USCG release – SEATTLE – The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 42-year-old woman Wednesday in critical condition from Forks to Canada. At 8 p.m. Tuesday, watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center in Seattle received a report from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center of a patient at Forks Community Hospital in critical condition who required a transfer to higher care. Multiple agencies were contacted but were unable to assist due to weather concerns. A Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter responded. Due to weather concerns in Seattle, the aircrew was directed to transfer the patient to a medical facility across the border in Canada. The Coast Guard watchstanders coordinated with the Rescue Coordination Center Victoria, Canada Patient Transfer Network, Victoria General Hospital and the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center to arrange the transfer. At 11:45 p.m., the patient was transferred via ambulance from Forks to Air Station Port Angeles. At 12:25 a.m., the aircrew embarked the patient and accompanying paramedics and successfully transferred her to Victoria general Hospital at 12:43 p.m.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO