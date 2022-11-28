Read full article on original website
Victim shot, killed in Greeley identified as Herminia Marquez
The woman who was shot and killed in Greeley early Monday morning has been identified as Herminia Marquez. Police were called to reported gunshots in the 1100 block of East 24th Street Lane. Officers pursued a suspect vehicle that eluded them. That vehicle was later found abandoned in the 500 block of 18th Street. Officers detained one occupant who had run away from the vehicle. That person was arrested on warrants out of Larimer County. During that pursuit, additional officers arrived at the initial scene and found a female who had been shot. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced deceased.That victim has been identified as Herminia Marquez, 21.Additional Information from Greeley Police:If you have home surveillance cameras, we are asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532.
