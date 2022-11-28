Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
FedEx opening facility in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - FedEx will have a new home in Montgomery County in 2023. “We’re always wanting to promote economic growth and we’re excited about the opportunities that it will bring for our citizens to have good paying jobs,” said Sherri Blevins, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. “It’s all about livelihood.”
cardinalnews.org
Miyares warns about scams aimed at seniors; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. The late Rep. Don McEachin is remembered on both sides of the aisle. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. NAACP releases FOIA request on Attorney General Jason Miyares’ election integrity unit, calls it a “paper tiger” and...
wfxrtv.com
Digging Deeper: Massie’s Mobile Home Park bought by hedge fund; Resident fighting evictions and better living conditions
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Billie Massie bought the land, that is now Massie’s Mobile Home Park, in 1978. A few years later, Massie began building the trailer park in 1984. Currently, there are roughly 174 units in total. Back in August James Shelton moved into Massie’s Mobile Home Park,...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Montgomery County (VA), Christiansburg Might Cooperate on New Fire Station
There’s a possibility that Christiansburg (VA) could get some help with its long-held plan to build a second fire station, Roanoke.com reported. A Montgomery County official, in a letter to Christiansburg’s mayor, said it would be open to discussing future opportunities with the town for the construction of a jointly-owned fire and emergency medical services facility on Roanoke Street, the report said.
wfirnews.com
$150,000 in damage after fire last night in Roanoke County
Roanoke County Fire EMS says a fire last night was deemed accidental in nature due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Officials say it was in the 6000 block of Old Manor Court. The damage is estimated at $150,000 by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office.
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
Franklin News Post
Raising anchor: WDBJ-7 fixture Robin Reed to retire
About 10 years ago, Dan Reed invited a few friends over to his parents’ farm for a campout on a super-hot summer day. The group spent the afternoon outdoors, fishing and tubing before unrolling sleeping bags in the evening, picking guitars and relaxing in a field as clouds obscured the stars.
Open Letter To Mayor Sherman Lea: Why Does Roanoke City Make Us Feel Unsafe ?
Mayor Sherman Lea: I called your office last week in an attempt to speak with you about the current state of affairs and my recent experiences in Roanoke City. Your secretary took my information. I asked for a return call; I’ve heard nothing from you. What are you doing about the decline of Roanoke City? […]
patricksbbqtrail.com
Bluegrass BBQ Revisited, Pembroke, VA
Today Tammy and I made a stop at Bluegrass BBQ in Pembroke, VA. You may recall that we have been here before. You can check that visit out at: Bluegrass BBQ, Pembroke, VA – Patrick’s BBQ Trail (patricksbbqtrail.com) . But that was nearly 3 years ago. Having made an emergency visit to West Virginia we decided to check them out on the way home to see how they fared through the pandemic. So it was great to see that they are survivors and appear to be doing quite well. Here’s how it went this time around.
WSLS
Att. Gen. Miyares, Roanoke City Sheriff join forces to protect senior citizens from scams
ROANOKE, Va. – A re-energized effort to help protect senior citizens is the purpose of the recharted TRIAD program in the City of Roanoke by Attorney General Jason Miyares. Miyares teamed up with Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash to bring the program back to life. “TRIAD is important to...
wfxrtv.com
I-81 southbound lane closures start for overnight construction
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says a ramp and a lane will be closed on Interstate 81 at mile marker 137 near Salem starting on Wednesday, Nov. 30 for construction. VDOT reports the southbound right lane on Interstate 81 will close at 7...
pmg-va.com
Bedford High School Class of '60 holds reunion
The Bedford High School Class of 1960 gathered at the Bower Center on Oct. 8 for a reunion. Those in attendance are pictured here (left to right): Sneed Adams, Katy, TX; Jeff Goggin, Bedford, VA; CS Jackson, Greensboro, NC; Barbara Helms, Bedford, VA; Phillip Burks, Richmond, VA; Betsy Klein, Bedford, VA; Tucker Powers, Bedford, VA; Bobby Arrington, Bedford, VA; Joyce Moorman, Bedford, VA; O.S. Noel, Bedford, VA; Barbara Powers, Bedford, VA; Johnny Powers, Bedford, VA; Donald Morris, Bedford, VA; Marcella Skinnell, Wooster, Ohio; Sue woods, Bedford, VA; Carolyn Davenport, Bedford, VA; Mary Alice Kinzer, VA; and Marietta Smith, Bedford, VA.
WDBJ7.com
Harvest Foundation aims to help region grow economically
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvest Foundation aims to support Martinsville and Henry County grow into a place where everyone has the opportunity to live, work and play. Kate Keller joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how the Foundation prides itself in being a resource for economic development and job creation in Martinsville and Henry County.
The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke’s Film Lab after-school program is turning out student filmmakers
Starring black-tied guests receiving red carpet treatment, Roanoke’s historic Grandin Theatre recently celebrated its 90th anniversary of screening independent, classic and blockbuster movies produced by filmmakers from around the world. Less heralded but deserving its own limelight, the Grandin since 2016 has been producing its own award-winning movies through...
Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closures At Two Locations Will Significantly Impact Traffic
Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 at two locations are expected to create significant delays for drivers during the week starting Dec. 5. The work is weather dependent. Motorists should pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes. Tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, […]
Franklin News Post
Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix resigns
Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix has resigned after moving out the Blue Ridge District she was elected to represent. “It breaks my heart; I loved what I did,” Nix said. Monday evening, Nix tendered her resignation to school board chairman and Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley...
WVNT-TV
WATCH: Surveillance video released of Monroe County vape shop break-in
PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is looking for suspects wanted in connection to a breaking and entering at a Monroe County vape shop on Monday, November 28, 2022. According to Chief Deputy James Hylton, the break-in happened early Monday morning around 1:15 AM. Anyone...
Smith Mountain Eagle
House fire occurs in Moneta
A house was engulfed in flames Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Moneta. The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8), Saunders Volunteer Fire Department (Company 10) and Bedford Fire Department (Company 1) were alerted at 6:49 a.m. Nov. 23 to Bold Branch Road in Bedford County for a reported structure fire. Medic...
wfirnews.com
One dog reported dead and one person hospitalized after Roanoke fire
One person has been hospitalized after a trailer fire in Roanoke this morning. Fire-EMS crews received the call around 6 am this morning. They say two people were inside a trailer when the fire started in the 11-Hundred-block of Overbrook St NW but they were able to escape. Crews were able to treat one person on the scene. Three dogs were in the home at the time of the fire. Crews say one of them has died.
