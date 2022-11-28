ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

CBS Denver

Victim shot, killed in Greeley identified as Herminia Marquez

The woman who was shot and killed in Greeley early Monday morning has been identified as Herminia Marquez. Police were called to reported gunshots in the 1100 block of East 24th Street Lane. Officers pursued a suspect vehicle that eluded them. That vehicle was later found abandoned in the 500 block of 18th Street. Officers detained one occupant who had run away from the vehicle. That person was arrested on warrants out of Larimer County. During that pursuit, additional officers arrived at the initial scene and found a female who had been shot. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced deceased.That victim has been identified as Herminia Marquez, 21.Additional Information from Greeley Police:If you have home surveillance cameras, we are asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532. 
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman arrested in fatal shooting of another woman in Greeley

One woman has died and another was arrested following a shooting in Greeley. Police handcuffed a suspect on warrants out of Larimer County after she was caught fleeing the scene. The suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet, is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street Lane early Monday morning.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Windsor murder suspect remains incompetent to stand trial

A suspect in a Windsor murder remains incompetent to stand trial. The Greeley Tribune reports a judge has declared 34-year-old Trevor George of Fort Collins mentally incompetent for a second time. George is accused of killing 30-year-old Ryan Rogina of Greeley and strangling a 6-year-old girl before pointing a gun at four women during an attempted carjacking in October of 2020. Two evaluations thus far have determined that George’s competency can be restored. He’s currently enrolled in the Restoring Individuals Safely and Effectively program in Arapahoe County. His competency will be considered again in March. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WINDSOR, CO
northfortynews

Critical Incident Response Team Investigation Update

An update is available in the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation into a Larimer County officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:15 am on November 21, a Larimer County Sheriff’s patrol deputy attempted to stop a gray Chevy Colorado truck for traffic violations. The driver, identified as Justin Anderson, 51, of Fort Collins, also had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. Anderson refused to stop and fled northbound on I-25.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley police search for suspect in deadly shooting

Police in Greeley are searching for a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Officers rushed to a property in the 11000 block of Highway 34 at 10 p.m. Nov. 26 on reports that a man had been shot.As officers were on their way, another caller stated that their friend had been shot and they were taking him to the hospital. The victim, a 36-year-old man, was dropped off by a vehicle that drove away. The victim died after life-saving measures were unsuccessful. An arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Julieanne Degraff, 20.  Degraff was last seen speeding away in a white 1990s single-cab Ford pickup and should be considered armed and dangerous.No additional information will be released today. The identity of the victim will be released at a later time by the Weld County Coroner.Police urge anyone who sees Degraff to not approach her and immediately call 911. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Onderlinde at 970-350-9676  
GREELEY, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Woman Accused Of Embezzling $255,500 From Cheyenne Little Theatre

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of embezzling about $255,500 from the Cheyenne Little Theatre, Carissa Dunn-Pollard, of Cheyenne, was charged federally last week with five counts of wire fraud. She faces between zero and 100 years in prison, and up to $1.25 million in fines...
CHEYENNE, WY
americanmilitarynews.com

11 missing children found by U.S. Marshals in CO

Eleven missing children were either located or recovered near Denver, Colorado this month in the first operation ever conducted in that state by a special U.S. Marshals unit dedicated to finding missing children. The U.S. Marshals Service worked with local police from Nov. 7-18 to track down missing kids in...
DENVER, CO
mahoningmatters.com

Man raped woman after cutting her power when she was showering, Colorado officials say

A man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2016 after cutting her power and could face more than 100 years in prison, officials said. At around midnight on Dec. 30, 2016, Evans police responded to an apartment on Denver Street after a woman called saying she had been raped, according to a news release by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.
EVANS, CO

