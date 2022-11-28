Read full article on original website
‘Food Robots’ Coming To This North Dakota Campus
According to Valley News Live, you will soon see robots rolling around the University of North Dakota campus. The source says the University is working with a start-up tech company called Kiwibot. They say a food delivery system is something the school has been working on for over a decade, and they will be "Rolling" them out as early as next semester.
Here’s How Many Spam Calls North Dakotans Get Every Week
First, let's all take a moment to admit that hanging up on a spam/scam call is incredibly satisfying. Second, can we also agree that we get these calls WAY too often?. I know you probably feel personally victimized by these things, but that's definitely not the case. You are not alone; we are all at our wits end with this issue.
How To Trick People Into Thinking You’re From North Dakota
North Dakota pride runs deep, but what do you do when you're not originally from North Dakota? You still want to feel like you belong and fit in, right? After much thought and some light research, I've compiled a list of things you should know if you want to sound like a true North Dakotan.
One Surprising Thing North Dakotans Should Do In The Winter Months
There are so many thing you need to do in the wintertime. You want to clear vents and chimneys, wrap exposed pipes, clean your gutters, look for gaps in windows and door frames, and check your roof for holes that could lead to leaks when the snow melts. Well, I...
MN/ND Fishing Exploits- 100 Already Rescued Off Rogue Ice Floe
Already one hundred people were set adrift as ice fishing gets underway. The Associated Press just broke a pretty frightening story about the perils of being out on the ice especially this early in the season. It all took place Monday in Minnesota... Officials in northern Minnesota said roughly 200...
Heading To Minnesota? Can You Guess The Top 3 Fast Food Places?
Here are a couple of things I know for sure... ...when I'm out and about, traveling on the road, I have my GPS set, my coffee by my side, and I have two things on my mind (1) to get to my destination, AND (2) to let my stomach eventually guide me to a great place to eat. Sure I have all my favorite places staked out here in Bismarck/Mandan, so I'm going to give you a head start if you are planning on heading out to Minnesota in the near future. Now keep in mind I'm no expert on the cuisine out in the Twin Cities, but I can pass on some good delicious expert advice.
ND Domestic Violence Victims Await One Crucial Signature
Domestic abuse is a life-or-death situation thousands find themselves facing day after day. It's easy for an outsider to simply say... I think we all like to believe that not one of us would stay in an abusive relationship. But getting out of a situation involves more than simply slamming a door on that chapter of your life. Often there are children involved. Finances also can play a major role in staying with an abuser. Imagine leaving a toxic relationship with nowhere to go and very little to your name. Groups like Bismarck's Abused Adult Resource Center help women and families find a place to land while escaping their abusers. I realize men also need to leave abusive relationships, but I'm going with women as the massive majority living in fear. There are resources available but there need to be more real-world solutions.
In ND, Is Bismarck The Most Expensive City To Live in?
What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
How To Avoid Getting Your Car Stolen In ND
It seems like it's every other day we see someone posting on Facebook that their car has been stolen. While you might think some of this is common sense, it's never a bad idea to have a check list. Here's what you should keep in mind when it comes to protect your car and property.
Essentials To Hosting A Successful Thanksgiving In North Dakota
The countdown is NO MORE, T-minus 3 days until the kick-off to the holidays. Trying to avoid the stress, we got you. We got your back. After years of being isolated or other hardships, if you are able to gather this year, count your blessings. So stop the stress in its tracks and follow us along, and for hopefully not the first time, but even if so, we hope you will kick back with that glass of wine and be able to look through the chaos and smile.
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
ND And MN In Awe Over Beer Keg Christmas Tree Stand
Corporate America is always trying to sell us their wretched wares. Especially during the holidays! Spam, I'm talking about you! Not sure anyone was demanding Figgy Pudding-flavored Spam. Ewww! It's real and you can find the full story here. But every now and again, corporate desire to sell us stuff...
Cheers! Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Holiday Drink
The holidays are upon us, so the need to drink is great. Just kidding... mostly. What is the popular drink among all our friends and family members?. A survey was doe to find the answer to that very question. Yummly.com looked at Google Trends data to find what drink people are looking up the most, not just in our state, but across the country. Here's what it found.
ND Must Have Been Naughty As MN Sends Us Figgy Spam!
Yes Virginia there is a Santa Clause. And he hates you!. Full disclosure, I don't mind Spam. Maybe once every couple of years. But it has to be fried. I'm talking crispy-black kinda fried. I'm pretty sure I currently have a can in my cupboard that's been there from a previous decade. I'm also pretty sure IT DOESN'T HAVE FIGS IN IT!
North Dakota’s Most Popular Reality TV Show In 2022
It's addicting; reality TV is an escape from the reality of our own lives. We get to peer into the chaotic ways others live and see all of their drama unfold. We laugh, we smile, we even cry with some of these reality TV stars. We're invested in reality TV shows, but... ever wonder which shows we are MOST invested in?
New Christmas Themed Pop-Up Bar Open In North Dakota
If you're looking for something merry and bright, you might want to visit this festive bar in North Dakota. It's the FIRST Christmas themed pop-up bar in North Dakota, and hopefully not the last. It's called "Miracle on 10th" -- a play on the "Miracle on 34th Street" movie. Where...
Weather Is Nasty. Travel Safe Today ND
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news North Dakota, but old man winter is here and he is not letting up either. Traveling into Mandan this morning we encountered drifts, blowing snow, and ice patches. Thankful for four-wheel drive and thankful for the crews working non-stop all night to try to keep the main roads cleared. Currently Bismarck Mandan and surrounding communities is in a winter weather advisory from NWS, released at 3:13amCST; "Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes."
North Dakotans: Don’t Feed THIS To Your Dogs On Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is about togetherness. We love sharing the holidays, not only with our human family, but our fur babies too. We're all guilty of it; we feed our dogs table scraps. This is especially true on holidays. If you want to be sure you're feeding your dogs things that are good for them, you should know there are certain things you should avoid.
Here’s How Much It Costs To Run Christmas Lights In ND!
We spend quite a bit of money around the holidays. Gifts, decorations, food -- the list goes on! We know how much those things cost, because we see the price tag right away. What about the ultimate holiday expression/decoration? What about our lights? If you plan on putting lights up this year, you might be interested to know how much it will cost you.
How Long Would It Take To Save $1 Million Living In ND?
We all want to be rich and live comfortably. So, what exactly is rich? According to GoBankingRates.com, a person is considered rich when they have $1 million. Next question: What does it take to get there?. A study was done by GoBankingRates.com to find out just how long it would...
