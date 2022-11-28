ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RadarOnline

Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose

Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
LARGO, FL
The Independent

Athena Strand update: Mother pays tribute to 7-year-old ‘princess’ taken by ‘sick, cruel monster’ FedEx driver

The body of Athena Strand, the seven-year-old girl from Texas who went missing on Wednesday has been found 6 miles away from her home, authorities said on Friday.Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said that a FedEx truck driver abducted Athena and that she likely died within an hour based on digital evidence and on a confession, CBS News reported.The driver, Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held at the Wise County Jail on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday for the child, who vanished the night before in Paradise.According to the Wise...
PARADISE, TX
The Independent

Prince Harry dresses as Spider-Man in special charity Christmas message

The Duke of Sussex has surprised bereaved children of military personnel with a special Christmas message while dressed as Spider-Man.Prince Harry put on the superhero costume to record a video for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity dedicated to supporting bereaved British Forces children and young people.The organisation posted a tweet teasing the surprise, with a photograph of the duke in a full Spider-Man costume and the caption: “Guess who is behind this costume and has recorded a very special message for Scotty’s members?”In the video, which was played to members of Scotty’s Little Soldiers at their annual Christmas party,...

