University Park, TX

dallasexpress.com

Best DFW Neighborhoods to See Christmas Lights

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the neighborhoods of the metroplex are abuzz with the electric glow of Christmas lights. Bereft of the White Christmas depicted on the silver screen, Dallasites create elaborate Christmas displays. Seemingly overnight, lawns are transformed from gardens into Santa’s workshop or a nativity scene. Each year after Thanksgiving, one by one, neighborhoods start sparkling in the night — is it ever too early to put up Christmas decorations?
DALLAS, TX
Travel Maven

This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
ARLINGTON, TX
advocatemag.com

Interim leader named head of school at The Hockaday School

Laura Leathers is the new Eugene McDermott Head of School at The Hockaday School. Leathers, who has a daughter at Hockaday, has been the interim head of school since Karen Warren Coleman resigned as the head of school following the 2021-22 school year, after five years in the position. Before then, Leathers was the assistant head of school for academic affairs. She will move into her new position Jan. 1, 2023.
DALLAS, TX
Reform Austin

Megachurch Christmas Show Comes Under Fire For Extravagance

The Prestonwood Baptist Church in Dallas is weathering a viral backlash thanks to their enormous “Gift of Christmas” production. A video posted on TikTok showing the famous flying Little Drummer Boys in rehearsal has racked up over 2 million views. The caption is a sarcastic “casual Christmas worship in Texas.”
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies In Fort Worth To Adopt For Christmas

There’s no time like now to add a new family member! Fort Worth’s shelters are overflowing with wonderful pets that would love to make themselves at home in your home. Some of the municipal shelters have even waived their adoption fees to help give more adorable pets a chance.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ballet Company Invites Kids to Free Performance of The Nutcracker

Ballet Frontier of Texas brings the magic of The Nutcracker to Fort Worth from Friday through Sunday. The first to see this year's production, though, will be students in the Fort Worth ISD. More than 2,000 will see the show for free Friday morning at the Will Rogers Auditorium. The nonprofit company hosts free performance to expose kids to the performing arts. For some children, it will be the first time to experience professional ballet.
FORT WORTH, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Crystal Charity Ball Celebrates 70th Anniversary

The Crystal Charity Ball will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a Splendido Italiano-themed gala. Members of The Crystal Charity Ball Committee have distributed more than $165 million to 152 children’s charities in Dallas County over the past 69 years. This year, to commemorate its 70th anniversary, if the ball...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Perot Foundation gives Dallas' United Way the biggest donation ever received

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On this Giving Tuesday - United Way of Metropolitan Dallas received its biggest donation ever.The Perot family made it happen, with a goal of significant improving quality of life for so many North Texans in need. "The Perot family has been a supporter of United Way's work for five decades," President and CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Jennifer Sampson said. "So the relationship goes way back." On Giving Tuesday, the Perots giving the nonprofit $15 million – the largest single donation in its 98-year history. "The investment that we're making today - thanks to their generosity - will...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Popular Arlington restaurant prepares to close due to economic woes

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington staple is closing down for good.Due to economic reasons, the owners of the small mom and pop restaurant Fork In The Road off South Fielder Road say they can no longer continue to operate after nine years."It's sad but this is basically like I don't have another alternative," said owner Josh Hopkins. The environment for small restaurants such as his is tough said Hopkins. "Prices are going up and up and i can no longer raise prices to where people can afford to eat out, I've kept my prices where they are for as long as...
ARLINGTON, TX
fwtx.com

Best New Restaurants 2022

One thing I’ve noticed in covering Fort Worth’s restaurant scene for more than a decade now: It’s very much like a tug of war. There are those who simply want Fort Worth to be the way it’s always been, a town built on, by, and for beef lovers. That’s why we have so many burger and barbecue joints.
FORT WORTH, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

OUT & ABOUT: DSOL Debutantes Holiday Reception

The 2023 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League debutantes were honored at a holiday reception and seated dinner Nov. 23. The evening, which took place at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, included a mixer for the debutantes and honor guard and a Bow Boot Camp for the debutantes. The debutantes, honor...
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

4 hidden gems you can take advantage of through the City of McKinney

There are a variety of services the City of McKinney has for residents that many may not be aware of. You could call them hidden gems of city services. From book drop-off locations to the ability to reserve a trailer from the city, here are four things you should know you can do through the City of McKinney:
MCKINNEY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

‘Christmas on the River Walk’ event to feature live reindeer, snow and more

The River Walk in Flower Mound is starting a new holiday tradition with its first “Christmas on the River Walk” event this weekend. The free event will run from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and will feature live music by Holiday Cheer, free hot cocoa and a snow play area. Families can get photos with Santa Claus and meet live reindeer and other Christmas characters, according to a news release from the River Walk’s new management company, River Walk F&B. Kids will also be able to make ornaments and decorations and take them home.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

