Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenArlington, TX
Popular steak restaurant opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
peoplenewspapers.com
Faith Friday: Park Cities Presbyterian Church Participates in Boxes of Blessing
Park Cities Presbyterian Church will help fill 11,000 Boxes of Blessing Dec. 3 with nonperishable food for Dallasites in need. More than 1,000 volunteers will load food from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at BCW Warehouse at 6100 Cedar Springs Road. “As we continue to do this work,...
dallasexpress.com
Best DFW Neighborhoods to See Christmas Lights
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the neighborhoods of the metroplex are abuzz with the electric glow of Christmas lights. Bereft of the White Christmas depicted on the silver screen, Dallasites create elaborate Christmas displays. Seemingly overnight, lawns are transformed from gardens into Santa’s workshop or a nativity scene. Each year after Thanksgiving, one by one, neighborhoods start sparkling in the night — is it ever too early to put up Christmas decorations?
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
advocatemag.com
Interim leader named head of school at The Hockaday School
Laura Leathers is the new Eugene McDermott Head of School at The Hockaday School. Leathers, who has a daughter at Hockaday, has been the interim head of school since Karen Warren Coleman resigned as the head of school following the 2021-22 school year, after five years in the position. Before then, Leathers was the assistant head of school for academic affairs. She will move into her new position Jan. 1, 2023.
Megachurch Christmas Show Comes Under Fire For Extravagance
The Prestonwood Baptist Church in Dallas is weathering a viral backlash thanks to their enormous “Gift of Christmas” production. A video posted on TikTok showing the famous flying Little Drummer Boys in rehearsal has racked up over 2 million views. The caption is a sarcastic “casual Christmas worship in Texas.”
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies In Fort Worth To Adopt For Christmas
There’s no time like now to add a new family member! Fort Worth’s shelters are overflowing with wonderful pets that would love to make themselves at home in your home. Some of the municipal shelters have even waived their adoption fees to help give more adorable pets a chance.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ballet Company Invites Kids to Free Performance of The Nutcracker
Ballet Frontier of Texas brings the magic of The Nutcracker to Fort Worth from Friday through Sunday. The first to see this year's production, though, will be students in the Fort Worth ISD. More than 2,000 will see the show for free Friday morning at the Will Rogers Auditorium. The nonprofit company hosts free performance to expose kids to the performing arts. For some children, it will be the first time to experience professional ballet.
peoplenewspapers.com
Crystal Charity Ball Celebrates 70th Anniversary
The Crystal Charity Ball will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a Splendido Italiano-themed gala. Members of The Crystal Charity Ball Committee have distributed more than $165 million to 152 children’s charities in Dallas County over the past 69 years. This year, to commemorate its 70th anniversary, if the ball...
Perot Foundation gives Dallas' United Way the biggest donation ever received
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On this Giving Tuesday - United Way of Metropolitan Dallas received its biggest donation ever.The Perot family made it happen, with a goal of significant improving quality of life for so many North Texans in need. "The Perot family has been a supporter of United Way's work for five decades," President and CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Jennifer Sampson said. "So the relationship goes way back." On Giving Tuesday, the Perots giving the nonprofit $15 million – the largest single donation in its 98-year history. "The investment that we're making today - thanks to their generosity - will...
Popular Arlington restaurant prepares to close due to economic woes
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington staple is closing down for good.Due to economic reasons, the owners of the small mom and pop restaurant Fork In The Road off South Fielder Road say they can no longer continue to operate after nine years."It's sad but this is basically like I don't have another alternative," said owner Josh Hopkins. The environment for small restaurants such as his is tough said Hopkins. "Prices are going up and up and i can no longer raise prices to where people can afford to eat out, I've kept my prices where they are for as long as...
fwtx.com
Best New Restaurants 2022
One thing I’ve noticed in covering Fort Worth’s restaurant scene for more than a decade now: It’s very much like a tug of war. There are those who simply want Fort Worth to be the way it’s always been, a town built on, by, and for beef lovers. That’s why we have so many burger and barbecue joints.
This Texas Spa Focuses On A Unique Kind Of Therapy
Have you ever tried this kind of therapy?
peoplenewspapers.com
OUT & ABOUT: DSOL Debutantes Holiday Reception
The 2023 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League debutantes were honored at a holiday reception and seated dinner Nov. 23. The evening, which took place at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, included a mixer for the debutantes and honor guard and a Bow Boot Camp for the debutantes. The debutantes, honor...
checkoutdfw.com
4 hidden gems you can take advantage of through the City of McKinney
There are a variety of services the City of McKinney has for residents that many may not be aware of. You could call them hidden gems of city services. From book drop-off locations to the ability to reserve a trailer from the city, here are four things you should know you can do through the City of McKinney:
‘Christmas on the River Walk’ event to feature live reindeer, snow and more
The River Walk in Flower Mound is starting a new holiday tradition with its first “Christmas on the River Walk” event this weekend. The free event will run from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and will feature live music by Holiday Cheer, free hot cocoa and a snow play area. Families can get photos with Santa Claus and meet live reindeer and other Christmas characters, according to a news release from the River Walk’s new management company, River Walk F&B. Kids will also be able to make ornaments and decorations and take them home.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: You Could Live in the 2022 Dallas Kips Bay Decorator Show House
Even if a house is a turnkey, it’s likely you’ll start daydreaming about home improvement plans before you sign the deed. Maybe the primary bedroom is begging for a fresh paint job. Perhaps the upstairs guest bath needs updating. Some of these projects you’ll do yourself, and some you’ll hire out.
Fort Worth Food Truck Getting Brick-and-Mortar
Lolas Cuban Food is expected to open in early 2023.
fox4news.com
Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared
RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could possibly belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing 5 years ago. The hiker, Michael Ramsey, says he was walking into a part of the woods he had...
Officer credited with preventing fire from spreading inside Grapevine Mills mall, police say
GRAPEVINE, Texas — An officer is being credited with helping prevent a fire from spreading inside Grapevine Mills mall, police said. Police said around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, officer Michael Diciero was taking a wellness break and was inside the mall while helping security. As he was exercising, police said he noticed the smell of smoke.
keranews.org
Your guide to North Texas tree lightings, holiday concerts, festivals and even a Feliz NaviDog event
Thanksgiving was just a few short days ago but the Fa-La-La-La season has already kicked into high gear. There are lots of holiday events going on right now in the North Texas area, but where do you find them, and how do you choose?. Good news! We are here to...
Comments / 0