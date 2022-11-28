Read full article on original website
Deshaun Watson puts Browns in playoff conversation, former Super Bowl champion says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Despite beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, the chances the Cleveland Browns make the playoffs are somewhere between slim and none. To be more precise, the data-driven news and analysis site FiveThirtyEight gives the 4-7 team a 7 percent shot to reach the postseason. But with...
DraftKings Maryland promo code returns $200 instant bonus this weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The second weekend of Maryland sports betting arrives with a variety of key matchups, and DraftKings Sportsbook is bringing new users...
Good luck finding Deshaun Watson’s debut with Browns on TV outside of Cleveland or Houston
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disgraced quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his debut with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The game will take place in what is sure to be a hostile environment in Houston, where he spent the first five seasons of his NFL career before demanding a trade amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.
“There is only football questions that I can really address at this time”: Deshaun Watson Transcript
CLEVELAND, Ohio- Deshaun Watson took questions from reporters during his first presser since Aug. 18, at the CrossCountry Mortgage practice facility. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns relations-department.
Deshaun Watson returns: How many of his 6 games will the Browns win? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Deshaun Watson era is about to get underway for the Browns as they take on the Texans in Houston on Sunday. Watson has been reinstated and will get the start against his former team. The Browns turn the keys over to Watson with a 4-7...
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker addresses horrible new controversy
In order to represent a state as a Senator, you have to be a resident of that state. And that might be a problem for Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker as he faces incumbent Raphael Warnock in a critical run-off election for Georgia senate to close out an extremely combative election in the 2022 midterms. Walker wants to represent Georgia in the Senate, but it’s recently been revealed that Walker might not even live in Georgia – though he’s denying that claim.
Must the Browns win a Super Bowl to make Deshaun Watson trade a success? Orange and Brown Talk Roundtable
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns will have a new starting quarterback on Sunday as Deshaun Watson takes the field for the first time with his new team against his old team, the Houston Texans. We’re foregoing our normal game preview pod this week to talk all things Watson as this...
Where the Bengals stand going into showdown with the Chiefs: By the numbers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor said his team’s 20-16 over the Titans was “not sexy statistically.”. There were two exceptions. Cincinnati held a Tennessee team featuring the league’s leading rusher, Derrick Henry, to 63 yards on the ground and kept the Titans out of the end zone on three trips inside the 25-yard line.
Browns Divisional Odds Sit at +3000 with Watson Returning
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DeShaun Watson is set to make his debut for the Cleveland Browns (4-7) on Sunday after serving his 11-game suspension for...
Aggies Make the Cut for in-State Star Pierce
Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class
Deshaun Watson struggled in the preseason, but Browns don’t put much stock in that
BEREA, Ohio -- The last time Browns fans saw Deshaun Watson take the field with Cleveland was just over three months ago. On Aug. 12, the 27-year-old couldn’t have had a worse return to the field after 19 months away in Cleveland’s 24-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason opener.
Browns hopeful there could be ‘big opportunities’ in the run game with Deshaun Watson at quarterback
BEREA, Ohio -- When the Browns take the field on Sunday, it will be Cleveland’s first chance to see what this run game can look like with Deshaun Watson and one of the league’s leading rushers, Nick Chubb. It may be the first look, but for Watson, it’s...
Bengals safeties reflect on pivotal moment with familiar foe ahead of rematch with Chiefs
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is no stranger to Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell. Bell has gone against Smith-Schuster five times in his career. The first meeting came during Bell’s time in New Orleans in 2017. Bell later played four more divisional battles against Smith-Schuster in divisional matchups between the Bengals and Smith-Schuster’s former Steelers team.
Justin Toole leaving role as Guardians hitting analyst to take over as Seattle’s player development director
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Francona’s coaching staff suffered another loss Thursday when the Mariners announced they have hired Justin Toole to serve as player development director. Toole, 36, worked as a major league hitting analyst in Cleveland for the last three seasons, and has been with the organization...
