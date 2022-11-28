Police in Greeley are searching for a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Officers rushed to a property in the 11000 block of Highway 34 at 10 p.m. Nov. 26 on reports that a man had been shot.As officers were on their way, another caller stated that their friend had been shot and they were taking him to the hospital. The victim, a 36-year-old man, was dropped off by a vehicle that drove away. The victim died after life-saving measures were unsuccessful. An arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Julieanne Degraff, 20. Degraff was last seen speeding away in a white 1990s single-cab Ford pickup and should be considered armed and dangerous.No additional information will be released today. The identity of the victim will be released at a later time by the Weld County Coroner.Police urge anyone who sees Degraff to not approach her and immediately call 911. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Onderlinde at 970-350-9676

GREELEY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO