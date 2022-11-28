Six tips and tricks from the pros to for better spritzes, royales and bubbly batched drinks. “Pretty much any drink can be improved by adding some bubbles,” says Seattle bartender Abigail Gullo. Many bartenders agree, and, of late, the abundance of spritzes and royales at bars across the country proves the point. Gullo notes that a sparkling cocktail is often someone’s first or last drink in a night, so it should make a good impression—and be fun, of course. Meanwhile, New York bartender Michael Aredes insists: “Not all bubbles are equal,” meaning, it’s just as important to be thoughtful and choose something of quality that will complement your base flavors.

3 DAYS AGO