from Washington state to Canada, Dec. 1
USCG release – SEATTLE – The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 42-year-old woman Wednesday in critical condition from Forks to Canada. At 8 p.m. Tuesday, watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center in Seattle received a report from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center of a patient at Forks Community Hospital in critical condition who required a transfer to higher care. Multiple agencies were contacted but were unable to assist due to weather concerns. A Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter responded. Due to weather concerns in Seattle, the aircrew was directed to transfer the patient to a medical facility across the border in Canada. The Coast Guard watchstanders coordinated with the Rescue Coordination Center Victoria, Canada Patient Transfer Network, Victoria General Hospital and the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center to arrange the transfer. At 11:45 p.m., the patient was transferred via ambulance from Forks to Air Station Port Angeles. At 12:25 a.m., the aircrew embarked the patient and accompanying paramedics and successfully transferred her to Victoria general Hospital at 12:43 p.m.
legalizationprofiles.org
House of Cannabis Moving and Upgrading Their Tacoma Location
TACOMA, Wash. — House of Cannabis, a Tacoma WA based cannabis chain, has announced that they will relocate their Tacoma location on or about December 15th following a remodel of a building purchased in 2021. The location will open the same great hours, same great service, and expanded selection of inventory in their new Tacoma neighborhood at the south end of the Lincoln district.
q13fox.com
Deputies: Yelm High School football coach assaulted by opposing fan at state semifinal game
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a high school football coach from the opposing team after losing a state semifinal game. According to the PCSD, the incident has been assigned to an investigator. Deputies are asking for...
Comments / 1